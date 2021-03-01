Global Medical Drones Market 2020-2027 with Zipline Dominating

DUBLIN, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Drones Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, Drone Type; By Application; By End-Use; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical drones market size is expected to reach USD 947.6 million by 2027, according to the study.

Medical drones refer to the aerodynamic pods that are being deployed to transport key medical supplies that comprises of primary medical aids, vaccines, and drugs. Through the development of highly advanced technology has resulted in notable adoption of medical drones across the hospitals and military bases.

There's continuous ongoing research in this field to develop new products with superior accuracy and speed in delivery of medical supplies to the targeted location. These drones can be either operated manually or they can be strategically programmed for performing long-distance flights and following the designated route precisely. In addition, they also have several key benefits such as they don't require any landing space and can be programmed to drop the supplies by flying near to the ground.

Further, the impressive capability of these drones to make a flight over the closed zones and that too without any requirement of crew is the key reason for their high demand. Some other major benefits include, transporting blood samples or other lab samples to remote and small hospitals and clinics; medical support or telemedicine including, drugs, diagnostics, or key medical tools that include, portable ultrasound to remote locations or tough military terrain.

Apart from this, this technology also offer benefits such as medical supplies that include, anti-venom or vaccines to the disease exposed or disaster relief regions, providing medical supplies and prescriptions to people who are hard to reach such as those at home or at sea. Moreover, providing defibrillators to patients suffering from cardiac arrest and offering organs required for transplantation are some major applications of medical drones.

Market participants such as Zipline, DJI, DHL, TUDelft, Flirtey, Embention, Matternet, Vayu, and EHang are some of the key players operating in the global market. Zipline drones, the frontrunner in the market, have cumulatively flown more than 1 million kilometres in Rwanda with more than 13 thousand deliveries. In the outskirts of Kigali, drones carried 35% of blood samples to be transfused. The Ghana the company is also started delivering COVID-19 testing kits.

Players in the market have primarily adopted partnership strategy to strengthen their position in the global market. For instance, in June 2020, TechEagle has partnered with Zomato to boost the delivery of medical supplies via drones all across the regions in India that are facing floods and due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation.

The UK based research firm Nesta in its report titled "Flying High" in collaboration with NHS discussed the possibilities of rapid transportation of medical necessities in between the UK hospitals based in London. This move could bring faster delivery, reliable cost cutting, and improved timely patient care, even to the accident areas. It is being estimated that the use of medical drones could result in saving USD 21 billion in the annual cost to the country's economy.

