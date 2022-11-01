DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Equipment Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global medical equipment market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global medical equipment market is expected to grow from $574.46 billion in 2021 to $640.25 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The market is expected to grow to $939.98 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis

Identify growth segments for investment

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings

Benchmark performance against key competitors

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major companies in the medical equipment market include Medtronic Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, Cardinal Health, Inc., Becton Dickinson, Siemens AG, STRYKER CORPORATION, Koninklijke Philips N.V., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Boston Scientific Corporation.



The medical devices market consists of sales of medical equipment or devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture medical equipment or devices used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of medical conditions.



The main types of medical equipment are in-vitro diagnostics, dental equipment and supplies, ophthalmic devices, diagnostic imaging equipment, cardiovascular devices, hospital supplies, surgical equipment, orthopedic devices, patient monitoring devices, diabetes care devices, nephrology and urology devices, ENT devices, anesthesia and respiratory devices, neurology devices, and wound care devices.

In-vitro diagnostics are tests done on samples like blood or tissue that is taken from the human body. In-vitro diagnostics will detect diseases or other conditions and are used to monitor a person's overall health to cure, treat, or prevent diseases. The type of expenditure involved is public and private. The various product are instruments/equipment and disposables. The various end users involved are hospitals and clinics, homecare, diagnostics centers, and others.



North America was the largest region in the global medical equipment market in 2021. Asia Pacific was the second largest region in the global medical equipment market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The rise in sedentary jobs, busy lifestyles, and changing consumer preferences are affecting the disease profile of the world population, especially non-communicable diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases. Long working hours, less physical activity, and unhealthy eating and drinking habits are major causes of chronic diseases such as diabetes. According to the World Health Organization, chronic disease prevalence is expected to rise by 57% globally, by the year 2020. This is increasing the demand for medical devices used in the diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment of several diseases, thereby driving the demand for medical equipment. These factors are expected to increase the patient pool globally, thereby driving the market during the forecast period.



Regulatory changes are likely to lead to increased costs relating to new product development and service offerings to clients. These changes are related to customer data protection such as the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), changes to equipment approval procedures, and other regulatory changes.

Device performance and patient data are available to healthcare service providers and are helping them to improve patient monitoring and overall care quality. Some companies are integrating medical device data with EMR (Electronic Medical Records) to improve transparency and collaboration. As consumer wearables are becoming more common, patient data volumes are increasing and companies are investing in deploying data management, warehousing, and security technologies. For example, Medtronic launched a tool to augment their cardiac devices to securely transfer device data to doctors and allow them to monitor the critical health indicators of their patients.



The countries covered in the medical equipment market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa., South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, and Vietnam.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Medical Equipment Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Medical Equipment Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Medical Equipment Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Medical Equipment Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Medical Equipment Market Trends And Strategies



8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Medical Equipment



9. Medical Equipment Market Size And Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.2.2. Restraints On The Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.3.2. Restraints On The Market



10. Medical Equipment Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Medical Equipment Market, 2021, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Medical Equipment Market, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

10.3. Global Medical Equipment Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



11. Medical Equipment Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Medical Equipment Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

In-Vitro Diagnostics

Dental Equipment And Supplies

Ophthalmic Devices

Diagnostic Imaging Equipment

Cardiovascular Devices

Hospital Supplies

Surgical Equipment

Orthopedic Devices

Patient Monitoring Devices

Diabetes Care Devices

Nephrology And Urology Devices

ENT Devices

Anesthesia And Respiratory Devices

Neurology Devices

Wound Care Devices

11.2. Global Medical Equipment Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Hospitals And Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

11.3. Global Medical Equipment Market, Segmentation By Type of Expenditure, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Public

Private

11.4. Global Medical Equipment Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Instruments/Equipment

Disposables

12. Medical Equipment Market Segments



13. Medical Equipment Market Metrics

13.1. Medical Equipment Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2016-2026, Global

13.2. Per Capita Average Medical Equipment Market Expenditure, 2016-2026, Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fsjkky

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets