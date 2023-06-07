Global Medical Device Outsourcing Strategic Business Report 2023: Expanding Role of Outsourcing Partners and Rising Demand for Full-Service Providers

DUBLIN, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Device Outsourcing: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Medical Device Outsourcing Market to Reach $212.1 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Medical Device Outsourcing estimated at US$105.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$212.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Contract Manufacturing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.9% CAGR and reach US$109.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Quality Assurance segment is readjusted to a revised 10.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $46.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.4% CAGR

The Medical Device Outsourcing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$46.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$24 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 8.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.9% CAGR.

Looking Ahead to 2023

Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What's New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

Exposure of Leading Medical Device Companies to COVID-19 Pandemic

Providers of Critical Medical Supplies Gain Traction

Medical Device Outsourcing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Medical Device Outsourcing: An Introduction

Quality Remains Guiding Factor

Medical Device Outsourcing Services

Classification of Medical Devices

Medical Device Outsourcing Market by Device Category: 2020E

Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific Emerges as a Preferred Outsourcing Destination

Class II Devices: Important Device Category

Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Bode Well for Market Growth

for Market Growth Competitive Landscape

Market Share of Major Players in the Global Medical Contract Manufacturing Market for Finished Goods

Consolidation Continues to Mark the Industry

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Focus on Core Competencies: A Major Objective of Contract Manufacturing

An Effective Strategy for Small & Mid-Size Companies

Offshoring Model Paves Way for Medical Device Market Growth in Emerging Nations

Contract Manufacturing Gains Importance as a Brand Promotion Channel

Onshoring Trend Gains Ground

Rise in Disease Incidences and Access to Modern Therapeutics Foster Growth

Expanding Role of Outsourcing Partners and Rising Demand for Full-Service Providers

Contract Manufacturers Look to Innovations in Medical Devices

Design Engineering to Make Gains

Product Design & Development Services: High in Demand

Myriad Benefits Offered Drive Demand for Product Design & Development Services

R&D and After-Market Engineering Support Services for Medical Devices on the Rise

CRO Outsourcing Picks Up Momentum

Product Testing & Certification Services Gain Traction

OEMs Queue Up for Product Implementation and Supply Chain Services

Outsourced Regulatory Consulting Services Emerge as New Driving Force

Outsourcing of IVD Device Manufacturing Gains Momentum

Orthopedic Contract Manufacturing Market: Favorable Growth Potential

Medical Electronic Manufacturing Services Providers See Increased Opportunities

Top 10 Selection Criteria for EMS Partner Ranked by Order of Importance

Medical Device Miniaturization Drives Demand for Outsourcing Services

Shortening of Product Lifecycles, Speed to Market to Drive Outsourcing Trend

A Brief Overview of Major Challenges

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 74 Featured)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Cadence, Inc.

Celestica, Inc.

Creganna Medical

Flex Ltd.

HCL Technologies Limited

ICON plc

Integer Holdings Corporation

Intertech Engineering Associates, Inc.

Memry Corporation

Millstone Medical Outsourcing, LLC

Nortech Systems, Inc.

Phillips-Medisize Corporation

Plexus Corporation

Providien, LLC

Sparton Corporation

Tecomet, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Viant

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9sdvyh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets