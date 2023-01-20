Global Medical Devices Market Overview Report 2022-2027: Companies are Merging to Build Revenue Growth and Present Combined Offerings to Hospital and Physician Customers

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Medical Devices, 12th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Market for Medical Devices report consists of new market trends and forecasts. Market share position has changed for some companies as a result of the pandemic and for some mergers, while restructuring and divestitures of certain medical device units have impacted results.

With increasing growth in the market, companies are merging to build revenue growth and present combined offerings to hospital and physician customers.

The medical device industry, often referred to as the medtech industry, is an important aspect of the entire healthcare industry. The medical device industry is constantly updating and changing through the continued development of new technologies, equipment, tests and devices.

Advancements in the medical device markets are life-changing and are allowing patients to live longer, healthier and more productive lives. However, the medical device industry has unique challenges. It is a heavily regulated industry in most nations of the world, as the regulatory section of this report details. Devices need to be approved for reimbursement and prices are negotiated in many cases by group purchasing organizations and governments.

Companies in the field must make constant research and development investments to produce the innovations that drive market success. Yet, despite these challenges, devices also benefit from servicing an enlarging elderly population around the world.

Devices are also among the first priority of emerging market nations, as they increase the size of their economies and their healthcare spending. Therefore, there are a great many device competitors and continued investors and venture capitalists interested in the field.

As part of its coverage, this report contains:

An overview of medical devices and relevant regulation in 50 world markets;

Market size estimate and forecast to 2027 for the global market, the United States market and several country markets, including China , Japan , India , Brazil , Germany , Canada and other nations;

Markets for specific categories of medical devices;

A look at market drivers and limiters and company profiles of major device concerns.

Top Companies Covered

Because of the variety of types of medical devices, there are several hundred competitors. There is a growing trend toward consolidation in the industry and as a result the top 15 companies are maintaining and/or gaining a growing percentage of the market with each year.

Additionally, there is a great deal of shifting in ranking as a big acquisition could catapult a company several spots up the ladder. Most companies operate in just a few markets, though the top companies such as Medtronic, J&J, Siemens Healthineers, Danaher, and Philips are multi-billion-dollar companies that operate in several categories. There are thousands of companies making devices in the United States alone, most of these private, and many have less than 50 employees.

In each edition, the analyst looks at 12-15 companies in the industry that are large, global and representative of different categories of medical devices. The companies' performance provides insight into the performance of the global device market and reveals trends in geographic sales distribution and research and development spending.

The following companies make up the analyst's Index of Bellwether Device Companies:

Abbott Laboratories

Braun

Baxter

Becton Dickinson

Boston Scientific

Cardinal Health

Danaher Corp.

GE Healthcare

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic

Philips

Roche

Siemens Healthineers

Stryker Corp.

Zimmer Biomet

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Overview

Size and Growth of the Market

Top Companies

Mergers and Acquisitions

Scope and Methodology

Conclusions

Chapter 2: Introduction

Overview

Regulation in the United States

Classification of Medical Devices

Class I Medical Devices

Limitations on Exemptions

Class II Medical Devices

Class III Medical Devices

Device Classification Summary

FDA Launches Early Approval Program (EAP)

Real-World Data and Real-World Evidence in Device Approval Process

Emergency Use Authorizations for Medical Devices - COVID-19 Related

Regulation in Europe

European Union

United Kingdom - Brexit

European Economic Area

Switzerland

Turkey

Regulation in Japan

Regulation in China

Regulation in Canada

Regulation in Brazil

World Health Care Trends

Unique Device Identifier (UDI)

Chapter 3: Mergers and Acquisitions

Introduction

Selected Recent Device Industry Mergers and Acquisitions

Boston Scientific and Baylis Medical, Lumenis, Preventice Solutions, Farapulse and Devoro Medical

GE Healthcare Acquires BK Medical

Baxter Buys Hillrom

Cordis Purchased Med Alliance

Teleflex Snags Standard Bariatric

Medtronic Continues Acquisition of Medtech Companies

Braun Acquires Starboard Medical's Cather Device Line

Johnson and Johnson/DePuy Synthes Acquire CrossRoads

Siemens Healthineers and Varian Medical Systems

Selected Large Historic Medical Device Acquisitions

Medtronic Acquires Covidien and Other Companies

Abbott: Acquisitions, Divestitures and the Alere Deal

BD Acquires CareFusion; Following with C.R. Bard

Pfizer and the $17 Billion Hospira Acquisition

Hospira Acquisition Zimmer Finalizes Biomet Acquisition

Cardinal Health Strengthens Position in Medical Device Market with Medtronic Asset Acquisition

Canon Medical Increases Imaging Portfolio with Toshiba Medical Systems Acquisition

Dentsply-Sirona Merger

In October 2018 , Johnson & Johnson announced the divesture of its LifeScan division to Platinum Equity for $2.1 billion . Thermo Fisher Scientific Completes Major Deals in 2016

, Johnson & Johnson announced the divesture of its LifeScan division to Platinum Equity for . Thermo Fisher Scientific Completes Major Deals in 2016 Danaher and Cepheid: Expanding Access to Molecular Diagnostic Technologies

Tornier and Wright Medical Merger Finalized

Stryker Corporation Active in M&A - Integrating Wright Medical

Wright Medical Stryker Corp. and Wright Medical: $4.7 Billion Opportunity

Opportunity AbbVie and Allergan - A $63 Billion Deal

Chapter 4: Specific Device Markets

Blood Collection Supplies

Catheters

Contact Lenses

CPAP Devices

Critical Care Analysis - Blood Gas Analyzers

Defibrillators

Diabetes Management Devices

Glucose Monitor and Consumable Market Value (2022): $ 10.9 billion

Insulin Delivery Pump Market Value (2022): $4.1 billion

Dialysis Equipment & Supplies

Endoscopes

Gastric Banding and Bariatric Devices

Hernia Repair and Fixation Devices

Hip Implants

Infusion Pumps

Intraocular Lens Devices

Knee Implants

Posterior-Stabilized Knee Implants

Cruciate-Retaining Knee Implants

Unicompartmental Knee Implants

Medical Beds

Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS)

MRI

Nasal Cannula

Ostomy Products

Pacemakers

Patient Monitoring

Personal Protective Equipment

Medical Gloves Market Value (2022): $5.8 billion

Medical Mask/Face Protection Market Value (2022): $2.3 billion

Protective Clothing Market Value (2022): $2.5 billion

Respirators and PPE Kits Market Value (2022): $3.6 billion

Stents

Sterilization and Disinfection Equipment

Ultrasound

Wheelchairs

Wound Care Devices, Advanced Technologies

X-Ray

Chapter 5: Market Analysis

Market Drivers

Aging Population

Increase in Chronic Disease

Market Constraints

Pressure on Prices

Group Purchasing Organization

Value Analysis Committees

State of the US Hospital Market

Pricing Transparency in the Hospital

Interoperability and Exchange of Patient Health Information

Medical Device Size and Growth

Market by Region

Market by Country: Top 20

United States Medical Device Market

Japan Medical Device Market

China Medical Device Market

Germany Medical Device Market

France Medical Device Market

United Kingdom Medical Device Market

Italy Medical Device Market

Spain Medical Device Market

Brazil Medical Device Market

India Medical Device Market

Canada Medical Device Market

Australia Medical Device Market

The Netherlands Medical Device Market

Russia Medical Device Market

Taiwan Medical Device Market

South Korea Medical Device Market

Switzerland Medical Device Market

Sweden Medical Device Market

Mexico Medical Device Market

Turkey Medical Device Market

Second Tier: Market by Country

Chapter 6: Company Profiles: Bellwether

Abbott Laboratories

Braun

Baxter

Becton Dickinson

Boston Scientific

Cardinal Health

Danaher Corp.

GE Healthcare

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic

Philips

Roche

Siemens Healthineers

Stryker Corp.

Zimmer Biomet

Chapter 7: Other Market Participants

Participants

3M

Alcon

Asahi Kasei

Canon Medical Systems

Coloplast A/S

ConvaTec

Dentsply-Sirona

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

ICU Medical

Masimo Corporation

Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Molnlycke Health Care AB

Nova Biomedical

Olympus Corporation

PerkinElmer, Inc

ResMed

Smith & Nephew plc.

Steris plc

Teleflex Inc

Terumo Corporation

Vyaire Medical

