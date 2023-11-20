Global Medical Devices Market Report 2023-2028. Featuring Profiles of Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, Becton Dickinson, Rocher, Danaher and More

News provided by

Research and Markets

20 Nov, 2023, 12:30 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Market for Medical Devices, 13th Edition" has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The medical device industry, commonly referred to as the medtech industry, plays a pivotal role within the broader healthcare sector. This industry undergoes continuous evolution due to ongoing advancements in technology, equipment, diagnostic tools, and medical devices. These innovations have the profound impact of extending and enhancing the lives of patients, promoting longevity and well-being. However, the medical device industry faces distinctive challenges, primarily characterized by stringent regulations across the globe, as discussed in the regulatory section of this report.

Devices must undergo approval for reimbursement, and pricing negotiations often involve group purchasing organizations and governments. Companies operating in this sector must consistently invest in research and development to drive market success through innovation.

Despite these challenges, medical devices stand to benefit from serving an aging global population. Emerging market nations also prioritize medical devices as they expand their economies and healthcare expenditures. This has attracted numerous competitors, investors, and venture capitalists to the field.

The report offers insights into the latest market trends and forecasts. The competitive landscape has shifted for some companies due to the pandemic and mergers, while restructuring and divestitures of medical device units have also influenced results.

This report includes:

  • An overview of medical devices and relevant regulations in 50 world markets.
  • Market size estimates and forecasts up to 2028 for the global market, the United States market, and various country markets, including Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, India, Japan, and more.
  • An index of leading device companies.
  • Market analysis for specific categories of medical devices.
  • Examination of market drivers and limiters.
  • Company profiles of major device manufacturers.

This report focuses on medical devices used for treatment, diagnosis, or monitoring of medical conditions. It excludes medical IT and services associated with many devices, such as laboratory service fees and patient monitoring services. The market is highly fragmented, with hundreds of companies participating worldwide, although the bulk of revenues are generated in specific categories:

  • cardiovascular,
  • dialysis,
  • respiratory,
  • in vitro diagnostics (IVD),
  • patient monitoring,
  • wound care,
  • imaging
  • dental
  • minimally invasive surgical instruments
  • and orthopedics being top areas.

Top companies in the industry vary in terms of their specialization, and consolidation trends are increasingly apparent. The top 15 companies continue to capture a growing share of the market each year, and rankings may shift due to significant acquisitions. While most companies operate in specific markets, major players like Medtronic, J&J, Siemens Healthineers, Danaher, and Philips are multi-billion-dollar entities active in several categories. In the United States alone, there are thousands of companies manufacturing medical devices, with many being private and having fewer than 50 employees.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Chapter 2: Introduction

Chapter 3: Mergers and Acquisitions

  • Cordis Acquires MedAlliance
  • Abbott Completes Acquisition of Bigfoot Biomedical
  • Boston Scientific Agrees to Acquire Relievant MedSystems
  • Inogen Completes Acquisition of Physio-Assist
  • Laborie Medical Technologies Agrees to Acquire Urotronic
  • Restor3d Completes Acquisition of Conformis
  • Amber Therapeutics Acquires Bioinduction Limited
  • STERIS Completes Acquisition of Assets from Beckton Dickinson
  • Globus Medical Completes Acquisition of NuVasive
  • Enovis Completes Acquisition of Novastep
  • Zavation Acquires CoreLink
  • Stryker Acquires Cerus Endovascular
  • Merit Medical Acquires Dialysis Portfolio from AngioDynamics
  • Abbott Signed Agreement to Acquire Cardiovascular Systems
  • Shockwave Acquires Neovasc
  • Bausch + Lomb Acquires AcuFocus
  • Laborie Acquires Novonate
  • Silony Medical Agrees to Acquire Centinel Spine's Business
  • Caldera Medical Acquires Atlantic Therapeutics
  • Siemens Healthineers' Varian Acquires Aspekt Solutions
  • Envoy Medical Merges with Anzu Special Acquisition Corp
  • Ra Medical Systems Acquires Catheter Precision
  • Selected Large Historic Medical Device Acquisitions
  • Medtronic Acquires Covidien and Other Companies
  • Dentsply-Sirona Merger
  • Stryker Corporation Active in M&A - Integrating Wright Medical
  • Wright Medical Stryker Corp. and Wright Medical: $4.7 Billion Opportunity
  • AbbVie and Allergan - A $63 Billion Deal

Chapter 4: Selected Specific Device Markets

Chapter 5: Market Analysis

  • Market Drivers
  • Aging Population
  • Increase in Chronic Disease
  • Market Constraints
  • Pressure on Prices
  • Group Purchasing Organization
  • Value Analysis Committees
  • Medical Device Size and Growth
  • Market by Region
  • Market by Country: Top 20

Chapter 6: Company Profiles: Bellwether

  • Medtronic
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Becton Dickinson
  • Siemens Healthineers
  • Cardinal Health
  • Royal Philips
  • Roche
  • Stryker
  • GE Healthcare
  • Boston Scientific
  • Danaher
  • Baxter International
  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings
  • Alcon

Chapter 7: Other Market Participants

  • 3M Health Care
  • Asahi Kasei
  • Braun Melsungen
  • Canon Medical Systems
  • Coloplast
  • ConvaTec
  • Dentsply-Sirona
  • Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
  • Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
  • ICU Medical
  • Masimo
  • Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics
  • Molnlycke Health Care
  • Nova Biomedical
  • Olympus
  • ResMed
  • Smith & Nephew
  • Steris
  • Teleflex
  • Terumo
  • Vyaire Medical
  • ZimVie

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2c0vky

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Italy Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunity Report 2023-2028 Featuring Klarna, Afterpay, ScalePay, Mash and Domec, Soisy, and Moneymour

Italy Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunity Report 2023-2028 Featuring Klarna, Afterpay, ScalePay, Mash and Domec, Soisy, and Moneymour

The "Italy Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product...
Global Bioplastics Market Insights and Forecasts to 2027: Increase in Fossil Fuel Prices Increasing Demand for Bioplastics

Global Bioplastics Market Insights and Forecasts to 2027: Increase in Fossil Fuel Prices Increasing Demand for Bioplastics

The "Global Bioplastics Market (by Production Capacity, Type, Application, & Region): Insights and Forecast (2022-2027)" report has been added to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.