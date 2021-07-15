Global Medical Gloves Market Report 2021: Malaysia is the Dominant Producer - U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.6% CAGR
Jul 15, 2021, 15:30 ET
DUBLIN, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Gloves - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Medical Gloves Market to Reach $70 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Medical Gloves estimated at US$30.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$70 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% over the period 2020-2027.
Examination Gloves, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.2% CAGR and reach US$42.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Surgical Gloves segment is readjusted to a revised 14.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.6% CAGR
The Medical Gloves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.4% and 11.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.3% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- COVID-19 Outbreak Instigates Massive Spike in Disposable Gloves Market
- The World Cannot Fight the Corona Virus Without Appropriate Weapons
- The Humble Disposable Medical Gloves Are Now in the Spotlight, Making this Market Among the Few to Grow Amidst the Pandemic & the Looming Recession
- Medical Gloves: An Introduction
- Latex Gloves
- Latex Alternatives
- Polymer Coatings: Technological Advancements
- Benefits & Drawbacks of Latex and Non-Latex Gloves
- Market Segmentation of Medical Gloves
- Medical Examination Gloves
- Surgical Gloves
- Powdered and Powder-Free Gloves
- Medical Gloves: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
- Disposable Medical Gloves Find Wider Acceptance
- Surgical Gloves to Gain on Expense of Examination Gloves
- Powder-Free Gloves Enjoy High Popularity
- Hospitals & Clinics Remain Primary End-User of Disposable Medical Gloves
- While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Evolve into Fastest Growing Markets
- Malaysia: Dominant Producer of Disposable Gloves Worldwide
- Malaysia to Ramp Up Production to Cater to Global Demand
- Innovations Drive Growth
- Select Innovations
- Competitive Landscape
- A Topical Review of OEM Gloves Market
- Top Glove: The Largest Rubber Glove Manufacturer
- Capacity Expansion to Boost Nitrile Market Presence
- Hartalega Leads in Nitrile Gloves Segment
- Hartalega's NGC Project: Capacity and Timelines
- Enhanced Productivity and Expanded Target Markets - Strategies for Better Future
- Supermax: An Overview of Company's Operations
- Supermax's Capacity Expansion Undertakings
- Further Increase in Reliance on Nitrile Segment to Fuel Growth for Kossan
- Kossan's Capacity Expansion Plans
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 93 Featured)
- Ansell Healthcare Products, LLC
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Cardinal Health, Inc.
- Cypress Medical Products, LLC
- Halyard Health, Inc.
- Hartalega Holdings Bhd
- Kossan Rubber Industries BHD
- Molnlycke Health Care AB
- Paul Hartmann AG
- Rubberex Corporation (M) Berhad
- Semperit AG Holding
- Shijiazhuang Hongray Group
- Supermax Corporation Berhad
- Top Glove Corporation Bhd
- Vulkan Medical AS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- An Insight into Global Rubber Gloves Market
- Rising Focus on Hygiene & Safety and Increasing Incident of Pandemic to Impel Global Demand for Disposable Medical Gloves
- Importance of Hand Protection in Hospitals and Laboratories Drives Demand for Medical Gloves
- Increasing Patient Population & Medical Tourism Propel the Market
- Improving Healthcare Expenditure Turbo Charges Demand
- Rising Number of Medical Professionals and Surgeries Drive Growth in Market
- Rising Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections Propels Market Growth
- Aging Population and Growing Number of Surgical Procedures Spur Demand
- Rise in Number of Diagnostic Laboratories Spurs Demand for Medical Gloves
- The Trend towards Powderless Examination Gloves for Medical Use
- Increasing Healthcare Awareness to Spur Demand for Medical Gloves
- Latex Gloves Rapidly Lose Share to Synthetic Gloves
- Nitrile Gloves: An Effective Synthetic Alternative to Natural Rubber Latex Gloves
- Nitrile Gloves Witness Surging Demand
- Vinyl Disposable Gloves Laced with Inherent Drawbacks
- Manufacturers of NR Latex Gloves Rise to the Challenge
- Underplayed Advantages of NRL: Hoping to Reinstate Consumer Confidence
- Implementation of Double Gloving Practice Spurs Growth Opportunities
- Durability of Medical Gloves: A Key Issue
- Future of Powdered Gloves Precariously Hangs in Balance
- Product Variables for Commercial Success
- Managed Care Vs. Cost Concerns
- Industry Upbeat on the Technology & Innovation Front
- Hartalega Develops Non-Leaching Antimicrobial Gloves with Active Ingredient
- Technology/Product Breakthroughs in Recent Years
- Surgical Gloves: Shaped by Comfort, Fit & Barrier Protection
- Demand and Supply Dynamics
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Market Overview
- Ageing Demographics: Major Driving Factor
- Growing Focus on Infection Prevention Spurs Usage
- Opportunity Indicators
- Continued Preference of Latex Gloves
- Competition
- Legal and Regulatory Environment
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
- Changing Landscape of the European Surgical Gloves Market
- Increase in Aging Populace: A Business Case for Disposable Medical Gloves
FRANCE
GERMANY
- German Gloves Market is Powder-Free
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
SPAIN
RUSSIA
- A Major Import Market
REST OF EUROPE
- The Netherlands
ASIA-PACIFIC
- Market Overview
- Changing Dynamics of the Asian Medical Gloves Market
- Malaysia Accounts for Lion's Share of Production
AUSTRALIA
INDIA
- An Overview
- Imports: A Major Source of Medical Gloves in India
- Local Industry Treads on a Growth Path, Still to Embrace Changing Global Trends
SOUTH KOREA
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
- Indonesia: Rubber Industry Overview
- Malaysia: Domestic Market Yet to Take Off
- Malaysian Companies Dominate Global Glove Industry
- Industry Moves in the Direction of Better Efficiency and Productivity
LATIN AMERICA
ARGENTINA
BRAZIL
MEXICO
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
IRAN
ISRAEL
SAUDI ARABIA
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 93
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9saqwm
