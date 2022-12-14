Global Medical Device Connectivity (MSC) Market Report 2022-2027: Underpenetrated MDC Regions, Growing Use of Wearables, Outpatient Facilities, & MDC Data Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Device Connectivity Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service provides an overview of the global medical device connectivity (MDC) market, covering North America (NA), Europe, and Asia-Pacific (APAC).

It offers a detailed analysis of market sizing, trends, competitive landscape, future market outlook by region, and growth opportunities. The market is segmented into hospitals and outpatient facilities.



Market sizing includes historical and forecast revenue data by region and segment. The competitive landscape includes vendors, such as OEMs, enterprise IT solution providers, third-party vendors (pure-play connectivity), and interoperability players, and market share by type of vendor at the global level. Data and analysis are for vendor market share in the base year 2022 and forecast year 2027.



The study includes a detailed discussion of MDC growth opportunities related to healthcare facility consolidation, geographic regions, and market segments. It identifies trends related to MDC, such as cloud solution use, and addresses the challenges of the skilled healthcare professional shortage.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Medical Device Connectivity

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Medical Device Connectivity - Key Competitors

Medical Device Connectivity - Vendor Type and Players

Medical Device Connectivity - Vendor Market Share

Medical Device Connectivity Vendors - Addressing Intense Competition

Key Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Medical Device Connectivity - Adoption by Market Segment

Medical Device Connectivity - Segment Market Life Cycle Analysis

Medical Device Connectivity - Adoption by Region

Medical Device Connectivity - Regional Market Life Cycle Analysis

Medical Device Connectivity - Importance of Clinical Data from MDC

Medical Device Connectivity - Overcoming Staffing Challenges

Medical Devices Connectivity - Preventive Outpatient Care Market

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

3 Growth Opportunity Analysis - North America

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Forecast Analysis

4 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Europe

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Forecast Analysis

5 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Asia-Pacific

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Forecast Analysis

6 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Consolidation of Healthcare Facilities

Growth Opportunity 2: MDC Data

Growth Opportunity 3: Growing Use of Wearables

Growth Opportunity 4: Outpatient Facilities

Growth Opportunity 5: Underpenetrated MDC Regions

7 Next Steps

