Global Medical Gloves Strategic Market Report 2023-2030 with Top Glove Dominating the Multi-Billion Industry

The global market for Medical Gloves estimated at US$21.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$46.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Examination Gloves, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.2% CAGR and reach US$39.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Surgical Gloves segment is estimated at 9.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a profound impact on the production and sales of medical gloves. The increased need for personal protective equipment, including gloves, led to a surge in demand. However, this increased usage also raised concerns about skin damage due to excessive glove usage and environmental issues related to the disposal of medical waste.

The pandemic also resulted in a spike in the prices of medical gloves, with average selling prices (ASP) experiencing significant growth from the second quarter of 2020 to the first quarter of 2021. In the competitive landscape of medical gloves, key competitors vie for market share, and their competitive market presence varies from strong to niche or trivial.

The global market outlook for medical gloves indicates a wider acceptance of disposable medical gloves, with surgical gloves also experiencing healthy gains. Powder-free gloves have gained popularity due to safety concerns. Hospitals and clinics remain primary end-users of disposable medical gloves.

Medical gloves come in various types, including latex and non-latex gloves, with different benefits and drawbacks associated with each. The market includes examination gloves, surgical gloves, and both powdered and powder-free gloves. In the competitive landscape of medical gloves, various world brands play a significant role in the industry's development and innovation. Recent market activity indicates the dynamic nature of this market segment.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.7% CAGR

Geographically, developed regions continue to be major revenue contributors, while developing regions are evolving into the fastest-growing markets. Malaysia leads global glove production, with top manufacturers like Top Glove, Hartalega, Kossan, and Supermax contributing significantly to the industry.



The Medical Gloves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.6% and 9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.1% CAGR.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

An Insight into Global Rubber Gloves Market

Innovations Drive Growth

Select Innovations

Focus on Hygiene & Safety Amidst the Pandemic to Fuel Demand for Disposable Medical Gloves

Surging Demand for Disposable Gloves Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic

Significance of Hand Protection in Hospitals and Laboratories Drives Demand for Medical Gloves

Rising Number of Medical Professionals and Surgeries Drive Growth in Market

Rising Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections Propels Market Growth

Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Healthcare Cost from Leading Infections

Rising Cases of Chronic Wounds Propel Need for Medical Gloves

Global Prevalence of Chronic Wounds by Wound Type

Growth in Number of Surgical Procedures to Propel Demand

Growth in the Number of Surgeries in the US (2010-2025) and 2001-2010 (in %)

Medical Gloves Demand Benefits from the Rise in Number of Cosmetic & Plastic Surgeries

Aesthetic Surgical Procedures Worldwide: Percentage Breakdown of Procedures by Type of Surgery for 2020

Increasing Patient Population & Medical Tourism Propel the Market

Growing Needs of Aging Population Spur Demand for Medical Gloves

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030

Improving Healthcare Expenditure Turbo Charges Demand

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

Rise in Number of Diagnostic Laboratories Spurs Demand for Medical Gloves

Trend towards Powderless Examination Gloves for Medical Use

Latex Gloves Rapidly Lose Share to Synthetic Gloves

Nitrile Gloves: An Effective Synthetic Alternative to Natural Rubber Latex Gloves

Nitrile Gloves Market Witnesses Exponential Demand amid COVID-19 Crisis

Nitrile Gloves Witness Surging Demand

Medical Nitrile Gloves Market Endows Stellar Opportunities for Growth

Vinyl Disposable Gloves Laced with Inherent Drawbacks

Manufacturers of NR Latex Gloves Rise to the Challenge

Underplayed Advantages of NRL: Hoping to Reinstate Consumer Confidence

Surgical Gloves: Shaped by Comfort, Fit & Barrier Protection

COVID-19-Induced Shortages of Surgical Gloves despite Capacity Expansions

Surgical Gloves Market Posts Healthy Growth as Demand Continues Skewing Upside

Pent-Up Elective Surgery Demand Bodes Well for Surgical Gloves

Cumulative Surgery Cancellations Worldwide (In Million)

Exploding Demand & Price Spree Enjoyed by Surgical Gloves to Subside Gradually

Sustainability as Prominent Buzzword in Surgical Gloves Space

New Surgical Gloves to Mitigate Risk of Allergic Contact Dermatitis

Popularity of Ambulatory Surgical Centers Surges Demand for Surgical Gloves

Implementation of Double Gloving Practice Spurs Growth Opportunities

Amidst Concerns over Environmental Pollution, Environmentally Friendly Gloves Find Favor

Future of Powdered Gloves Precariously Hangs in Balance

Product Variables for Commercial Success

Managed Care Vs. Cost Concerns

Industry Upbeat on the Technology & Innovation Front

Hartalega Develops Non-Leaching Antimicrobial Gloves with Active Ingredient

Technology/Product Breakthroughs in Recent Years

Demand and Supply Dynamics

Durability of Medical Gloves: A Key Issue

