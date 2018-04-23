Global Medical Device Market 2018 with Forecasts to 2023 - Driven by Healthcare Expenditure / Technological Development / Aging Population / Chronic Diseases

The future of the global medical device market looks good with opportunities in public and private hospitals. The global medical device market is expected to reach an estimated $409.5 billion by 2023, and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2018 to 2023. The major drivers for the growth of this market are healthcare expenditure, technological development, aging population, and chronic diseases.

Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the medical device industry include the changing medical technology landscape, software as a differentiator in medical devices, and design and manufacturing of patient portable and smaller devices.

Some of the medical device companies profiled in this report include Medtronic Public Limited Company, Johnson & Johnson, General Electric Company, Siemens AG, and Cardinal Health Inc. and others.

On the basis of comprehensive research, the researcher forecasts that the orthopedic device segment will show above average growth during the forecast period.

By function type, the global medical device market is segmented into diagnostic and monitoring, therapeutic, surgical, and others. The surgical segment is expected to remain the largest segment in the forecast.

North America is expected to remain the largest market during the forecast period mainly due to a large target patient pool coupled with a high adoption rates for advanced treatments in this region.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2012 to 2023

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Medical Device Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Medical Device Market by Application

3.4: Global Medical Device Market by Function



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Medical Device Market by Region

4.2: North American Medical Device Market

4.3: The European Medical Device Market

4.4: APAC Medical Device Market

4.5: ROW Medical Device Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Cost Structure Analysis

6.1: Cost of Goods Sold

6.2: SG&A

6.3: EBITDA Margin



7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

7.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

7.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Medical Device Market

7.3: Strategic Analysis



8. Company Profiles of Leading Players

8.1: Medtronic Public Limited Company

8.2: Johnson & Johnson

8.3: Cardinal Health Inc.

8.4: Stryker Corporation

8.5: General Electric Company

8.6: Becton Dickinson and Company

8.7: Koninklijke Philips N.V.

8.8: Siemens AG



