Global Medical Disposables Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Medical Disposables estimated at US$206.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$267.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Drug Delivery Disposables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$46 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Wound Management Supplies segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960667/?utm_source=PRN





The U.S. Market is Estimated at $55.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR



The Medical Disposables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$55.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$56.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 2.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR.



Non-Woven Medical Disposables Segment to Record 3.4% CAGR



In the global Non-Woven Medical Disposables segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$13.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$17 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$37.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 186-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Steris

Sterling Medical Products

Surgirnedcorp

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ)

TekMed Pty., Ltd.

Teleflex, Inc.

Terumo Medical Corporation

Tiger Surgical Disposable Pvt., Ltd.

Tissuemed Ltd.

Tranquility Products

Zhejiang Gongdong Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

365 Healthcare

4L Health Co., Ltd.

Acelity LP, Inc.

Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj

Alpha Healthcare and Equiment

AMMEX Corp.

Ansell Ltd.

Attends Healthcare Products, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Beldico Belgium & International Export

Biovotec AS

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Changzhou Hekang Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.

ConvaTec, Inc.

Cypress Medical Products LLC

Daio Paper Corporation

Dispotech Srl

Drylock Technologies NV

DSG International Ltd.

Dukal Corporation

Dynarex Corporation

Finesse Medical Ltd.

Galaxy Medical Products, Inc.

Halyard Health, Inc.

Hangzhou Jinlin Medical Appliances Co., Ltd.

Hartmann USA , Inc.

, Inc. Hygeia Medical Supplies and Services, Inc.

Kao Corporation

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd.

MED-CON Inc.

MedGyn Products, Inc.

Medtronic, Inc.

Mellon Medical B.V.

Molnlycke Health Care

Narang Medical Ltd.

Ningbo Greetmed Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.

Nu-Life Medical & Surgical Supplies Inc.

Ontex Group NV

Principle Business Enterprises, Inc.

Procter & Gamble Company, The

QuickMobile, Inc.

Raaj Medisafe India Ltd.

Rocamed SAM ( Monaco )

) Shanghai Neo-Medical Co., Ltd.

Smith & Nephew PLC



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960667/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Medical Disposables Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Medical Disposables Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Medical Disposables Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Medical Disposables Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Drug Delivery Disposables (Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Drug Delivery Disposables (Segment) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Drug Delivery Disposables (Segment) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Wound Management Supplies (Segment) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Wound Management Supplies (Segment) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Wound Management Supplies (Segment) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Non-Woven Medical Disposables (Segment) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Non-Woven Medical Disposables (Segment) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 12: Non-Woven Medical Disposables (Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Other Medical Disposables (Segment) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Other Medical Disposables (Segment) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Other Medical Disposables (Segment) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Medical Disposables Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 16: United States Medical Disposables Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Medical Disposables Market in the United States by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 18: United States Medical Disposables Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Medical Disposables Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Canadian Medical Disposables Historic Market Review

by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 21: Medical Disposables Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 22: Japanese Market for Medical Disposables: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 23: Medical Disposables Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 24: Japanese Medical Disposables Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Medical Disposables Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 26: Medical Disposables Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 27: Chinese Medical Disposables Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Medical Disposables Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: European Medical Disposables Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Medical Disposables Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 30: European Medical Disposables Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: European Medical Disposables Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 32: Medical Disposables Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 33: European Medical Disposables Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 34: Medical Disposables Market in France by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 35: French Medical Disposables Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 36: French Medical Disposables Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 37: Medical Disposables Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 38: German Medical Disposables Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 39: German Medical Disposables Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 40: Italian Medical Disposables Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Medical Disposables Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 42: Italian Medical Disposables Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Medical Disposables: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Medical Disposables Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 45: United Kingdom Medical Disposables Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 46: Spanish Medical Disposables Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Spanish Medical Disposables Historic Market Review by

Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 48: Medical Disposables Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 49: Russian Medical Disposables Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Medical Disposables Market in Russia by Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 51: Russian Medical Disposables Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Medical Disposables Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 53: Medical Disposables Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: Rest of Europe Medical Disposables Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Medical Disposables Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Medical Disposables Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Medical Disposables Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Medical Disposables Market in Asia-Pacific by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Asia-Pacific Medical Disposables Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Medical Disposables Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 61: Medical Disposables Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Australian Medical Disposables Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 63: Australian Medical Disposables Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 64: Indian Medical Disposables Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Indian Medical Disposables Historic Market Review by

Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 66: Medical Disposables Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 67: Medical Disposables Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: South Korean Medical Disposables Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 69: Medical Disposables Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Medical Disposables:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Medical Disposables Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medical Disposables Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 73: Latin American Medical Disposables Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 74: Medical Disposables Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 75: Latin American Medical Disposables Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Latin American Medical Disposables Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Medical Disposables Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 78: Latin American Medical Disposables Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 79: Argentinean Medical Disposables Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 80: Medical Disposables Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: Argentinean Medical Disposables Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 82: Medical Disposables Market in Brazil by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 83: Brazilian Medical Disposables Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 84: Brazilian Medical Disposables Market Share Analysis

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 85: Medical Disposables Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Mexican Medical Disposables Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 87: Mexican Medical Disposables Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 88: Rest of Latin America Medical Disposables Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to

2027



Table 89: Medical Disposables Market in Rest of Latin America

by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: Rest of Latin America Medical Disposables Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 91: The Middle East Medical Disposables Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 92: Medical Disposables Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 93: The Middle East Medical Disposables Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: The Middle East Medical Disposables Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: The Middle East Medical Disposables Historic Market

by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 96: Medical Disposables Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012,2020,

and 2027



IRAN

Table 97: Iranian Market for Medical Disposables: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Medical Disposables Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Iranian Medical Disposables Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 100: Israeli Medical Disposables Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 101: Medical Disposables Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Israeli Medical Disposables Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 103: Saudi Arabian Medical Disposables Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Medical Disposables Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 105: Saudi Arabian Medical Disposables Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 106: Medical Disposables Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: United Arab Emirates Medical Disposables Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 108: Medical Disposables Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 109: Medical Disposables Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Rest of Middle East Medical Disposables Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 111: Rest of Middle East Medical Disposables Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 112: African Medical Disposables Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Medical Disposables Market in Africa by Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 114: African Medical Disposables Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960667/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

