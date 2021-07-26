Global Medical Imaging & Informatics Market Thrives with AI and Cloud as Healthcare Sector Focuses on Quadruple Aim

"As the medical imaging and informatics industry evolves rapidly, there are opportunities for vendors to grow by inorganic routes and widen their portfolio of artificial intelligence (AI) offerings. With some AI programs being reimbursed, strong business cases with proven return on investment (ROI) will emerge from the industry," said Imran Khan, Senior Analyst, Healthcare & Life Sciences at Frost & Sullivan. "The deployment of AI in the sector has seen commendable success in developed countries such as North America and Western Europe, mainly due to national policies and reimbursement guidance."

Khan added: "Following the pandemic, the focus on efficiency and productivity will reach new heights in the near to medium terms. Imaging IT consolidation is essential to achieving these efficiencies. Additionally, reforms in national health policies, the changing reimbursement landscape, and budget constraints will help drive the gradual move to non-CAPEX business models for several healthcare providers. Rapid changes in technology and greater provider focus on precision diagnostics and treatment will necessitate a continuous refresh of imaging equipment."

With advancements in AI and the cloud, the medical imaging and informatics industry experiences rapid transformation, creating growth opportunities for its market participants, including:

Emphasis on cloud-based imaging informatics : Vendors can sign business associate agreements with cloud service providers to assume responsibility in the event of data breaches.

: Vendors can sign business associate agreements with cloud service providers to assume responsibility in the event of data breaches. Enterprise-level, long-term partnerships : By leveraging technology, the proposition can be unique by committing on equipment uptime and mean time between failures.

: By leveraging technology, the proposition can be unique by committing on equipment uptime and mean time between failures. AI imaging to optimize workflow and improve clinical outcomes : Addressing pain points along the imaging workflow, such as missed appointments and inappropriate examinations, can create a comprehensive AI portfolio for vendors.

: Addressing pain points along the imaging workflow, such as missed appointments and inappropriate examinations, can create a comprehensive AI portfolio for vendors. Inorganic growth emerging as a preferred route: With growth stagnating in the traditional segments of imaging and informatics, vendors operating in these segments are constantly looking to accelerate their revenue growth by entering adjacent areas.

Global Medical Imaging & Informatics Outlook, 2021 is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's Healthcare research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Global Medical Imaging & Informatics Outlook, 2021

ME88

Contact:

Mariana Fernandez

Corporate Communications

E: [email protected]

http://ww2.frost.com

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

www.frost.com

