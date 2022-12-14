Global Medical Device Connectivity (MSC) Market Report 2022-2027: Underpenetrated MDC Regions, Growing Use of Wearables, Outpatient Facilities, & MDC Data Presents Opportunities

Dec 14, 2022, 12:15 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Device Connectivity Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service provides an overview of the global medical device connectivity (MDC) market, covering North America (NA), Europe, and Asia-Pacific (APAC).
It offers a detailed analysis of market sizing, trends, competitive landscape, future market outlook by region, and growth opportunities. The market is segmented into hospitals and outpatient facilities.
Market sizing includes historical and forecast revenue data by region and segment. The competitive landscape includes vendors, such as OEMs, enterprise IT solution providers, third-party vendors (pure-play connectivity), and interoperability players, and market share by type of vendor at the global level. Data and analysis are for vendor market share in the base year 2022 and forecast year 2027.
The study includes a detailed discussion of MDC growth opportunities related to healthcare facility consolidation, geographic regions, and market segments. It identifies trends related to MDC, such as cloud solution use, and addresses the challenges of the skilled healthcare professional shortage.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Medical Device Connectivity
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Medical Device Connectivity - Key Competitors
- Medical Device Connectivity - Vendor Type and Players
- Medical Device Connectivity - Vendor Market Share
- Medical Device Connectivity Vendors - Addressing Intense Competition
- Key Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Medical Device Connectivity - Adoption by Market Segment
- Medical Device Connectivity - Segment Market Life Cycle Analysis
- Medical Device Connectivity - Adoption by Region
- Medical Device Connectivity - Regional Market Life Cycle Analysis
- Medical Device Connectivity - Importance of Clinical Data from MDC
- Medical Device Connectivity - Overcoming Staffing Challenges
- Medical Devices Connectivity - Preventive Outpatient Care Market
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
3 Growth Opportunity Analysis - North America
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Forecast Analysis
4 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Europe
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Forecast Analysis
5 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Asia-Pacific
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Forecast Analysis
6 Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Consolidation of Healthcare Facilities
- Growth Opportunity 2: MDC Data
- Growth Opportunity 3: Growing Use of Wearables
- Growth Opportunity 4: Outpatient Facilities
- Growth Opportunity 5: Underpenetrated MDC Regions
7 Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hkjhbx
