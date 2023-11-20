Global Medical Devices Market Report 2023-2028. Featuring Profiles of Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, Becton Dickinson, Rocher, Danaher and More

DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Market for Medical Devices, 13th Edition" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The medical device industry, commonly referred to as the medtech industry, plays a pivotal role within the broader healthcare sector. This industry undergoes continuous evolution due to ongoing advancements in technology, equipment, diagnostic tools, and medical devices. These innovations have the profound impact of extending and enhancing the lives of patients, promoting longevity and well-being. However, the medical device industry faces distinctive challenges, primarily characterized by stringent regulations across the globe, as discussed in the regulatory section of this report.

Devices must undergo approval for reimbursement, and pricing negotiations often involve group purchasing organizations and governments. Companies operating in this sector must consistently invest in research and development to drive market success through innovation.

Despite these challenges, medical devices stand to benefit from serving an aging global population. Emerging market nations also prioritize medical devices as they expand their economies and healthcare expenditures. This has attracted numerous competitors, investors, and venture capitalists to the field.

The report offers insights into the latest market trends and forecasts. The competitive landscape has shifted for some companies due to the pandemic and mergers, while restructuring and divestitures of medical device units have also influenced results.

This report includes:

An overview of medical devices and relevant regulations in 50 world markets.

Market size estimates and forecasts up to 2028 for the global market, the United States market, and various country markets, including Brazil , Canada , China , Germany , India , Japan , and more.

market, and various country markets, including , , , , , , and more. An index of leading device companies.

Market analysis for specific categories of medical devices.

Examination of market drivers and limiters.

Company profiles of major device manufacturers.

This report focuses on medical devices used for treatment, diagnosis, or monitoring of medical conditions. It excludes medical IT and services associated with many devices, such as laboratory service fees and patient monitoring services. The market is highly fragmented, with hundreds of companies participating worldwide, although the bulk of revenues are generated in specific categories:

cardiovascular,

dialysis,

respiratory,

in vitro diagnostics (IVD),

patient monitoring,

wound care,

imaging

dental

minimally invasive surgical instruments

and orthopedics being top areas.

Top companies in the industry vary in terms of their specialization, and consolidation trends are increasingly apparent. The top 15 companies continue to capture a growing share of the market each year, and rankings may shift due to significant acquisitions. While most companies operate in specific markets, major players like Medtronic, J&J, Siemens Healthineers, Danaher, and Philips are multi-billion-dollar entities active in several categories. In the United States alone, there are thousands of companies manufacturing medical devices, with many being private and having fewer than 50 employees.

Key Topics Covered:





Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Chapter 2: Introduction

Chapter 3: Mergers and Acquisitions

Cordis Acquires MedAlliance

Abbott Completes Acquisition of Bigfoot Biomedical

Boston Scientific Agrees to Acquire Relievant MedSystems

Inogen Completes Acquisition of Physio-Assist

Laborie Medical Technologies Agrees to Acquire Urotronic

Restor3d Completes Acquisition of Conformis

Amber Therapeutics Acquires Bioinduction Limited

STERIS Completes Acquisition of Assets from Beckton Dickinson

Globus Medical Completes Acquisition of NuVasive

Enovis Completes Acquisition of Novastep

Zavation Acquires CoreLink

Stryker Acquires Cerus Endovascular

Merit Medical Acquires Dialysis Portfolio from AngioDynamics

Abbott Signed Agreement to Acquire Cardiovascular Systems

Shockwave Acquires Neovasc

Bausch + Lomb Acquires AcuFocus

Laborie Acquires Novonate

Silony Medical Agrees to Acquire Centinel Spine's Business

Caldera Medical Acquires Atlantic Therapeutics

Siemens Healthineers' Varian Acquires Aspekt Solutions

Envoy Medical Merges with Anzu Special Acquisition Corp

Ra Medical Systems Acquires Catheter Precision

Selected Large Historic Medical Device Acquisitions

Medtronic Acquires Covidien and Other Companies

Dentsply-Sirona Merger

Stryker Corporation Active in M&A - Integrating Wright Medical

Wright Medical Stryker Corp. and Wright Medical: $4.7 Billion Opportunity

Opportunity AbbVie and Allergan - A $63 Billion Deal

Chapter 4: Selected Specific Device Markets

Chapter 5: Market Analysis

Market Drivers

Aging Population

Increase in Chronic Disease

Market Constraints

Pressure on Prices

Group Purchasing Organization

Value Analysis Committees

Medical Device Size and Growth

Market by Region

Market by Country: Top 20

Chapter 6: Company Profiles: Bellwether

Medtronic

Johnson & Johnson

Abbott Laboratories

Becton Dickinson

Siemens Healthineers

Cardinal Health

Royal Philips

Roche

Stryker

GE Healthcare

Boston Scientific

Danaher

Baxter International

Zimmer Biomet Holdings

Alcon

Chapter 7: Other Market Participants

3M Health Care

Health Care Asahi Kasei

Braun Melsungen

Canon Medical Systems

Coloplast

ConvaTec

Dentsply-Sirona

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

ICU Medical

Masimo

Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics

Molnlycke Health Care

Nova Biomedical

Olympus

ResMed

Smith & Nephew

Steris

Teleflex

Terumo

Vyaire Medical

ZimVie

