Global Medical Image Management Market Report 2020-2027: Integration of PACS/VNA with EMR / Penetration of AI / Adoption of Hybrid & Cloud-Based Solutions

The medical image management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $5.76 billion by 2027



The medical image management market study presents historical market data in terms of value (2018 and 2019), estimated current data (2020), and forecasts for 2027- by product, end user, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at a regional and country level.



The factors such as growing investments in the medical imaging market, technological advancements in diagnostic imaging modalities, rising geriatric imaging volumes, growing demand for advanced imaging equipment, rapidly growing big data in healthcare, and growing healthcare IT and EHR adoption are majorly driving the growth of the overall medical image management market.



Also, integration of PACS/VNA with EMR, untapped emerging markets, penetration of artificial intelligence in medical imaging, rapidly growing field of telehealth, and hybrid-cloud-based solutions represent high-growth opportunities for the players operating in this market. However, the factors such as longer product lifecycle of VNAs and budgetary constraints restrict the growth of this market.



Based on product type, Picture Archive Communication System (PACS) is estimated to command the largest share of the overall medical image management market in 2020. However, the vendor neutral archive segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to its greater security, control over images, and lower latency than cloud storage.



Based on end user, the hospitals segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall medical image management market in 2020, due to the factors such as increasing hospital expenditures for advanced management products, rising number of emergency admissions, and growing need to improve overall value-based care.



An in-depth analysis of the geographic scenario of the medical image management market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. North America is estimated to command the largest share of the global medical image management market in 2020, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. However, Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



The factors driving the growth of the Asia Pacific medical image management market are rising investment in the healthcare sector, improving healthcare infrastructure, increased adoption of medical imaging devices, adoption of new technology into the healthcare industry, and developments made for adoption of AI and telehealth services.



Key Topics Covered:

1.Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Growing Investments in the Medical Imaging Market

4.2.2. Technological Advancements in Diagnostic Imaging Modalities

4.2.3. Rising Geriatric Population

4.2.4. Growing Demand for Imaging Equipment

4.2.5. Rapidly Growing Big Data in Healthcare

4.2.6. Growing Healthcare IT and EHR Adoption

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. Longer Product Lifecycle of VNAs

4.3.2. Budgetary Constraints

4.4. Opportunities

4.4.1. Integration of PACS/VNA with EMR

4.4.2. Untapped Emerging Markets

4.4.3. Penetration of AI in Medical Imaging

4.4.4. Adoption of Hybrid & Cloud-Based Solutions

4.4.5. Rapidly Growing Telehealth Market

4.5. Challenges

4.5.1. Data Migration

4.5.2. Lack of Interoperability

4.6. Impact Assessment of Covid-19



5. Medical Image Management Market, by Product

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Picture Archive Communication System (PACS)

5.2.1. PACS Market, by Type

5.2.1.1. Departmental PACS

5.2.1.1.1. Radiology PACS

5.2.1.1.1.1. Traditional Mammography PACS

5.2.1.1.1.2. Vendor Neutral Mammography PACS

5.2.1.1.1.3. Other Radiology PACS

5.2.1.1.2. Cardiology PACS

5.2.1.1.3. Other Departmental PACS

5.2.1.2. Enterprise PACS

5.2.2. PACS Market, by Delivery Model

5.2.2.1. On-Premise PACS

5.2.2.2. Web/Cloud Based PACS

5.3. Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA)

5.3.1. VNA Market, by Delivery Model

5.3.1.1. On-Premise VNA

5.3.1.2. Hybrid VNA

5.3.1.3. Web/Cloud-Based VNA

5.3.2. VNA Market, by Procurement Model

5.3.2.1. Enterprise VNA

5.3.2.1.1. Multi-Departmental VNA

5.3.2.1.2. Multi-Site VNA

5.3.2.2. Departmental VNA

5.3.3. VNA Market, by Vendor Type

5.3.3.1. Independent Software Vendors

5.3.3.2. PACS Vendors

5.3.3.3. Infrastructure Vendors

5.4. Application-Independent Clinical Archives (AICA)

5.4.1. AICA Market, by Vendor Type

5.4.1.1. VNA Vendors

5.4.1.2. Native AICA Vendors

5.5. Enterprise Viewer/Universal Viewer



6. Medical Management Market, by End User

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Hospitals

6.3. Diagnostic Imaging Centers

6.4. Other End Users



7. Medical Image Management Market, by Geography



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Key Growth Strategies

8.3. Competitive Benchmarking

8.3.1. Competitive Benchmarking, by Product

8.4. Market Share Analysis (2019)

8.4.1. Market Share Analysis: Picture Archiving Communication Systems (PACS) Industry

8.4.1.1. GE Company

8.4.1.2. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

8.4.1.3. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

8.4.2. Market Share Analysis: Vendor Neutral Archive Industry

8.4.2.1. IBM Corporation

8.4.2.2. GE Company

8.4.2.3. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation



9. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Product Portfolio, Financial Overview, Strategic Developments)

9.1. Novarad Corporation

9.2. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

9.3. INFINITT Healthcare Co., Ltd.

9.4. Siemens Healthineers AG

9.5. Hyland Software, Inc.

9.6. Agfa-Gevaert Group

9.7. General Electric Company

9.8. Mach7 Technologies

9.9. BridgeHead Software, Ltd.

9.10. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

9.11. IBM Corporation

9.12. Sectra AB

9.13. Change Healthcare, Inc.

