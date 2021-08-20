Global Medical Gloves Markets, 2021-2026 - Increased Demand for Low Protein Powder-Free & Non-Medical Powdered Gloves / Introduction of Biodegradable Gloves / Emphasis on Stringent Health Regulations
Aug 20, 2021, 13:00 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Gloves Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The medical glove market is expected to reach USD 18.56 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.64%.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, global demand for single-use gloves skyrocketed, exceeding the existing production capacity of manufacturers by an estimated 215 billion units, or about 37%. Although manufacturers are working hard to increase production, industry experts are predicting possible shortages in 2021.
However, the demand for surgical gloves reduced significantly as about 28 million surgeries were canceled or postponed during the pandemic. But post COVID-19, the number of surgeries performed will go high, which will accelerate the demand. North America dominates the global medical gloves market share, followed by Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
In the future new products, expansions, and collaborations will be crucial for companies to maintain revenue growth. For example, a key player, Supermax, currently has 24 billion pieces of gloves per annum, and the company is planning to expand it to over 44 billion pieces by the end of 2024.
Market Segments
- By material, the global medical nitrile gloves market dominates with 54.59% of the market share and is primarily due to its increased usage in medical applications. Nitrile glove offers a key advantage over latex as some people suffer from latex sensitivity, resulting in latex allergy and other skin problems.
- The COVID-19 pandemic increased the demand for the examination glove a hundred times more than the normal demand in the industry at about 82.32%. A lot of surgeries were also delayed, and this caused slow growth in the surgical gloves market.
- By category, healthcare professionals have been using disposable gloves with a powdered surface, increasing their market share; however, the powdered glove was causing severe allergies. Skin irritations made the end-users shift towards powder-free products. But still, the end-users with sweating issues and jobs demanding frequent changes in gloves prefer powdered ones because they provide better grip and more flexibility to wear and remove.
- The hospital's segment accounted for more than half of the shares because hospitals are the primary contact for people's health issues. In addition, hospitals are the preferred place to undergo surgeries as they are equipped with the required technology, and skilled professionals handle complex cases.
Geographical Analysis
- The number of surgeries North American region is increasing due to developed health infrastructure and an increase in the old population. This, in turn, is expected to propel the growth.
- In 2020, Europe accounted for around 30.90% of the medical gloves market share. The number of surgeries performed is increasing due to the increase in the geriatric population and the technological advancement helping the patients heal faster.
- Asia-Pacific is home to more than half of the world's population, and the bulk of this population is still hugely underserved. The diagnostics market will have a higher growth rate in this region due to the increase in infectious disease, combined with the aging population, which has put an immense strain on the healthcare resources in the region.
Vendor Analysis
- The global medical gloves market is highly competitive, and dynamic characterized by many global, regional, and local vendors offering a diverse range of medical gloves for both examination and surgical applications. Approximately 400 vendors are offering a wide array of medical gloves worldwide.
- Moreover, most of the leading players focus on implementing various strategies such as establishing strategic collaborations, increase R&D investment, new product launches, and strengthening their distribution networks.
- Most companies are developing or commercializing medical gloves with advanced materials including low protein latex, nitrile, polyisoprene, polychloroprene, and chloroprene also with biodegradable material to pursue sustainability strategies. For instance, in June 2019, Top Glove launched its Biogreen Biodegradable Nitrile Gloves.
- Top Glove is the industry leader with 29% of the shares with its innovative wide range of latex surgical and examination, double donning surgical, nitrile surgical and examination gloves, gripplus nitrile gloves, and others.
Prominent Vendors
- Top Glove
- Ansell
- Kossan Rubber Industries
- Hartalega Holdings
- Supermax
- Mercator
Other Prominent Vendors
- Indoplas
- Tan Sin Lian Industries
- Innovative Gloves
- Happy Hand Glove
- Phoenix Rubber
- Hycare
- Meditech Gloves
- I-Care
- Spenser Glove Manufacturing
- Glove Resources
- UG Healthcare
- Quality Latex Products
- Bergamot
- B.Braun Melsungen
- A1 Glove
- Acteon
- Adventa Health
- Akzenta International
- AlboLand
- Asid Bonz
- Berner International
- Body Products
- BSN Medical
- Ceabis
- Cardinal Health
- Didactic
- Demophorious Healthcare
- Elcya
- Erener Medikal
- Franz Mensch
- Gemma
- Hepro.us
- Hum GmbH
- Hygeco
- Intco Medical
- International Biomedical
- Kaltek
- Kanam
- Leboo
- Low Derma
- Medadv
- Medibase
- Molnlycke Health Care
- MRK Healthcare
- Neomedic
- Pidegree Industrial
- Polyco Healthline
- RFB Latex
- Riverstone Holdings
- Robinson Healthcare
- Shield Scientific
- Smart Glove
- Sri Trang Agro Industry
- Symperit
- Troge Medical
- Unigloves
- Winmed Group
- WRP Asia Pacific
- Wujiang Evergreen
- YTY Group
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Surgical & Examination Gloves
7.3 Supply Chain Impact on the Medical Glove Market
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Increased Demand for Low Protein Powder-Free Gloves
8.2 Introduction of Biodegradable Gloves
8.3 Growing Demand for Non-Medical Powdered Gloves
8.4 Emphasis on Stringent Health Regulations
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Increasing Number of Surgeries
9.2 Availability of Innovative Medical Gloves
9.3 Increased Use of Double Gloving
9.4 Increased Focus on Safety and Hygiene Standards
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Threat from Counterfeit Medical Gloves
10.2 Pricing & Supply Issues Due to COVID-19
10.3 Risks of Reuse of Medical Gloves in LMICS
10.4 Risk & Complications Associated with Medical Gloves
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
12 Material
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
12.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Unit Shipment)
12.3 Market Overview
12.4 Nitrile Medical Gloves
12.5 Latex Medical Gloves
12.6 Vinyl Medical Gloves
12.7 Neoprene Medical Gloves
13 Application
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
13.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Unit Shipment)
13.3 Market Overview
13.4 Examination
13.5 Surgical Glove
14 Category
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
14.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Unit Shipment)
14.3 Market Overview
14.4 Powder-Free
14.5 Powdered
15 End-User
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Unit Shipment)
15.3 Market Overview
15.4 Hospitals
15.5 Diagnostic Laboratories
15.6 ASCS
15.7 Clinics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/89prvc
