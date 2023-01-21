Global Medical Device Packaging Market Report to 2030 - Rising Need for Lightweight Pharma Bottles by Consumers Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Device Packaging Market, by Product Type, by Application, by Material Type, by Packaging Type, by End-user, Estimation & Forecast, 2017-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical device packaging market held a market value of USD 28.15 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 50.33 billion by the year 2030. The market is projected to list a CAGR of 6.88% during the forecast period.

The market volume was registered at 21.36 million tons in 2021, with a growth rate of around 6.38% over the anticipated period.



The medical device packaging industry is likely to grow at an extensive rate owing to the increasing awareness and increasing investments by the chief players in the medical device packaging industry. In addition to that, the growing need for lightweight bottles by consumers is another factor increasing preference rates.



Moreover, the rising preference rates and applications of packaged medical products in contract packaging and manufacturing fuels the growth rate of the market significantly.



On the other hand, the medical device packaging business is likely to get hindered by the stringent regulations. The strict norms levied make it difficult for players to enter the market. The rising initiatives and guidelines set by public and private agencies indirectly lead to the increase in costs involved in the industry.

For instance, several associations such as China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), Center for Medical Device Evaluation (CMDE), General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection, and Quarantine (AQSIQ), and other intelligence services, coupled with the government, are involved in setting different policies and reforms. Such a strategy hinders the path of entry for the new entrants in the market.

Growth Influencers:

Growing Need for Lightweight Pharma Bottles by Consumers



With ever-increasing consumer preferences, the requirement for lightweight bottles in healthcare is drastically increasing. The benefits of easier handling, less traveling constraints, and the rising sustainability of such bottles is fueling the demand, and increasing the growth rate of the market for medical device packaging.



Increasing Investments in Packaging Capabilities



The prominent players operating in the market are keen on creating breakthrough innovations in the medical device packaging and recycling capabilities. For instance, in August 2021, Amcor announced its plans to build two new state-of-the-art innovation centers. The new facilities in Ghent, Belgium, and Jiangyin, Global, will welcome customers as of mid-2022, with full build-out over the next two years. The total investment is expected to be approximately USD 35 million.

Moreover, in September 2020, Amcor announced membership of the Digital Watermarks Initiative HolyGrail 2.0, which brings together over 85 companies and organisations across the packaging value chain. With such measures, the market for medical device packaging is sure to grow in the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The prominent players operating in the global medical device packaging market include WestRock, 3M, Amcor plc, DuPont, Sonoco, CCL, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Berry Global Inc., Constantia Flexibles, Klockner Pentaplast,and others.



The major ten players in the market hold approximately 70% of the total market share. These market players are investing in joint ventures, product launches, mergers, expansions. In May 2020, Chengdu PUTH Medical got accredited with Registration Certificate for disposable medical masks, medical device production license, and CE declaration of conformity.



The global medical device packaging market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about recent developments, and investments

Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global medical device packaging market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players

Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Pricing Analysis: Pricing analysis of various components used in the manufacturing of medical device packaging

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: Cost-share of various components in medical supply products, cost analysis, unit cost analysis

The global medical device packaging market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the global medical device packaging market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of covid-19 on the global medical device packaging market during the assessment period?

Which are the types/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the global medical device packaging market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the global medical device packaging market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the global medical device packaging market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the global medical device packaging market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the global medical device packaging market?

