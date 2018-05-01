Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Medical Composite Materials Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.96% during the period 2017-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Medical Composite Materials Market 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of various end users.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Medical Composite Materials Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• 3M

• DSM

• icotec

• Polygon

• PolyOne

• TORAY INDUSTRIES

Market driver

• increasing demand in light weight material in the medical industry

Market challenge

• fluctuating in raw material prices and high manufacturing cost

Market trend

• increasing use of ceramic matrix composites in the medical industry

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

