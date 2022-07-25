Global Medical Device Cleaning Market 2022-2027: Increasing Healthcare Expenditure and Medical Tourism in Emerging Economies Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Device Cleaning Market by Process (Precleaning, Automatic, Manual Cleaning, Disinfection), Type (Non-Enzymatic, Enzymatic), Application (Surgical, Endoscope, Ultrasound, Dental Instruments) & End user (Hospitals, Clinics) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical device cleaning market is projected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2027 from USD 2.3 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Surgical Instruments cleaning application accounted for the largest share in the medical device cleaning market by application type

On the basis of application, the medical device cleaning market is segmented into dental instruments, surgical instruments, ultrasound probes, and endoscopes. The surgical instruments reported for the largest share of the medical device cleaning market in 2021. The growth in this market can be attributed to the increasing incidence of ultrasound-related infections, Increasing government initiatives aimed at equipping or upgrading hospitals with newer and advanced ICU systems.

Critical Device accounted for the largest share in the medical device cleaning market by device

Based on device, the medical device cleaning market is segmented into Non-Critical Device, Critical Device, and Semi-Critical Device, and. The critical device segment reported for the largest market share of by device segment because of increases in prevalence of hospital acquired diseases and surgeries.

North America segment accounted for the largest share in the medical device cleaning market by Region

The North America market is expected to account for the largest market share in 2021 and is also projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players operating in the medical device cleaning market owing to the increasing healthcare expenditure and growing initiatives of advanced healthcare infrastructure in the Asia Pacific countries.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Prevalence of Hospital-Acquired Infections

Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases in the Aging Population

Regulatory Requirements and Compliance

Increasing Outsourcing of Sterilization Services Among Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals, and Medical Device Manufacturers

Restraints

Concerns Regarding the Safety of Reprocessed Instruments

Opportunities

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure and Medical Tourism in Emerging Economies

Challenges

Cleaning and Disinfection of Advanced and Complex Medical Devices

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Medical Device Cleaning Market, by Process (USD Million; 2020-2027)



7 Medical Device Cleaning Market, by Application (USD Million; 2020-2027)



8 Medical Device Cleaning Market, by Device (USD Million; 2020-2027)



9 Medical Device Cleaning Market, by End-user (USD Million; 2020-2027)



10 Medical Device Cleaning Market, by Region (USD Million; 2020-2027)



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles



13 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Steris plc (Us)

Getinge Group ( Sweden )

) Cantel Medical Corporation (Us)

Ecolab Inc. (Us)

3M Company (Us)

Company (Us) Advanced Sterilization Products (Fortive Corporation) (Us)

Ruhof Corporation (Us)

Metrex Research, LLC (Us)

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation (Us)

Sklar Surgical Instruments (Us)

Biotrol (Us)

Oro Clean Chemie AG ( Switzerland )

) G9 Chemicals (Uk)

Pharmax Ltd. ( Canada )

) Stryker Corporation (Us)

Medline Industries, Inc. (Us)

Medalkan ( Greece )

) Microcare Medicals (Us)

Contec, Inc. (Us)

Melag Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. Kg ( Germany )

) Pal International (Uk)

Mmm Group ( Germany )

) Gama Healthcare Ltd ( England )

) Dr. Weigert ( Germany )

) Case Medical, Inc. (Us)

