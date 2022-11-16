Global Medical Device Connectivity Growth Opportunities

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --



This research service provides an overview of the global medical device connectivity (MDC) market, covering North America (NA), Europe, and Asia-Pacific (APAC). It offers a detailed analysis of market sizing, trends, competitive landscape, future market outlook by region, and growth opportunities.







The market is segmented into hospitals and outpatient facilities.Market sizing includes historical and forecast revenue data by region and segment.



The competitive landscape includes vendors, such as OEMs, enterprise IT solution providers, third-party vendors (pure-play connectivity), and interoperability players, and market share by type of vendor at the global level.



Data and analysis are for vendor market share in the base year 2022 and forecast year 2027. The study includes a detailed discussion of MDC growth opportunities related to healthcare facility consolidation, geographic regions, and market segments.



It identifies trends related to MDC, such as cloud solution use, and addresses the challenges of the skilled healthcare professional shortage.

Author: Vittal Bhaskar Rao



