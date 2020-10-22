Global Medical Gases and Equipment Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Medical Gases and Equipment estimated at US$14.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5% over the period 2020-2027. Gases, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.9% CAGR and reach US$13.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799077/?utm_source=PRN



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.7% CAGR



The Medical Gases and Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 3.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 173-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Air Liquide SA

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Airgas, Inc.

Atlas Copco AB

GCE Group AB

Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.

Messer Group GmbH

Praxair, Inc.

SOL Spa

The Linde Group









Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799077/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Medical Gases and Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Medical Gases and

Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Medical Gases and Equipment

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gases and

Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Gases by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Gases by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Gases by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Equipment by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Equipment by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Equipment by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Therapeutic by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Therapeutic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Therapeutic by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical

Manufacturing & Research by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Pharmaceutical

Manufacturing & Research by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical

Manufacturing & Research by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Diagnostic by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Diagnostic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Diagnostic by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Medical Gases and Equipment Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Medical Gases and

Equipment by Type - Gases and Equipment - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Medical Gases and Equipment

by Type - Gases and Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gases and

Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Gases and Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Medical Gases and

Equipment by Application - Therapeutic, Pharmaceutical

Manufacturing & Research, Diagnostic and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Medical Gases and Equipment

by Application - Therapeutic, Pharmaceutical Manufacturing &

Research, Diagnostic and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gases and

Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Therapeutic, Pharmaceutical Manufacturing & Research,

Diagnostic and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Medical Gases

and Equipment by Type - Gases and Equipment - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Medical Gases and

Equipment by Type - Gases and Equipment Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gases and

Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Gases and Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Medical Gases

and Equipment by Application - Therapeutic, Pharmaceutical

Manufacturing & Research, Diagnostic and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Medical Gases and

Equipment by Application - Therapeutic, Pharmaceutical

Manufacturing & Research, Diagnostic and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gases and

Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Therapeutic, Pharmaceutical Manufacturing & Research,

Diagnostic and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



JAPAN

Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Medical Gases and

Equipment by Type - Gases and Equipment - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Medical Gases and Equipment

by Type - Gases and Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gases and

Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Gases and Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Medical Gases and

Equipment by Application - Therapeutic, Pharmaceutical

Manufacturing & Research, Diagnostic and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Medical Gases and Equipment

by Application - Therapeutic, Pharmaceutical Manufacturing &

Research, Diagnostic and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gases and

Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Therapeutic, Pharmaceutical Manufacturing & Research,

Diagnostic and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



CHINA

Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Medical Gases and

Equipment by Type - Gases and Equipment - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 41: China Historic Review for Medical Gases and Equipment

by Type - Gases and Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gases and

Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Gases and Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Medical Gases and

Equipment by Application - Therapeutic, Pharmaceutical

Manufacturing & Research, Diagnostic and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 44: China Historic Review for Medical Gases and Equipment

by Application - Therapeutic, Pharmaceutical Manufacturing &

Research, Diagnostic and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gases and

Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Therapeutic, Pharmaceutical Manufacturing & Research,

Diagnostic and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Medical Gases and Equipment Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Medical Gases

and Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Medical Gases and

Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gases and

Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Medical Gases

and Equipment by Type - Gases and Equipment - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Medical Gases and

Equipment by Type - Gases and Equipment Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gases and

Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Gases and Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Medical Gases

and Equipment by Application - Therapeutic, Pharmaceutical

Manufacturing & Research, Diagnostic and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Medical Gases and

Equipment by Application - Therapeutic, Pharmaceutical

Manufacturing & Research, Diagnostic and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gases and

Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Therapeutic, Pharmaceutical Manufacturing & Research,

Diagnostic and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



FRANCE

Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Medical Gases

and Equipment by Type - Gases and Equipment - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 56: France Historic Review for Medical Gases and

Equipment by Type - Gases and Equipment Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gases and

Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Gases and Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Medical Gases

and Equipment by Application - Therapeutic, Pharmaceutical

Manufacturing & Research, Diagnostic and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 59: France Historic Review for Medical Gases and

Equipment by Application - Therapeutic, Pharmaceutical

Manufacturing & Research, Diagnostic and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gases and

Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Therapeutic, Pharmaceutical Manufacturing & Research,

Diagnostic and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



GERMANY

Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Medical Gases

and Equipment by Type - Gases and Equipment - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Medical Gases and

Equipment by Type - Gases and Equipment Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gases and

Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Gases and Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Medical Gases

and Equipment by Application - Therapeutic, Pharmaceutical

Manufacturing & Research, Diagnostic and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Medical Gases and

Equipment by Application - Therapeutic, Pharmaceutical

Manufacturing & Research, Diagnostic and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gases and

Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Therapeutic, Pharmaceutical Manufacturing & Research,

Diagnostic and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Medical Gases and

Equipment by Type - Gases and Equipment - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Medical Gases and Equipment

by Type - Gases and Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gases and

Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Gases and Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Medical Gases and

Equipment by Application - Therapeutic, Pharmaceutical

Manufacturing & Research, Diagnostic and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Medical Gases and Equipment

by Application - Therapeutic, Pharmaceutical Manufacturing &

Research, Diagnostic and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gases and

Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Therapeutic, Pharmaceutical Manufacturing & Research,

Diagnostic and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Medical Gases and

Equipment by Type - Gases and Equipment - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 74: UK Historic Review for Medical Gases and Equipment by

Type - Gases and Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gases and

Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Gases and Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Medical Gases and

Equipment by Application - Therapeutic, Pharmaceutical

Manufacturing & Research, Diagnostic and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Medical Gases and Equipment by

Application - Therapeutic, Pharmaceutical Manufacturing &

Research, Diagnostic and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gases and

Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Therapeutic, Pharmaceutical Manufacturing & Research,

Diagnostic and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 79: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Medical

Gases and Equipment by Type - Gases and Equipment - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 80: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Medical Gases and

Equipment by Type - Gases and Equipment Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 81: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gases

and Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Gases and Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Medical

Gases and Equipment by Application - Therapeutic,

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing & Research, Diagnostic and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 83: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Medical Gases and

Equipment by Application - Therapeutic, Pharmaceutical

Manufacturing & Research, Diagnostic and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 84: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gases

and Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Therapeutic, Pharmaceutical Manufacturing & Research,

Diagnostic and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 85: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Medical

Gases and Equipment by Type - Gases and Equipment - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 86: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Medical Gases and

Equipment by Type - Gases and Equipment Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 87: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gases

and Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Gases and Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Medical

Gases and Equipment by Application - Therapeutic,

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing & Research, Diagnostic and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 89: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Medical Gases and

Equipment by Application - Therapeutic, Pharmaceutical

Manufacturing & Research, Diagnostic and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 90: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gases

and Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Therapeutic, Pharmaceutical Manufacturing & Research,

Diagnostic and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 91: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Medical

Gases and Equipment by Type - Gases and Equipment - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 92: Rest of World Historic Review for Medical Gases and

Equipment by Type - Gases and Equipment Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 93: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gases

and Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Gases and Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Medical

Gases and Equipment by Application - Therapeutic,

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing & Research, Diagnostic and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 95: Rest of World Historic Review for Medical Gases and

Equipment by Application - Therapeutic, Pharmaceutical

Manufacturing & Research, Diagnostic and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 96: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gases

and Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Therapeutic, Pharmaceutical Manufacturing & Research,

Diagnostic and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 38

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799077/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.





Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

