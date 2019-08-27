Global Medical Gases and Equipment Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Medical Gases and Equipment market worldwide is projected to grow by US$6.

Read the full report:

https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799077/?utm_source=PRN

9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.1%. Gases, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$13.6 Billion by the year 2025, Gases will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$323.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Gases will reach a market size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Air Liquide SA (France); Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (USA); Airgas, Inc. (USA); Atlas Copco AB (Sweden); GCE Group AB (Sweden); Matheson Tri-Gas Inc. (USA); Messer Group GmbH (Germany); Praxair, Inc. (USA); SOL Spa (Italy); The Linde Group (Germany)Read the full report:

https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799077/?utm_source=PRN

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market SharesMedical Gases and Equipment Competitor Market Share ScenarioWorldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Medical Gases and Equipment Global Market Estimatesand Forecasts in $ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025Table 2: Medical Gases and Equipment Global RetrospectiveMarket Scenario in $ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017Table 3: Medical Gases and Equipment Market Share Shift acrossKey Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 4: Diagnostic (Application) Worldwide Latent DemandForecasts in $ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025Table 5: Diagnostic (Application) Global Historic Analysis in $Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017Table 6: Diagnostic (Application) Distribution of Global Salesby Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 7: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates andForecasts in $ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018through 2025Table 8: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of HistoricSales in $ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017Table 9: Other Applications (Application) Global Market ShareDistribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025Table 10: Pharmaceutical Manufacturing & Research (Application)Demand Potential Worldwide in $ Million by Region/Country:2018-2025Table 11: Pharmaceutical Manufacturing & Research (Application)Historic Sales Analysis in $ Million by Region/Country:2009-2017Table 12: Pharmaceutical Manufacturing & Research (Application)Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 13: Therapeutic (Application) Global Market Estimates &Forecasts in $ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025Table 14: Therapeutic (Application) Retrospective DemandAnalysis in $ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017Table 15: Therapeutic (Application) Market Share Breakdown byRegion/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 16: Equipment (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwidein $ Million: 2018 to 2025Table 17: Equipment (Type) Historic Market Perspective byRegion/Country in $ Million: 2009 to 2017Table 18: Equipment (Type) Market Sales Breakdown byRegion/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 19: Gases (Type) World Market by Region/Country in $Million: 2018 to 2025Table 20: Gases (Type) Historic Market Analysis byRegion/Country in $ Million: 2009 to 2017Table 21: Gases (Type) Market Share Breakdown of WorldwideSales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Medical Gases and Equipment Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Table 22: United States Medical Gases and Equipment Latent

Demand Forecasts in $ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Medical Gases and Equipment Historic Demand Patterns

in the United States by Application in $ Million for 2009-2017

Table 24: Medical Gases and Equipment Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: United States Medical Gases and Equipment Market

Estimates and Projections in $ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Medical Gases and Equipment Market in the United

States by Type: A Historic Review in $ Million for 2009-2017

Table 27: United States Medical Gases and Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Medical Gases and Equipment Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in $ Million by Application: 2018

to 2025

Table 29: Medical Gases and Equipment Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in $ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 30: Canadian Medical Gases and Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Canadian Medical Gases and Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in $ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Canadian Medical Gases and Equipment Historic Market

Review by Type in $ Million: 2009-2017

Table 33: Medical Gases and Equipment Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Medical

Gases and Equipment in $ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Japanese Medical Gases and Equipment Market in $

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 36: Medical Gases and Equipment Market Share Shift in

Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Japanese Market for Medical Gases and Equipment:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in $ Million by Type for

the period 2018-2025

Table 38: Medical Gases and Equipment Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in $ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 39: Japanese Medical Gases and Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 40: Chinese Demand for Medical Gases and Equipment in $

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Medical Gases and Equipment Market Review in China in

$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 42: Chinese Medical Gases and Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Chinese Medical Gases and Equipment Market Growth

Prospects in $ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Medical Gases and Equipment Historic Market Analysis

in China in $ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 45: Chinese Medical Gases and Equipment Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Medical Gases and Equipment Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 46: European Medical Gases and Equipment Market Demand

Scenario in $ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 47: Medical Gases and Equipment Market in Europe: A

Historic Market Perspective in $ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: European Medical Gases and Equipment Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Medical Gases and Equipment Addressable

Market Opportunity in $ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 50: Medical Gases and Equipment Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in $ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: European Medical Gases and Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: European Medical Gases and Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in $ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 53: Medical Gases and Equipment Market in Europe in $

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European Medical Gases and Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 55: Medical Gases and Equipment Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in $ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 56: French Medical Gases and Equipment Historic Market

Review in $ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 57: French Medical Gases and Equipment Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 58: Medical Gases and Equipment Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in $ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: French Medical Gases and Equipment Historic Market

Scenario in $ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 60: French Medical Gases and Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 61: Medical Gases and Equipment Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in $ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: German Medical Gases and Equipment Market in

Retrospect in $ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 63: Medical Gases and Equipment Market Share Distribution

in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Medical Gases and Equipment Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in $ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 65: German Medical Gases and Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in $ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: German Medical Gases and Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 67: Italian Demand for Medical Gases and Equipment in $

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Medical Gases and Equipment Market Review in Italy in

$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 69: Italian Medical Gases and Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Italian Medical Gases and Equipment Market Growth

Prospects in $ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Medical Gases and Equipment Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in $ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 72: Italian Medical Gases and Equipment Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Medical Gases and Equipment in $ Million by Application: 2018

to 2025

Table 74: United Kingdom Medical Gases and Equipment Market in

$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 75: Medical Gases and Equipment Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Medical Gases and

Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in $ Million

by Type for the period 2018-2025

Table 77: Medical Gases and Equipment Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in $ Million by Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 78: United Kingdom Medical Gases and Equipment Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 79: Rest of Europe Medical Gases and Equipment

Addressable Market Opportunity in $ Million by Application:

2018-2025

Table 80: Medical Gases and Equipment Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in $ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: Rest of Europe Medical Gases and Equipment Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: Rest of Europe Medical Gases and Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in $ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 83: Medical Gases and Equipment Market in Rest of Europe

in $ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 84: Rest of Europe Medical Gases and Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 85: Medical Gases and Equipment Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in $ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 86: Asia-Pacific Medical Gases and Equipment Historic

Market Review in $ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 87: Asia-Pacific Medical Gases and Equipment Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 88: Medical Gases and Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific by

Type: Estimates and Projections in $ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 89: Asia-Pacific Medical Gases and Equipment Historic

Market Scenario in $ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 90: Asia-Pacific Medical Gases and Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 91: Rest of World Medical Gases and Equipment Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in $ Million by Application: 2018

to 2025

Table 92: Medical Gases and Equipment Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in $ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of World Medical Gases and Equipment Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Rest of World Medical Gases and Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in $ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Rest of World Medical Gases and Equipment Historic

Market Review by Type in $ Million: 2009-2017

Table 96: Medical Gases and Equipment Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

IV. COMPETITION

AIR LIQUIDE SAAIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALSAIRGASATLAS COPCO ABGCE GROUP ABMATHESON TRI-GASMESSER GROUP GMBHPRAXAIRTHE LINDE GROUPSOL SPA

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799077/?utm_source=PRN

About

Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

