Global Medical Food Markets Report 2022: Innovation in Functional Ingredients and Increased Research Focus on Designing Specific Ingredients for Medical Food Applications

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Food Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study aims to understand the role of a medical food in patients' recovery. It provides qualitative and quantitative analyses of medical food ingredients and finished products of medical food.

North America and Europe accounted for most of the market share for both medical food ingredients and finished product medical food in 2021 due to rising physician awareness and increasing medical adherence by patients. Factors supporting market growth in these regions are the expanding geriatric population, the prevalence of chronic diseases, and policymakers' growing emphasis on malnutrition management.

The US FDA defines medical food as "a food, which is formulated to be consumed or administered enterally under the supervision of a physician and which is intended for the specific dietary management of a disease or condition for which distinctive nutritional requirements, based on recognized scientific principles, are established by medical evaluation."

Medical food is interpreted as 'food for special medical purposes (FSMPs)' in several countries, including Europe, India, China, and Australia and New Zealand. In Japan, medical food is interpreted as 'food for sick'. In Canada, medical food is governed by food for special dietary use (FSDU) and infant food regulations.

Globally, the regulatory landscape for medical food is not clearly defined, even in developed economies. As medical food is not intended to prevent or treat diseases, it is not subject to the same regulatory requirements as pharmaceutical drugs.

By ingredient, the medical food market is divided into vitamins and minerals; protein ingredients (animal and plant); nutritional lipids; prebiotics; and others (amino acids and probiotics). Of these, protein ingredients held the majority share of 64.0% (2021) in the total medical food ingredients market due to the important role they play in trauma and illness recovery.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is taken into account in the analysis. The pandemic induced both positive and negative changes in the medical food market. Supply chain disruptions due to the shutting down of processing facilities and other lockdown measures affected the sale of ingredients and finished medical food.

However, the negative effects were reduced to some extent due to the growing consumer awareness and research highlighting the benefits of a medical food in patients' recovery.

Key Features

By type, the medical food market is fragmented into prescription and nonprescription food. Prescription medical food dominated the medical food market with a 60.0% share in 2021 due to strong demand from developed economies for use in fatal health conditions such as oncology health, critical care and trauma, cardiovascular health, diabetes health, and cognitive health. Key market participants, such as Abbott, Nestle Health Science, and Nutricia, offer vast product portfolios of prescription medical food to meet the growing demand.

By mode of administration, the medical food market is categorized into oral (food or supplement format) and enteral tube feeding. The oral mode accounted for the larger market share of 75.0% in 2021. Preference for orally administered products, ease of availability without prescriptions, and support initiatives are key factors driving demand for orally administered medical food.

By application, the medical food market is segmented into malnutrition (including oncology health, immune health, and general malnutrition); metabolic health; digestive health; critical care and trauma; diabetes health; cardiovascular health; musculoskeletal health; and cognitive and central nervous system (CNS) health. Malnutrition, metabolic disorders, digestive disorders, and critical care and trauma are the top target diseases for medical food. Brain and cognitive health remain a small segment; nevertheless, it is one of the fastest-growing application areas for medical food.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult To Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Medical Food Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel The Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Medical Food - Definition

Differences between Dietary Supplements, Medical Food, and Pharmaceutical Drugs

Segmentation

Definition by Ingredient Type

Definition by Type and Mode of Administration

Definition by Application

Key Competitors

Value Chain

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Medical Food Market

COVID-19 - Induced Research

COVID-19 - Induced Market Trends

Regulatory Landscape

Insurance Coverage and Reimbursement Scenario

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Medical Food Ingredients

Growth Metrics

Role of Ingredients in Patient Recovery - Protein Ingredients

Role of Ingredients in Patient Recovery - Nutritional Lipids

Role of Ingredients in Patient Recovery - Prebiotics

Role of Ingredients in Patient Recovery - Vitamins and Minerals

Ingredient Trends

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Ingredient

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Ingredients

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Competitive Environment

Competitive Product Matrix

Product Launches - Medical Food Ingredients: 2021 and 2022

Product Launches - Medical Food Ingredients: 2021

Product Launches - Medical Food Ingredients: 2020 and 2022

Product Launches - Medical Food Ingredients: 2019 and 2020

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Finished Product Medical Food

Growth Metrics

Prescription Medical Food - Examples

Nonprescription Medical Food - Examples

Role of Medical Food in Malnutrition Condition

Role of Medical Food in Metabolic Health

Role of Medical Food in Digestive Health

Role of Medical Food in Critical Care and Trauma

Role of Medical Food in Musculoskeletal Health

Role of Medical Food in Cognitive and CNS Health

Role of Medical Food in Diabetes Health

Role of Medical Food in Cardiovascular Health

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Type

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Type

Revenue Forecast by Mode of Administration

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Mode of Administration

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Percent Revenue by Application and Market Penetration

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Recent Acquisitions - 2019-2022

Recent Product Launches - 2019, 2020, and 2021

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Collaborative Efforts between Drug Manufacturers and Medical Food Manufacturers

Growth Opportunity 2: Promotional Activities and Wide Reimbursement Coverage

Growth Opportunity 3: Increased Research Focus on Designing Specific Ingredients for Medical Food Applications

Growth Opportunity 4: Innovation in Functional Ingredients

6. Next Steps

Companies Mentioned

Abbott

Nestle Health Science

Nutricia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p4gqat

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets