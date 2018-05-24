Global Medical Gas Market 2014-2017 & 2022

The report covers forecast and analysis for the Medical Gas Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2014 along with a forecast from 2017 to 2022 based revenue (USD Billion).

The study includes drivers and restraints for the Medical Gas Market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Medical Gas Market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the medical gas market, we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, where the product, medical gas equipment, application, end user and regional segmentation are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions mergers, new Product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations joint ventures, research development, regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on the global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view on the medical gas market by segmenting the market based on product, medical gas equipment, application, end user, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2016 to 2022.

Scope of the Report

Global Medical Gas Market: by Product

Medical Pure Gases

Oxygen gases

Carbon dioxide gases

Nitrogen gases

Nitrous oxide gases

Medical air gases

Helium gases

Medical Gas Mixtures

Blood gas Mixtures

Lung diffusion mixtures

Nitrous oxide-oxygen mixtures

Carbon dioxide-oxygen mixtures

Laser gas mixtures

Aerobic mixtures

Anaerobic Mixtures

Ethylene oxide

Helium-oxygen mixtures

Global Medical Gas Market: by Medical Gas Equipment



Manifolds

Outlets

Hose assemblies and valves

Alarm systems

Cylinders

Flowmeters

Regulators

Medical air compressors

Vacuum systems

Masks

Global Medical Gas Market: by Application



Hospitals

Home Healthcare

Emergency Services

Global Medical Gas Market: by End User



Hospitals

Home Healthcare

Emergency Services

Pharmaceutical Industry

Academic Research Institutions

Company Profiles



Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

The Linde Group

Air Liquide

Praxair, Inc.

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp.

SOL-SpA

Airgas, Inc.

Atlas Copco

