Global Medical Disposables Industry
Global Medical Disposables Market to Reach $267.1 Billion by 2027
Sep 15, 2020, 10:10 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Medical Disposables estimated at US$206.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$267.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Drug Delivery Disposables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$46 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Wound Management Supplies segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $55.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR
The Medical Disposables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$55.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$56.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 2.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR.
Non-Woven Medical Disposables Segment to Record 3.4% CAGR
In the global Non-Woven Medical Disposables segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$13.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$17 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$37.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 186-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Steris
- Sterling Medical Products
- Surgirnedcorp
- Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ)
- TekMed Pty., Ltd.
- Teleflex, Inc.
- Terumo Medical Corporation
- Tiger Surgical Disposable Pvt., Ltd.
- Tissuemed Ltd.
- Tranquility Products
- Zhejiang Gongdong Medical Technology Co., Ltd.
- 365 Healthcare
- 4L Health Co., Ltd.
- Acelity LP, Inc.
- Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj
- Alpha Healthcare and Equiment
- AMMEX Corp.
- Ansell Ltd.
- Attends Healthcare Products, Inc.
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Beldico Belgium & International Export
- Biovotec AS
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Cardinal Health, Inc.
- Changzhou Hekang Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.
- ConvaTec, Inc.
- Cypress Medical Products LLC
- Daio Paper Corporation
- Dispotech Srl
- Drylock Technologies NV
- DSG International Ltd.
- Dukal Corporation
- Dynarex Corporation
- Finesse Medical Ltd.
- Galaxy Medical Products, Inc.
- Halyard Health, Inc.
- Hangzhou Jinlin Medical Appliances Co., Ltd.
- Hartmann USA, Inc.
- Hygeia Medical Supplies and Services, Inc.
- Kao Corporation
- Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd.
- MED-CON Inc.
- MedGyn Products, Inc.
- Medtronic, Inc.
- Mellon Medical B.V.
- Molnlycke Health Care
- Narang Medical Ltd.
- Ningbo Greetmed Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.
- Nu-Life Medical & Surgical Supplies Inc.
- Ontex Group NV
- Principle Business Enterprises, Inc.
- Procter & Gamble Company, The
- QuickMobile, Inc.
- Raaj Medisafe India Ltd.
- Rocamed SAM (Monaco)
- Shanghai Neo-Medical Co., Ltd.
- Smith & Nephew PLC
