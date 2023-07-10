Global Medical Gloves Strategic Business Report: Significance of Hand Protection in Hospitals and Laboratories Drives Demand

DUBLIN, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Gloves: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Medical Gloves estimated at US$21.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$46.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Examination Gloves, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.2% CAGR and reach US$39.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Surgical Gloves segment is readjusted to a revised 9.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.7% CAGR



The Medical Gloves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.6% and 9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.1% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 229 Featured) -

Ansell Healthcare Products, LLC

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Cypress Medical Products, LLC

Halyard Health, Inc.

Hartalega Holdings Bhd

Kossan Rubber Industries BHD

Molnlycke Health Care AB

Paul Hartmann AG

Rubberex Corporation (M) Berhad

Semperit AG Holding

Shijiazhuang Hongray Group

Supermax Corporation Berhad

Top Glove Corporation Bhd

Vulkan Medical AS

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed?

Gloves Become an Important Weapon to Fight Against COVID-19 Pandemic

Pandemic Propels Production and Sales of Medical Gloves

Risk of Skin Damage due to Excessive Glove Usage: A Concern Amidst the Pandemic

Excessive Glove Usage and Increase in Medical Waste Give Rise to Environmental Concerns

Pandemic Leads to Spike in Prices of Medical Gloves

Percentage Growth in Average Selling Prices (ASP) of Gloves: 2Q2020 to 1Q2021

Competition

Medical Gloves - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Medical Gloves: Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Disposable Medical Gloves Find Wider Acceptance

Surgical Gloves to Post Healthy Gains

Powder-Free Gloves Enjoy High Popularity

Hospitals & Clinics Remain Primary End-User of Disposable Medical Gloves

Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Evolve into Fastest Growing Markets

Global Production Landscape: Malaysia Leads the Production of Disposable Gloves

Global Glove Production Volume by Country: 2021

Malaysia Ramps Up Production to Cater to Surging Global Demand Amidst the Pandemic

Top Glove: The Largest Rubber Glove Manufacturer

Top Gloves Manufacturers Worldwide: Capacity in Billion Pieces for Top Glove, Hartalega, Kossan, and Supermax

Top Glove Corporation's Sales Volume (in %) by Geographic Region (1QFY22)

Top Glove Corporation's Glove Product Mix: Breakdown of Sales Volume by Product Type for FY2014 to Q1FY2022

Hartalega Leads in Nitrile Gloves Segment

Supermax & Kossan: Other Leading Malaysian Manufacturers

Medical Gloves: An Introduction

Latex Gloves

Latex Alternatives

Polymer Coatings: Technological Advancements

Benefits & Drawbacks of Latex and Non-Latex Gloves

Types of Medical Gloves

Examination Gloves

Surgical Gloves

Powdered and Powder-Free Gloves

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

An Insight into Global Rubber Gloves Market

Innovations Drive Growth

Select Innovations

Focus on Hygiene & Safety Amidst the Pandemic to Fuel Demand for Disposable Medical Gloves

Surging Demand for Disposable Gloves Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic

Significance of Hand Protection in Hospitals and Laboratories Drives Demand for Medical Gloves

Rising Number of Medical Professionals and Surgeries Drive Growth in Market

Rising Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections Propels Market Growth

Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Healthcare Cost from Leading Infections

Rising Cases of Chronic Wounds Propel Need for Medical Gloves

Global Prevalence of Chronic Wounds by Wound Type

Growth in Number of Surgical Procedures to Propel Demand

Growth in the Number of Surgeries in the US (2010-2025) and 2001-2010 (in %)

Medical Gloves Demand Benefits from the Rise in Number of Cosmetic & Plastic Surgeries

Aesthetic Surgical Procedures Worldwide: Percentage Breakdown of Procedures by Type of Surgery for 2020

Increasing Patient Population & Medical Tourism Propel the Market

Growing Needs of Aging Population Spur Demand for Medical Gloves

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030

Improving Healthcare Expenditure Turbo Charges Demand

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

Rise in Number of Diagnostic Laboratories Spurs Demand for Medical Gloves

Trend towards Powderless Examination Gloves for Medical Use

Latex Gloves Rapidly Lose Share to Synthetic Gloves

Nitrile Gloves: An Effective Synthetic Alternative to Natural Rubber Latex Gloves

Nitrile Gloves Market Witnesses Exponential Demand amid COVID-19 Crisis

Nitrile Gloves Witness Surging Demand

Medical Nitrile Gloves Market Endows Stellar Opportunities for Growth

Vinyl Disposable Gloves Laced with Inherent Drawbacks

Manufacturers of NR Latex Gloves Rise to the Challenge

Underplayed Advantages of NRL: Hoping to Reinstate Consumer Confidence

Surgical Gloves: Shaped by Comfort, Fit & Barrier Protection

COVID-19-Induced Shortages of Surgical Gloves despite Capacity Expansions

Surgical Gloves Market Posts Healthy Growth as Demand Continues Skewing Upside

Pent-Up Elective Surgery Demand Bodes Well for Surgical Gloves

Cumulative Surgery Cancellations Worldwide (In Million)

Exploding Demand & Price Spree Enjoyed by Surgical Gloves to Subside Gradually

Sustainability as Prominent Buzzword in Surgical Gloves Space

New Surgical Gloves to Mitigate Risk of Allergic Contact Dermatitis

Popularity of Ambulatory Surgical Centers Surges Demand for Surgical Gloves

Implementation of Double Gloving Practice Spurs Growth Opportunities

Amidst Concerns over Environmental Pollution, Environmentally Friendly Gloves Find Favor

Future of Powdered Gloves Precariously Hangs in Balance

Product Variables for Commercial Success

Managed Care Vs. Cost Concerns

Industry Upbeat on the Technology & Innovation Front

Hartalega Develops Non-Leaching Antimicrobial Gloves with Active Ingredient

Technology/Product Breakthroughs in Recent Years

Demand and Supply Dynamics

Durability of Medical Gloves: A Key Issue

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/679sa5

