Global Medical Fiber Optics Market Report 2021-2025 - Rising Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures Boosts Market Prospects

DUBLIN, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Fiber Optics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Medical Fiber Optics is projected to reach US$ 1.3 billion by 2025, driven by the growing commercial value of fiber optics technology in surgical instrumentation, disease treatment therapies, diagnostic and imaging equipment, and sensor based wearable medical devices and textiles.



Heavy utilization of imaging and growing preference for non-invasive surgery will drive a major chunk of opportunities in clinical imaging and endoscopy applications.

Benefiting the market will be the rise in endoscopy procedures supported by advantages such as safety and effectiveness in both diagnosis and therapy; minimal morbidity and mortality; less scarring and faster recovery; and rising preference for endoscopic management of GI disorders especially against a backdrop of research studies linking chronic acid reflux and GERD with Barrett`s esophagus and esophageal cancer.

Transducer-Tipped fiber optic catheter can move freely around organs, bones, veins and arteries.

Fiber optic sensors are small in size, have immunity to EM interferences, and feature greater geometrical versatility. Application possibilities abound in remote spectrophotometry; endoscopic imaging/surgery; pressure and position sensing; Intravascular pressure transducers and In vivo oximeters.

As surgical robotics and computer-assisted surgery (CAS) grow in popularity, use of the technology will grow in cables and cable systems. The critical role played by radiology imaging in clinical decision support coupled with the growing healthcare burden worldwide will continue to push up the volume load of imaging procedures such as MRI and CT.



Other factors also benefiting market growth include rising use of fiber optics in various surgical procedures; miniaturization of medical devices; mounting demand for advanced biomedical instrumentation based on optical fiber for diagnosis, monitoring and treatment; strong demand for flexible, agile and highly maneuverable fiber optic endoscopes; growth in the practice of dentistry and the ensuing increase in the use of Fiber-Optic Transillumination (FOTI) in diagnosis of myriad dental conditions; strong demand for fiber optic hand-held retractors in cosmetic surgeries; rising commercial Interest in the use of Polymer Optical Fibers (POFs) in medical smart textiles.

The United States represents the largest market worldwide supported by well-developed advanced radiology services; high installed base of MRI & CT imaging equipment at 39 & 44 units per million people; and overutilization of imaging services in the form of unnecessary tests despite policy led emphasis on value based care.

Asia-Pacific including China is a major market, led by factors such as developing healthcare infrastructure; growing population and healthcare burden; need for technologies to effectively handle rising volume of surgical and diagnostic procedures; rise of medical tourism in low cost Asian countries and the resulting competitive need to enhance patient care through investments in cutting edge medical technologies; and rising preference for keyhole surgeries such as endoscopy and laser guided surgeries.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Pandemic Disrupts Fiber Optic Supply Chain

Optic Fiber Sensors: Important Role in COVID-19 Detection

A Prelude to Medical Fiber Optics

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Application of Optical Fibers in Healthcare Sector

Developed Regions Lead Medical Fiber Optics Market, Developing Nations Promise Future Growth

Endoscopes: The Largest Application Market for Medical Fiber Optics

Pure Silica Fibers: The Most Widely Used Fibers

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 43 Featured):

Cadwell Laboratories, Inc.

Compumedics Limited

EB Neuro S.P.A.

Electrical Geodesics, Inc.

Lifelines Neurodiagnostic Systems, Inc.

Natus Medical Inc.

NeuroWave Systems, Inc.

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Noraxon U.S.A. , Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Technological Advancements Expand Scope of Applications for Medical Fiber Optics

Fiber Optic Devices combined with Smartphones for Enhanced Assistance to Physicians

Fiber Optic Transillumination Improves Visual Inspections in Dentistry

Smart Fiber Optics Enable Radiation Free Guidance for Vascular Catheters

Fiber Optics Enabling Life-Like Bionic Limbs

New Device Aids Real-time Optical Imaging of Cancer Cells during Surgery

Ultra-thin Fiber Endoscopes to Reach Hard-to-reach Brain Structures

Innovative Ho:YAG Laser Technology

Novel Use in Respiratory Procedures

Researchers Develop Air-clad Imaging Fibers for Improving Usage of Endoscopes

New Fiber-Optic Technology for Faster Healing of Wounds

Stretchable Biocompatible Optical Fibers for Implantation

Researchers Develop Femtosecond Laser Fiberoptic Sensor Technology for 3D Navigation of Surgical Instruments

Researchers Design Bioresorbable Fiber Bragg Gratings

Researching Doctors Develop Compact Optical Endoscope

Researchers Develop Fiber Optic Sensor to Measure Weak Magnetic Fields

Optical Detection of Magnetic Fields

Researchers Develop Novel Optical Fiber for Printing Nano-Scale 3D Microstructures

Low-power, Continuously Emitting Laser

Commercial Usage of Technique

Researchers Develop Smart Photoacoustic Imaging Method

Micro-Endoscope - A Major Breakthrough in Endoscopy

Fiber Optic Thermometers:

Opportunities Abound for Fiber Optic Sensors in Biomedical Sensing Market

List of Select Commercial Fiber-Optic Biomedical Sensors

Specialty Optical Fibers Make Surgery Less Invasive

Optical Fiber Pressure Sensors for Medical Applications: An Overview

Select Companies Developing Optical Sensors for Medical Applications

Innovative Optical Biomedical Sensors

Select Promising Medical Applications for the Fiber Optic Technology

Fiber Optics Technology Emerges as an Essential Requirement for Dental Practices

Remote Fiber Optic Lighting: A Promising Alternative to Standard Overhead Lighting for Dentists

Fiber Laser Technology Offers Promising Applications in Medical Sector

Role of Optic Fibers in Delivering CO2 Laser Beams for Medical Applications

Emergence of Single-Use disposable Fiber-Optic Catheters: New Revenue Opportunities

Widespread Adoption and Usage of Fiber Bragg Grating Sensors for an Array of Applications

Fiber Optic Sensors in Medical Smart Textiles: An Emerging Opportunity in Healthcare Monitoring Space

OCT Technology Creating Waves, Benefits to Accrue to Medical Fiber Optics Market

Fiber Optics for Surgical Lighting: Providing Effective Illumination in Operating Rooms

Surgical Headlight Manufacturers Step up Focus on Product Innovation

New Lighting Technologies Offer Improved Performance and Cost-Efficiencies

Cableless Surgical Headlights Enable Easier Mobility

Fiber Optic Probe Set to Facilitate Endoscopic Cancer Diagnosis

Innovations in Gastrointestinal Surgery Space Drive Market Growth

Nano-optic Endoscopes Provide High-Resolution OCTs in vivo

Biological or Chemical Sensors Undergo Technological Evolution

An Optical Fiber to Safely Deliver Drugs and Light into Human Body

High Light Intensity of Medical Fiber Optics Holds Potential to Cause Tissue Damage

Expanded Beam Connectors Safeguard Medical Fiber Optics

MACRO GROWTH DRIVERS

An Aging Global Population Drives Demand for Medical Fiber Optic Technology

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth

Rising Incidence of Cancer: A Major Growth Driver

Rising Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures Boosts Market Prospects

Rise in Prevalence of GI Tract Disorders to Drive Global Market for GI Endoscopy Devices

Rising Use of Increasingly Miniaturized Medical Devices Fuels Demand for Medical Fiber Optics

MEDICAL FIBER OPTIC APPLICATIONS: A CONCEPTUAL REVIEW

Fiberoptic Surgical Lights

Fiberoptic Dental Lights

Endoscopes

Use of Fiber Optics in Endoscopes

Rigid and Flexible Endoscopes

Endoscope Channels

Types of Fibers Used

Light Sources Used

Applications of Endoscopes

Fiber Optic Lasers

Optical Fibers: The Appropriate Beam Delivery Systems

Types of Lasers and Associated Need for Optical Fiber Beam Delivery Systems

Select Laser Surgeries Using Optical Fibers

Fiber Optic Catheters

Fiber Optic Sensors

Intra-Arterial Blood Gas Monitoring Systems (IABGS)

Silica Fibers: The Most Widely Used Fibers

Applications of Various Types of Sensors

Disadvantages of Using Plastic and Glass Fibers in Sensors

Other Fiberoptic Products

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Minimally-Invasive Endoscopes Demand to Drive Medical Fiber Optics Market

Aging Baby Boomer Populace Spells Growth Opportunities

Market Analytics

CANADA

JAPAN

Graying Population Spurs Growth of Medical Fiber Optics

Market Analytics

CHINA

Rising Demand for Endoscopy to Drive Growth in the Medical Fiber Optics Market

Chinese Makers Benefiting from Laser Boom in Asia-Pacific

Market Analytics

EUROPE

Expanding Elderly Population - Opportunity for Medical Fiber Optics

Market Analytics

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

Market Overview

Market Analytics

AUSTRALIA

INDIA

Endoscopic Devices Market: Promising Opportunities for Medical Fiber Optics

Market Analytics

SOUTH KOREA

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

LATIN AMERICA

BRAZIL

MEXICO

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

REST OF WORLD

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 102

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9ed0n5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

