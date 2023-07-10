Global Medical Gloves Strategic Business Report: Significance of Hand Protection in Hospitals and Laboratories Drives Demand

10 Jul, 2023, 21:00 ET
DUBLIN, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Gloves: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Medical Gloves estimated at US$21.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$46.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Examination Gloves, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.2% CAGR and reach US$39.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Surgical Gloves segment is readjusted to a revised 9.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.7% CAGR
The Medical Gloves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.6% and 9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.1% CAGR.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed?
- Gloves Become an Important Weapon to Fight Against COVID-19 Pandemic
- Pandemic Propels Production and Sales of Medical Gloves
- Risk of Skin Damage due to Excessive Glove Usage: A Concern Amidst the Pandemic
- Excessive Glove Usage and Increase in Medical Waste Give Rise to Environmental Concerns
- Pandemic Leads to Spike in Prices of Medical Gloves
- Percentage Growth in Average Selling Prices (ASP) of Gloves: 2Q2020 to 1Q2021
- Competition
- Medical Gloves - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Medical Gloves: Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Disposable Medical Gloves Find Wider Acceptance
- Surgical Gloves to Post Healthy Gains
- Powder-Free Gloves Enjoy High Popularity
- Hospitals & Clinics Remain Primary End-User of Disposable Medical Gloves
- Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Evolve into Fastest Growing Markets
- Global Production Landscape: Malaysia Leads the Production of Disposable Gloves
- Global Glove Production Volume by Country: 2021
- Malaysia Ramps Up Production to Cater to Surging Global Demand Amidst the Pandemic
- Top Glove: The Largest Rubber Glove Manufacturer
- Top Gloves Manufacturers Worldwide: Capacity in Billion Pieces for Top Glove, Hartalega, Kossan, and Supermax
- Top Glove Corporation's Sales Volume (in %) by Geographic Region (1QFY22)
- Top Glove Corporation's Glove Product Mix: Breakdown of Sales Volume by Product Type for FY2014 to Q1FY2022
- Hartalega Leads in Nitrile Gloves Segment
- Supermax & Kossan: Other Leading Malaysian Manufacturers
- Medical Gloves: An Introduction
- Latex Gloves
- Latex Alternatives
- Polymer Coatings: Technological Advancements
- Benefits & Drawbacks of Latex and Non-Latex Gloves
- Types of Medical Gloves
- Examination Gloves
- Surgical Gloves
- Powdered and Powder-Free Gloves
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- An Insight into Global Rubber Gloves Market
- Innovations Drive Growth
- Select Innovations
- Focus on Hygiene & Safety Amidst the Pandemic to Fuel Demand for Disposable Medical Gloves
- Surging Demand for Disposable Gloves Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic
- Significance of Hand Protection in Hospitals and Laboratories Drives Demand for Medical Gloves
- Rising Number of Medical Professionals and Surgeries Drive Growth in Market
- Rising Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections Propels Market Growth
- Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Healthcare Cost from Leading Infections
- Rising Cases of Chronic Wounds Propel Need for Medical Gloves
- Global Prevalence of Chronic Wounds by Wound Type
- Growth in Number of Surgical Procedures to Propel Demand
- Growth in the Number of Surgeries in the US (2010-2025) and 2001-2010 (in %)
- Medical Gloves Demand Benefits from the Rise in Number of Cosmetic & Plastic Surgeries
- Aesthetic Surgical Procedures Worldwide: Percentage Breakdown of Procedures by Type of Surgery for 2020
- Increasing Patient Population & Medical Tourism Propel the Market
- Growing Needs of Aging Population Spur Demand for Medical Gloves
- Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030
- Improving Healthcare Expenditure Turbo Charges Demand
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023
- Rise in Number of Diagnostic Laboratories Spurs Demand for Medical Gloves
- Trend towards Powderless Examination Gloves for Medical Use
- Latex Gloves Rapidly Lose Share to Synthetic Gloves
- Nitrile Gloves: An Effective Synthetic Alternative to Natural Rubber Latex Gloves
- Nitrile Gloves Market Witnesses Exponential Demand amid COVID-19 Crisis
- Nitrile Gloves Witness Surging Demand
- Medical Nitrile Gloves Market Endows Stellar Opportunities for Growth
- Vinyl Disposable Gloves Laced with Inherent Drawbacks
- Manufacturers of NR Latex Gloves Rise to the Challenge
- Underplayed Advantages of NRL: Hoping to Reinstate Consumer Confidence
- Surgical Gloves: Shaped by Comfort, Fit & Barrier Protection
- COVID-19-Induced Shortages of Surgical Gloves despite Capacity Expansions
- Surgical Gloves Market Posts Healthy Growth as Demand Continues Skewing Upside
- Pent-Up Elective Surgery Demand Bodes Well for Surgical Gloves
- Cumulative Surgery Cancellations Worldwide (In Million)
- Exploding Demand & Price Spree Enjoyed by Surgical Gloves to Subside Gradually
- Sustainability as Prominent Buzzword in Surgical Gloves Space
- New Surgical Gloves to Mitigate Risk of Allergic Contact Dermatitis
- Popularity of Ambulatory Surgical Centers Surges Demand for Surgical Gloves
- Implementation of Double Gloving Practice Spurs Growth Opportunities
- Amidst Concerns over Environmental Pollution, Environmentally Friendly Gloves Find Favor
- Future of Powdered Gloves Precariously Hangs in Balance
- Product Variables for Commercial Success
- Managed Care Vs. Cost Concerns
- Industry Upbeat on the Technology & Innovation Front
- Hartalega Develops Non-Leaching Antimicrobial Gloves with Active Ingredient
- Technology/Product Breakthroughs in Recent Years
- Demand and Supply Dynamics
- Durability of Medical Gloves: A Key Issue
