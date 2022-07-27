Global Medical Carts Market to Surpass US$7,417.3 Million by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global medical Carts market is estimated to be valued at US$ 3,479.2 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Medical Carts Market:

Manufacturers in medical Carts market designs technologically advanced products such as mobile computer Carts with extensive battery life that provide hours of uninterrupted power for continuous working and offer many advantages over standard mobile computer Carts. Some medical Carts manufacturers have also started to incorporate app-type functionality into their solution offerings to enhance user convenience and provide added operational value. For instance, Stinger Medical offers a Clinical Adoption Support Technology (CAST) app that allows IT personnel to connect directly with the wireless board on each Carts and access important operational information about the device (such as utilization, location, and trending information). This tool provides IT with centralized and convenient point of management and control for healthcare facility's entire fleet of mobile Carts.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global medical Carts market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period owing to increasing number of patients visiting hospitals or clinics to get treatment for medical emergency, trauma, and other chronic diseases. For instance, in March 2021, according to the National Center for the Biotechnology Information, the prevalence of emergency room visits due to respiratory symptoms was 28.7% and 38.9% among adults and children, respectively. In adults, the rates of hospitalization and mortality were 21.2% and 2.7%, respectively, compared with 11.9% and 0.3%, respectively, in children. Moreover, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in 2018, the data for the U.S., the number of emergency department visits resulting in hospital admission was 16.2 million and the number of emergency department visits resulting in admission to critical care unit was 2.3 million in 2021.

Among applications, emergency Carts segment is expected to account for major revenue share in 2022, owing to increasing cases of accidents and other trauma. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) factsheet in 2018, each year there are around 37.3 million falls, which requires medical attention, whereas estimated 646,000 individuals die from falls globally every year.

Among region, North America is expected to hold the dominant position in the global medical Carts market over the forecast period, owing to increasing prevalence of chronic disease is increasing the hospitalization in that region . For instance, according to the American Heart Association, in 2020, 3,658 heart transplantations were performed in the U.S., the every year. The highest number of heart transplantations were performed in the states of California (496), Texas (302), Florida (288), and New York (250). In the U.S., the prevalence of PSVT is approximately 0.2%, and it has an incidence of one to three cases every thousand patients. The most common type of Paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia is atrial fibrillation, with a prevalence rate of approximately 0.4% to 1% occurring in men and women equally; it is projected to affect as many as 7.5 million patients by 2050 in the U.S.

Key players operating in the global medical Carts market include AFC Industries, Advantech Co., Ltd., Alphatron, Enovate Medical, Ergotron, Inc., Harloff Manufacturing Co., JACO, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., and Scott-Clark Medical.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Medical Carts Market, By Power Source:

Powered Carts



Non-powered Carts

Global Medical Carts Market, By Product Type:

Mobile Computing Carts



Emergency Carts



Procedure Carts



Anesthesia Carts



Medication Carts



Others

Global Medical Carts Market, By End User:

Hospitals



Clinics



Diagnostic Centres



Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Global Medical Carts Market, By Region:



North America



By Country:





U.S.







Canada



Europe



By Country:





U.K.







Germany







Italy







France







Spain







Russia







Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



By Country:





China







India







Japan







ASEAN







Australia







South Korea







Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



By Country:





Brazil







Mexico







Argentina







Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa



By Country:





GCC Countries







Israel







South Africa







Rest of Middle East & Africa

