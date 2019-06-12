Global Medical Gloves Market (2018 Edition) - Forecast to 2023

NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Summary



A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Medical Glove Market by Product Type (Surgical, Examination, Others), By Raw Material Type (Latex, Nitrile, Vinyl ,Others),By Form(Powdered, Non powdered), By End Users (Hospitals & Clinics , Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers, Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the world) and By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, India, Japan China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia)



According to Azoth Analytics research report "Global Medical Glove Market by Product Type (Surgical, Examination, Others), By Raw Material Type (Latex, Nitrile, Vinyl, Others), By Form (Powdered, Non powdered), By End Users (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers, Others) – By Region, By Country (2018 Edition) - Forecast to 2023)" global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 7.92 % during 2018 – 2023.



The segment of Examination medical Gloves witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and is expected to grow in the forecast period on the back of rising awareness regarding healthcare associated infections, rising healthcare expenditures along with rising number of hospitals. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global medical gloves market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of North America region include Well developed healthcare infrastructure, stringent policy and regulation regarding personal protective equipment, rising number of surgical procedures in the region.



The report titled "Global Medical Glove Market by Product Type (Surgical, Examination, Others), By Raw Material Type (Latex, Nitrile, Vinyl, Others), By Form (Powdered, Non- Powdered), By End Users (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers, Others)– By Region, By Country (2018 Edition) - Forecast to 2023)" has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Medical Gloves Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global medical gloves. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.



Scope of the Report



Global Medical Gloves Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023

• Global Medical Gloves Market – Size and Growth

• By Product Type – Surgical, Examinations, Others

• By Raw Material Type – Latex, Nitrile, Vinyl, Others

• By Form – Powdered, Non-Powdered

• By End Users - Ophthalmology Center, Ophthalmic Centre & Optometrist Offices, Others



Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Medical Gloves Market – Size and Growth

• By Product Type – Surgical, Examinations, Others

• By Raw Material Type – Latex, Nitrile, Vinyl, Others

• By Form – Powdered, Non-Powdered

• By End Users - Ophthalmology Center, Ophthalmic Centre & Optometrist Offices, Others



Country Analysis - U.S., Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, India, Japan China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Medical Gloves Market – Size and Growth

• By Product Type – Surgical, Examinations, Others

• By End Users - Ophthalmology Center, Ophthalmic Centre & Optometrist Offices, Others



Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

• Market Trends

• Porter Five Force Analysis

• Policy and Regulatory Landscape

• Company Analysis – Ansell, Cardinal Health, Top Glove Corporation, Hartalega, Supermax corporation, Cypress Medical. Halyard Health



Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client's specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.



