Global Medical Flexible Packaging Market Report 2023: Current Capacity and Expected Additions Drives Growth

The global medical flexible packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.8% during 2023-2030.

This report on global medical flexible packaging market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global medical flexible packaging market by segmenting the market based on by material, product, end-use, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the medical flexible packaging market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Companies Mentioned

Amcor

Becton, Dickinson & Company

Bemis Company, Inc.

Berry Global

Catalent Pharma Solutions

CCL Industries, Inc.

Coveris S.A.

Datwyler Holding, Inc.

Gerresheimer

Huhtamaki Oyj

Mondi

Sealed Air

WestRock

Winpak Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Raw Material Scenario

Current Capacity and Expected Additions

Growing Healthcare Industry

Challenges

High Investment

Stringent Regulations

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Material

Plastics

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polypropylene

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polyethylene

Others

Paper

Aluminium

Bioplastics

by Product

Seals

High Barrier Films

Wraps

Lids & Labels

Others

by End-Use

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

Medical Device Manufacturing

Implant Manufacturing

Contract Packaging

Others

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

