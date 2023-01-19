Global Medical Device Coatings and Surface Modification Technologies Market Report 2023 to 2035: by Type of Medical Device, Type of Coating Material, Company Size and Key Geographies

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Device Coatings and Surface Modification Technologies Market: Distribution by Type of Medical Device, Type of Coating Material, Company Size, and Key Geographies - Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2023-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future potential of medical device coatings and surface modification technologies, over the next 12 years.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), presently, around two million medical devices are available across the globe. It is also worth highlighting that, since 2020, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved 125 new medical devices.

The growing demand for complex medical devices, including implants, surgical equipment, catheters, and other invasive devices, has prompted the medical device developers to innovate and introduce biocompatible, high-performance medical device coatings that can meet the operational, clinical, and engineering requirements for these devices.

Presently, multiple types of medical device coatings are available in the market to accommodate the multifunctionality of novel medical devices. In addition, various medical device manufacturers are using novel surface modification technologies to enhance the physiochemical properties, frictional resistance, and, in certain cases, layout of the substrate, adding on to the device properties.

Driven by the surge in demand for various types of medical devices and the need for a wide array of coatings for these devices, the medical device coatings market is anticipated to witness a steady growth in the coming decade.

Need for Medical Device Coating Providers

The coating of medical devices is a complex process that requires an adequate working environment (to prevent uneven coatings and chances of flaking), stringent coating protocols (to comply with the established regulatory standards), trained workforce (to satisfactorily handle the coating equipment) and expensive infrastructure.

Driven by the growing demand for medical devices and unique coating requirements for each type of medical device, an increasing number of developers are leveraging the superior technical expertise and experience of coating providers.

Current Market Landscape of Medical Device Coating Providers

Presently, more than 85 medical device coating providers claim to offer various types of medical grade coatings, including parylene, silicone, and fluoropolymers for multiple applications. It is worth highlighting that, majority of these players offer novel coatings as well as services associated with medical device coatings.

Most of these players are mid-sized companies based in the US, the UK, and Germany. Additionally, more than 115 surface modification technologies and coating solutions are available in the market to enhance the physiochemical features of medical devices, including antimicrobial properties, corrosion resistance and thermal stability.

Recent Developments Associated with Medical Device Coatings and Surface Modification Technologies

In the recent years, the medical device coatings domain has witnessed various innovations, in terms of coating techniques as well as coating materials. In fact, novel coating techniques, including low-temperature atmospheric plasmas, physical vapor deposition, thermal curing and microblasting, offer several advantages over conventional methods. Some of these advantages include uniform application of thick coatings, improved adherence of the coating material onto the substrate, and a higher rate of efficiency.

Additionally, stakeholders in this domain have forged several strategic alliances in order to enhance their existing product portfolios and consolidate their presence within the domain. It is worth highlighting that most of these agreements are mergers and acquisitions of other key players in the industry.

Market Size of Medical Device Coating Services Market

Owing to the surge in the number of medical devices and their associated risks of infections, the global medical device coatings market is projected to grow at a steady pace in the coming years. Currently, in terms of type of medical device coated, class I devices capture majority share of the overall medical device coatings market. Specifically, in terms of geography, the market in Asia is likely to grow at a relatively faster pace in the long term.

Who are the Key Players Engaged in Medical Device Coating Market

Examples of key players engaged in this domain (which have also been captured in this report) include Aculon, Biocoat, Carmeda, Covalon Technologies, DSM, Evonik Health Care, Freudenberg, HZO, Microban International, and N2 Biomedical.

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

4. MEDICAL DEVICE COATINGS PROVIDERS: MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Medical Device Coatings Providers: Overall Market Landscape

4.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

4.2.2. Analysis by Company Size

4.2.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

4.2.4. Analysis by Type of Company

4.2.5. Analysis by Type of Medical Device(s) Coated

4.2.6. Analysis by Nature of Coating Material(s)

4.2.7. Analysis by Type of Coating Material(s)

4.2.8. Analysis by Type of Coating(s)

4.2.9. Analysis by Type of Coating Function(s)

4.2.10. Analysis by Type of Compatible Substrate(s)

4.2.11. Analysis by Service(s) Offered

4.2.12. Analysis by Additional Feature(s) Offered

5. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters

5.3. Methodology

5.4. Medical Device Coatings Providers: Company Competitiveness Analysis

5.4.1. Competitiveness Analysis: Very Small Companies

5.4.2. Competitiveness Analysis: Small Companies

5.4.3. Competitiveness Analysis: Mid-sized Companies

5.4.4. Competitiveness Analysis: Large Companies

5.4.5. Competitiveness Analysis: Very Large Companies

6. SURFACE MODIFICATION TECHNOLOGIES AND COATING SOLUTIONS: MARKET LANDSCAPE

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Surface Modification Technologies and Coating Solutions: Overall Market Landscape

6.2.1. Analysis by Type of Medium(s) for Modification

6.2.2. Analysis by Type of Trademark Right

6.2.3. Analysis by Type of Surface Modification Process(s) Employed

6.2.4. Analysis by Type of Device(s) Coated

6.2.5. Analysis by Type of Medical Device(s) Coated

6.2.6. Analysis by Nature of Coating Material(s)

6.2.7. Analysis by Type of Coating(s) Applied

6.2.8. Analysis by Type of Resistance(s) Offered

6.2.9. Analysis by Type of Compatible Substrate(s)

6.2.10. Analysis by Additional Feature(s) Offered

6.3. Medical Device Surface Modification Technologies and Coating Solutions: Developer Landscape

6.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

6.3.2. Analysis by Company Size

6.3.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

6.3.4. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Products Offered

7. PRODUCT COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters

7.3. Methodology

7.4. Product Competitiveness Analysis

7.4.1. Product Competitiveness Analysis: Technologies

7.4.1.1. Technologies Developed by Very Small and Small Companies

7.4.1.2. Technologies Developed by Mid-sized Companies

7.4.1.3. Technologies Developed by Large and Very Large Companies

7.4.2. Product Competitiveness Analysis: Coating Solutions

7.4.2.1. Coating Solutions Developed by Very Small and Small Companies

7.4.2.2. Coating Solutions Developed by Mid-sized Companies

7.4.2.3. Coating Solutions Developed by Large and Very Large Companies

8. MEDICAL DEVICE COATING PROVIDERS: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Advanced Coating

8.2.1. Company Overview

8.2.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

8.3. Biocoat

8.3.1. Company Overview

8.3.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

8.4. Evonik Health Care

8.4.1. Company Overview

8.4.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

8.5. Formacoat

8.5.1. Company Overview

8.5.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

8.6. Harland Medical Systems

8.6.1. Company Overview

8.6.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

8.7. Para-Coat Technologies

8.7.1. Company Overview

8.7.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

8.8. Specialty Coating Systems

8.8.1. Company Overview

8.8.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

8.9. SurModics

8.9.1. Company Overview

8.9.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

8.10. TUA Systems

8.10.1. Company Overview

8.10.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

9. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Partnership Models

9.3. List of Partnerships and Collaborations

9.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership

9.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership

9.3.3. Analysis by Type of Partner

9.3.4. Analysis by Geography

9.3.5. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships

10. MEDICAL DEVICE COATING PROVIDERS: PESTLE ANALYSIS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Methodology

10.3. Key Parameters

10.3.1. Political Factors

10.3.2. Economical Factors

10.3.3. Sociological Factors

10.3.4. Technological Factors

10.3.5. Legal Factors

10.3.6. Environmental Factors

10.4. PESTLE Analysis: Medical Device Coating Providers

10.4.1. Biocoat

10.4.2. Biomerics

10.4.3. Diamond-MT

10.4.4. Evonik Health Care

10.4.5. Fisher Barton

10.4.6. Formacoat

10.4.7. Freudenberg

10.4.8. Harland Medical Systems

10.4.9. Master Bond

10.4.10. Materion

10.4.11. N8 Medical

10.4.12. Para-Coat Technologies

10.4.13. Specialty Coating Systems

10.4.14. SurModics

10.4.15. Tractivus

10.5. Concluding Remarks

11. MARKET FORECAST

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Key Assumptions and Forecast Methodology

11.3. Global Medical Device Coatings Market, 2023-2035

12. CONCLUDING REMARKS

13. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

14. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA

15. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

