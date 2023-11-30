Global Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market to 2030 - Refurbished Equipment Fuels Services Market

30 Nov, 2023, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Imaging Equipment Services - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market to Reach $29.7 Billion by 2030
The global market for Medical Imaging Equipment Services estimated at US$20.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$29.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
The report encompasses an in-depth analysis of the global market for Equipment Repair & Maintenance, Equipment Removal & Relocation, Refurbished Systems, Other Service Types, OEM, Other Service Providers, Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, and Other End-Uses within the medical imaging equipment services industry.
Equipment Repair & Maintenance, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5% CAGR and reach US$17.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Equipment Removal & Relocation segment is estimated at 3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR
This analysis includes data on annual revenues, percentage CAGR, historic reviews, and a 16-year perspective for various geographic regions, such as the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.
The Medical Imaging Equipment Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 3.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.
Additionally, the report features a summary of annual sales figures for Medical Imaging Equipment Services from 2014 to 2030, providing a comprehensive overview of this market segment.
Select Competitors
What`s New?
- Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
- Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and research platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
- Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- IMPACT OF COVID-19 on MEDICAL IMAGING MARKET
- Imaging Screening Volume % Change 1H 2019 Vs 1H 2020 in U.S Hospitals
- As Medical Imaging Revenues Remain in Jeopardy, Hospitals Switch to Equipment Services to Rein in Costs
- Rising Adoption of Remote Servicing
- Adjusting Protocols to Push Throughput
- COVID-19 Set to Influence Service Requirements of Medical Imaging Modalities
- Value-added Services & Post-Warranty Contracts
- Resumption of Elective Procedures Prompts Radiology Departments to Ensure High Efficiency & Uptime for Imaging Equipment
- Right to Repair Legislation to Create Divide among Imaging Equipment Service Providers
- Medical Imaging Equipment Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Global Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market: A Primer
- Types Of Services
- Types of Vendors
- Outlook
- Developed Regions Dominate the Market
- Fast Paced Growth Forecasts in Developing Regions
- OEMs Dominate the Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market
- Market Challenges
- Evolving Role of In-House Service Departments
- Reimbursement Policies
- Repair Contract Volumes
- COMPETITION
- Market Share of Leading Players in Global Medical imaging equipment Market: 2020
- Market Share of Leading Players in Global CT Scanners Market: 2020
- Market Share of Leading Players in Global MRI Equipment Market: 2020
- Market Share of Leading Players in the Global Ultrasound Equipment Market: 2020
- OEM Vendors Implement Strategic Initiatives to Solidify Market Position
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Persistent Need to Maintain Fully-Conditioned Imaging Equipment: Cornerstone for Growth
- Cost Comparison of Different Imaging Modalities
- Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market by Modality (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Computer Tomography (CT), MRI, Nuclear Imaging, Ultrasound and X-Ray Equipment
- Rise in Third Party Imaging Centers result in Increased Demand for Timely Servicing
- Key Factors to Consider While Selecting Medical Imaging Equipment Service Providers
- Rise in Number of Diagnostic Imaging Centers to Drive Demand for Imaging Services
- Service Providers Offer Plethora of Services
- Application of AI in Maintenance Services
- Rise in Medical Diagnostic Volumes Augurs Well for Market Growth
- Aged and Outdated Equipment: Primary Demand Driver
- Rise in Need for New Advances in Medical Imaging Technology
- Obsolete Imaging Equipment Impacting Claim Costs and Quality of Care of Injured Workers
- Refurbished Equipment Fuels Services Market
- Preventive Maintenance Critical in Time and Materials Service
- Remote Services: An Additional Benefit to Make the Switch
- Potential for Services in Mobile Medical Imaging Equipment
- Rise in Demand for Sophisticated Healthcare Technologies Drives Demand for Installation and Maintenance Services
- Rise in Deployment & Usage of Imaging Equipment Across Modalities: A Review
- MRI Leads the Global Diagnostic Imaging Market
- Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Units in Select Countries (Per Million Population) for the Year 2019
- Computed Tomography System (CT Scanner)
- Ultrasound Systems
- Global Ultrasound Systems Market by Portability Type (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Cart Systems and Point-of Care Systems
- X-Ray
- Nuclear Medicine
- CT Imaging Gains Popularity
- Demographic Factors Favor Growth
- Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Propels the Demand for Medical Imaging
- Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Amplifies the Volume of Diagnostic Imaging Procedures: Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 and 2030
- Uptrend in Healthcare Expenditure Drives Opportunities
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023
- Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country for the Years 2020 & 2023
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 56 Featured)
- Althea Group
- Agfa Healthcare NV
- Barco NV
- Canon Medical Systems Corporation
- GE HealthCare
- Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd.
- Philips Healthcare
- Siemens Healthcare GmbH
- Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.
- Shimadzu Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hok0yp
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article