Global Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Report to 2027 - Featuring Benchmark Electronics, Carclo, Flex, Jabil and Recipharm Among Others

The global medical device contract manufacturing market is projected to reach USD 118.9 billion in 2027 from USD 71.2 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 10.8%.

The rapid advancements in technology related to medical devices and automation of manufacturing are factors driving the market. Additionally, increasing expenditure on healthcare infrastructure and awareness campaigns is expected to provide growth opportunities for market players.

By service, the device development & and manufacturing services was the larger segment in the medical device contract manufacturing market in 2021

By service, the medical device contract manufacturing market is segmented into research applications and therapeutic applications. The packaging and assembly services segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment of the medical device contract manufacturing market in the forecast period. The need for these services arises since many medical device components are supplied by different suppliers/stakeholders. With the outsourcing of component manufacturing on the rise, this service is expected to be in high demand.

Among IVD devices, the IVD consumables segment accounted for the larger share in 2021

By IVD devices segment is further segmented into IVD consumables and IVD equipment, out of which the former held the larger share in 2021, and is expected to grow at a higher CAGR in the forecast period. Factors such as the increase in the variety of available reagents and analytical techniques are pushing the growth of this market.

In 2021, China accounted for the largest share of the Asia Pacific medical device contract manufacturing market

This can be attributed to the low-cost labour, favourable regulatory environment, and rapidly evolving healthcare infrastructure. In terms of CAGR, China is expected to grow at the fastest rate out of all countries in the region, followed by India, which is expected to be the next manufacturing hub after China, within a few years. The increasing private and public investments in India are set to fuel the growth of the country.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growth in Medical Devices Market in Developing Countries

Adoption of Robotics and Automation in Manufacturing Processes

Technological Advancements in Medical Device Modalities

Impact of Industry 4.0 on Medical Device Industry

Restraints

Consolidation in Medical Devices Market by Acquiring Small and Medium-Sized Companies

Opportunities

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure, Infrastructure, and Awareness in Developing Countries

Rising Geriatric Population and Its Associated Diseases

Challenges

Lack of Constant Innovation to Balance Technological Capabilities Against Costs

Companies Mentioned

Benchmark Electronics Inc.

Carclo plc

Celestica Inc.

Flex Ltd.

Gerresheimer Ag

Integer Holdings Corporation

Jabil Inc.

Kimball Electronics, Inc.

Mehow

Nemera

Nipro Corporation

Nolato Gw, Inc. (A Part of Nolato Ab)

Nortech Systems Incorporated

Peter's Technology

Phillips-Medisize Corporation

Plexus Corp.

Recipharm Ab

Sanmina Corporation

Smc Ltd.

Te Connectivity Ltd.

Tecomet, Inc.

Tekni-Plex

Tessy Plastics Corp.

Viant Medical Holdings, Inc.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

