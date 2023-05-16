Global Medical Devices Market Outlook Report 2023: Increasing Digitization & Transition of Care Settings to Outside the Hospital are Disrupting the Industry

DUBLIN, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Devices Outlook, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study also offers comprehensive predictions for this space for 2023 and beyond.

It identifies the key growth opportunities emerging from these changes for market players to leverage and provides detailed information on market trends, drivers, restraints, and companies to watch out for in the cardiovascular, orthopedic, robotics, patient monitoring, and respiratory devices segments.

This outlook identifies the strategic imperatives and macroeconomic factors affecting the growth of the medical devices market. It provides market size estimates and forecasts at global and regional levels for the medical devices market and selected market segments.

There is an increased use of digital technology across the healthcare value chain, and companies operating in data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) are expanding the ecosystem.

Ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) and healthcare-at-home modules will find increased adoption due to the lack of skilled healthcare professionals, workforce burnout, and the closure of hospitals, especially in the United States.

The global medical devices market is currently witnessing disruption, led primarily by two key factors:

Increasing digitization of healthcare delivery

Transition of care settings to locations outside the hospital.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Analysis Highlights

Top Medical Devices Industry Predictions for 2023

2. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Medical Devices Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

3. Growth Environment

Global Medical Devices Dashboard

Market Segmentation

Growth Environment

4. Macroeconomic Factors

Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2022

Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2023

Global GDP Growth Expectations

Recessionary/slowdown Expectations for Major Economies

Global GDP Growth Snapshot

Advanced Economy Predictions for 2023

Emerging Market Economy Predictions for 2023

2023 Regional Risks and Policy Direction

2023 Top Growth Opportunities by Region

Shift to Outpatient Settings - Impact Analysis

Cyberattacks on Healthcare Database - Impact Analysis

Medical Devices - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A)

5. Revenue Trends, 2022-2027

Forecast Methodology and Assumptions

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast by Segment - Medical Devices

Revenue Forecast by Region - Key Demand Drivers

6. Top 6 Medical Devices Industry Predictions - 2023

Prediction 1 - Medical Devices Companies to have Growing Revenue Share from Digital Products and Solutions for Chronic Disease Monitoring

Prediction 2 - Procedures Volume to Rise in ASCs

Prediction 3 - Outpatient-based Medical Devices Connectivity (MDC) Market to be as Big as Hospital Market in Next 5 Years

Prediction 4 - Cardiac Wearables to Dominate the Wearables Sector

Prediction 5 - Healthcare Staff Turnover to Continue to Spike, Driving the Hospital Operational Efficiency Solutions Market to Increase by More than 10%

Prediction 6 - Increased Clarity on Regulations for SaMD to Significantly Ramp up Investments

7. Top 5 Medical Devices Cardiovascular Outlook - 2023

Cardiovascular - 2023 Market Snapshot

Cardiovascular - Companies to Watch

8. Orthopedics Outlook - 2023

Orthopedics - 2023 Market Snapshot

Orthopedics - Companies to Watch

9. Robotics Outlook - 2023

Robotics - 2023 Market Snapshot

Robotics - Companies to Watch

10. Patient Monitoring Outlook - 2023

Patient Monitoring - 2023 Market Snapshot

Patient Monitoring - Companies to Watch

11. Respiratory Devices Outlook - 2023

Respiratory Devices - 2023 Market Snapshot

Respiratory Devices - Companies to Watch

12. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Care Transition Outside Hospital

Growth Opportunity 2: Smaller and Smarter Medical Devices

Growth Opportunity 3: Robots Across Healthcare Settings

Growth Opportunity 4: Connectivity Solutions Data Monetization

13. Conclusions

