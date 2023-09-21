Global Medical Cooling Systems Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: From Injury Recovery to Laser Procedures - How Cooling Systems Are Shaping Healthcare

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Cooling Systems Market by Type, Application, End User (Original Equipment Manufacturer, Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, and Others), and Region 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical cooling systems market size reached US$ 710 Million in 2022. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 932 Million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.64% during 2022-2028.

The global medical cooling systems market is experiencing robust growth, driven by several key factors that underscore its importance in the healthcare industry.

One of the primary drivers is the increasing utilization of medical cooling systems in medical imaging systems. These systems play a crucial role in maintaining the optimum condition of imaging devices like CT scans, MRI machines, PET scans, angiography, and X-ray machines. By reducing thermal stress and enhancing accuracy, reliability, and overall performance, medical cooling systems contribute significantly to the field of diagnostic medicine.

The rising incidence of chronic diseases is another major factor propelling the market forward. Conditions such as cancer, neurological disorders, tuberculosis, chronic respiratory ailments, and various cardiovascular diseases necessitate the use of diagnostic imaging tools. As the demand for these tools continues to grow, so does the need for efficient cooling systems to support their operation.

Moreover, medical cooling systems find widespread adoption in medical storage and warehousing applications. They play a vital role in preserving and maintaining the quality of temperature-sensitive medical supplies, blood, insulin, drugs, vaccines, and biological samples. The ability to ensure the integrity of these critical resources has made medical cooling systems indispensable in healthcare facilities.

In recent developments, the introduction of self-contained liquid cooling systems (LCS) has further fueled market growth. These systems boast a high coefficient of performance (COP), operate with low power consumption, and maximize the uptime of medical imaging equipment. Their efficiency and reliability have garnered significant attention in the medical field.

Medical cooling systems are also making a substantial impact on various medical treatments. They are integral in laser procedures for hair and tattoo removal, vascular lesion treatments, body sculpting, and more. These systems help protect the epidermis, minimize discomfort, and optimize the performance of lasers, thus contributing to the efficacy of these treatments.

Additionally, medical cooling systems play a crucial role in injury treatment and post-operative recovery. They aid in enhancing the healing process, reducing swelling, and controlling edema, all of which are vital for patients' well-being.

The market's growth is further supported by factors such as the increasing geriatric population, significant investments in research and development (R&D) for advanced cooling systems, and the overall expansion of the healthcare industry.

To gain a comprehensive understanding of the competitive landscape in the global medical cooling systems market, the report includes a thorough analysis. It covers essential aspects like market structure, market share of key players, player positioning, top strategies employed by industry leaders, competitive dashboard, and a company evaluation quadrant.

This comprehensive analysis provides valuable insights into the dynamics of the market and the strategies adopted by key players to maintain their competitive edge.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global medical cooling systems market performed so far, and how will it perform in the coming years?
  • What are the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global medical cooling systems market?
  • What is the impact of each driver, restraint, and opportunity on the global medical cooling systems market?
  • What are the key regional markets?
  • Which countries represent the most attractive medical cooling systems market?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
  • Which is the most attractive type in the medical cooling systems market?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
  • Which is the most attractive application in the medical cooling systems market?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on end user?
  • Which is the most attractive end user in the medical cooling systems market?
  • What is the competitive structure of the global medical cooling systems market?
  • Who are the key players/companies in the global medical cooling systems market?

Competitive Analysis

  • Advanced Cooling Technologies Inc.
  • American Chiller Service Inc.
  • BEEHE (Taicang) Electric Co. Ltd.
  • Cold Shot Chillers
  • Drake Refrigeration Inc.
  • Filtrine Manufacturing Company
  • General Air Products Inc.
  • Haskris
  • KKT chillers Inc.
  • Legacy Chillers Inc.
  • Motivair Corporation
  • STULZ GmbH
  • Whaley Products Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

Type Insights:

According to the report, water cooled chillers represented the largest segment.

  • Water Cooled Chillers
  • Air Cooled Chillers

Application Insights:

According to the report, medical imaging accounted for the largest market share.

  • Medical Imaging
  • Medical Lasers
  • Medical Cold Storage and Testing
  • Healthcare Dehumidification
  • Others

End User Insights:

According to the report, OEMs accounted for the largest market share.

  • Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMs)
  • Hospitals and Clinics
  • Diagnostic Imaging Centers
  • Others

Regional Insights:

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • United Kingdom
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Others
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Others
  • Latin America
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Others
  • Middle East and Africa

