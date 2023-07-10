Global Medical Devices Market to Reach $827.88 Billion in 2032: Increasing investment in R&D activities Drives Growth

DUBLIN, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Devices Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Drug Delivery Devices, Diagnostic Devices, By Application, By End-user and Regional Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical devices market was valued at USD 827.88 billion in 2032 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.34% during the forecast period. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



A medical device is an instrument, apparatus, implant, machine, tool, in vitro reagent, or similar used to diagnose, prevent, help alleviate, treat, or cure disease or other conditions. Unlike pharmaceuticals or biologics, medical devices achieve their goals through physical, structural, or mechanical action rather than chemical or metabolic action within or on the body. Simple, low-risk (Class-I) devices such as tongue depressors, medical thermometers, disposable gloves, and bedpans are examples, as are complex, high-risk (Class-II) devices that are implanted and prolong life.



There is a growing prevalence of chronic disorders, including diabetes, cancer, and other infectious diseases, owing to the adoption of sedentary lifestyles and other factors. Also, healthcare agencies of various countries are focusing on increasing the diagnosis and treatment rates through the growing number of awareness programs. With the rising prevalence and awareness of such conditions among the population, the patient population requiring diagnostic procedures and tests is also increasing.



For instance, according to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), an estimated 537 million people in 2021 suffered from diabetes, which is projected to rise to 643 million by 2030 and 783 million by 2045. Similarly, according to the American Cancer Society, the estimated number of new cancer cases in 2021 was 1.9 million.



The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in decline of elective surgeries and emergency room visits in hospitals. Among the procedures considered to be less serious or which are not life-threatening, such as dental procedures, orthopedic surgeries witnessed a significant decline in the number of surgeries during the pandemic.



For instance, according to a 2021 article published by National Center for Biotechnology Information on the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on orthopedic surgery in Chile, there was a decline of 22.8% of orthopedic surgeries during the pandemic with 64% decrease observed in knee arthroplasty and 41% decrease in hip arthroplasty.

The market players offering devices that were prominently used for procedures that were considered elective, such as orthopedic, dental procedures, and other surgeries along with diagnostic imaging equipment witnessed a significant decline in revenues in 2020 as compared to 2019.



Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories Inc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers (Siemens AG)

Stryker Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic PLC

Smith & Nephew PLC

GE Healthcare

Medical Devices Market Report Highlights

Drug delivery devices, are pharmaceutical formulations or devices that help in achieving targeted delivery or Controlled Release (CR) of therapeutic agents in the body. The drug delivery systems are segmented into metered dose inhaler devices, infusion systems, and other Companies

Rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases such as heart failure, stroke, cardiomyopathy, and others are expected to drive the medical devices market growth. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), large population people died suffering from cardiovascular diseases in 2019 globally

Rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases such as heart failure, stroke, cardiomyopathy, have augmented the utilization of the medical devices in hospitals & clinics across diverse geographies. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2019 a large population across the globe died suffering from cardiovascular diseases.

North America accounted largest market share in Medical Devices Market. This is attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Alzheimer's, obesity, arthritis among others.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Medical Devices Market Insights

4.1. Medical Devices Market - End-Use Snapshot

4.2. Medical Devices Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. Increasing investment in research & development (R&D) activity

4.2.1.2. Growing prevalence of chronic disorders

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. Risk for data breaches or hacks

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. PESTEL Analysis

4.5. Medical Devices Market End-Use Trends

4.6. Value Chain Analysis

4.7. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5. Global Medical Devices Market, by Type

6. Global Medical Devices Market, by Application

7. Global Medical Devices Market, by End-Use

8. Global Medical Devices Market, by Geography

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1zf1w1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets