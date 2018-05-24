Global Medical Gas Market 2014-2017 & 2022

DUBLIN, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Medical Gas Market by Product , by Medical Gas Equipment , By Application , By End User , and by Region: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2016- 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report covers forecast and analysis for the Medical Gas Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2014 along with a forecast from 2017 to 2022 based revenue (USD Billion).
The study includes drivers and restraints for the Medical Gas Market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Medical Gas Market on a global level.
In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the medical gas market, we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, where the product, medical gas equipment, application, end user and regional segmentation are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.
The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions mergers, new Product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations joint ventures, research development, regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on the global and regional basis.
The study provides a decisive view on the medical gas market by segmenting the market based on product, medical gas equipment, application, end user, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2016 to 2022.
Scope of the Report
Global Medical Gas Market: by Product
- Medical Pure Gases
- Oxygen gases
- Carbon dioxide gases
- Nitrogen gases
- Nitrous oxide gases
- Medical air gases
- Helium gases
- Medical Gas Mixtures
- Blood gas Mixtures
- Lung diffusion mixtures
- Nitrous oxide-oxygen mixtures
- Carbon dioxide-oxygen mixtures
- Laser gas mixtures
- Aerobic mixtures
- Anaerobic Mixtures
- Ethylene oxide
- Helium-oxygen mixtures
Global Medical Gas Market: by Medical Gas Equipment
- Manifolds
- Outlets
- Hose assemblies and valves
- Alarm systems
- Cylinders
- Flowmeters
- Regulators
- Medical air compressors
- Vacuum systems
- Masks
Global Medical Gas Market: by Application
- Hospitals
- Home Healthcare
- Emergency Services
Global Medical Gas Market: by End User
- Hospitals
- Home Healthcare
- Emergency Services
- Pharmaceutical Industry
- Academic Research Institutions
Company Profiles
- Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
- The Linde Group
- Air Liquide
- Praxair, Inc.
- Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp.
- SOL-SpA
- Airgas, Inc.
- Atlas Copco
