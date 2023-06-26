Global Medical Flexible Packaging Market Report 2023: Current Capacity and Expected Additions Drives Growth

26 Jun, 2023, 18:15 ET
The global medical flexible packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.8% during 2023-2030.
This report on global medical flexible packaging market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global medical flexible packaging market by segmenting the market based on by material, product, end-use, and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the medical flexible packaging market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Raw Material Scenario
- Current Capacity and Expected Additions
- Growing Healthcare Industry
Challenges
- High Investment
- Stringent Regulations
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Material
- Plastics
- Polyvinyl Chloride
- Polypropylene
- Polyethylene Terephthalate
- Polyethylene
- Others
- Paper
- Aluminium
- Bioplastics
by Product
- Seals
- High Barrier Films
- Wraps
- Lids & Labels
- Others
by End-Use
- Pharmaceutical Manufacturing
- Medical Device Manufacturing
- Implant Manufacturing
- Contract Packaging
- Others
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
