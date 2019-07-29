Global Medical Devices Markets to 2023 with Profiles of Medtronic, GE Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

DUBLIN, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Devices Market with Focus on Patient Monitoring Devices Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Medical Devices Market with Focus on Patient Monitoring Devices Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2019-2023), provides an in-depth analysis of the global medical devices market by value, by segments, by region, etc. and the global patient monitoring devices market by value, by product, by region, etc.



Medical devices can be segmented on the basis of application, which include orthopedics, minimally invasive, cardiology, ophthalmology, wound care, patient monitoring, audiology, respiratory-anesthesia, uro-gynecology, neurology, aesthetics, robotics-navigation and others.



Patient monitoring devices are those devices that are used for monitoring patient's conditions, such as blood pressure, heart rate, diabetes, respiratory rate, pulse, body temperature, oxygen saturation in human blood, etc. Nowadays, the two types of patient monitoring devices are commonly used, which are: Single Parameter Patient Monitoring Devices and Multi-Parameter Patient Monitoring Devices.



The patient monitoring devices market can be segmented on the basis of product (Vital Sign Monitors & Special Monitors); Application (Cardiology, Neurology, Respiratory, Fetal and Neonatal, Weight Management and Fitness Monitoring and Other Applications) and End-user (Home Healthcare, Ambulatory Care Centers, Hospitals and Other End Users).



The global Patient monitoring devices market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2014-2018 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2019-2023 tremendously. The market is expected to increase due to growing geriatric population, rapid urbanization, growing incidence of chronic diseases, increasing healthcare spending, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as high cost involved, stringent government regulations, etc.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall patient monitoring devices has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



Patient monitoring devices is highly fragmented with many market players operating worldwide. Some patient monitoring devices market players operating on a local level while other players operating on a regional and global level. The manufacturers of patient monitoring devices produce different types of monitoring devices for different applications.



Further, key players of the market are Medtronic plc, General electric Company (GE Healthcare), Abbott Laboratories, and Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips Healthcare) are profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Medical Devices: An Overview

2.1.1 Purpose of Medical Devices

2.2 Medical Devices Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Medical Devices Segmentation by Application

2.3 Patient Monitoring Devices: An Overview

2.3.1 Types of Patient Monitoring Devices

2.4 Patient Monitoring Devices Segmentation: An Overview

2.4.1 Patient Monitoring Devices Segmentation by Product

2.4.2 Patient Monitoring Devices Segmentation by Application

2.4.3 Patient Monitoring Devices Segmentation by End-user



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Medical Devices Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Medical Devices Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Medical Devices Market by Segments (Orthopedics, Minimally Invasive, Cardiology, Ophthalmology, Wound Care, Patient Monitoring, Audiology, Respiratory-Anesthesia, Uro-Gynecology, Neurology, Aesthetics, Robotics-Navigation and Others)

3.1.3 Global Medical Devices Market by Region (Americas, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Central/Eastern Europe and Middle East/Africa)

3.2 Global Patient Monitoring Devices Market: An Analysis

3.2.1 Global Patient Monitoring Devices Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Patient Monitoring Devices Market by Product (Vital Sign Monitors and Special Monitors)

3.2.3 Global Patient Monitoring Devices Market by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa)

3.3 Global Patient Monitoring Devices Market: Product Analysis

3.3.1 Global Vital Sign Monitors Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Vital Sign Temperature Monitor Market by Value

3.3.3 Global Vital Sign Blood Pressure Monitor Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Vital Sign Pulse Oximeter Market by Value

3.3.5 Global Vital Sign Others Monitors Market by Value

3.3.6 Global Special Monitors Market by Value



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Patient Monitoring Devices Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 North America Patient Monitoring Devices Market by Value

4.1.2 North America patient Monitoring Devices Market by Region (The US and Canada)

4.1.3 The US patient Monitoring Devices Market by Value

4.1.4 The US patient Monitoring Devices Market by Type (Wireless and Wired)

4.1.5 The US Wired & Wireless patient Monitoring Devices Market by Value

4.1.6 Canada Patient Monitoring Devices Market by Value

4.2 Europe Patient Monitoring Devices Market: An Analysis

4.4 Latin America Patient Monitoring Devices Market: An Analysis

4.5 Middle East and Africa Patient Monitoring Devices Market: An Analysis



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Driver

5.1.1 Growing Geriatric Population

5.1.2 Rising Affordability

5.1.3 Rapid Urbanization

5.1.4 Growing Incidence of Chronic Diseases

5.1.5 Increasing Healthcare Spending

5.1.6 Escalating Life Expectancy

5.1.7 Surge in the Number of People with Diabetes

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 High Cost Involved

5.2.2 Stringent Government Regulations

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Integration of Internet of Things (IoT) Features into Medical Devices

5.3.2 Easy Availability of Wireless Patient Monitoring Devices

5.3.3 Growing Preference of Point-of-Care Diagnostics/Testing



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Patient Monitoring Devices Market Players: A Financial Comparison

6.2 Global Patient Monitoring Devices Market Players by Research & Development (R&D) Expense Ratio



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Medtronic plc

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategy

7.2 General Electric Company (GE Healthcare)

7.3 Abbott Laboratories

7.4 Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips Healthcare)



