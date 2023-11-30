Global Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market to 2030 - Refurbished Equipment Fuels Services Market

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Imaging Equipment Services - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market to Reach $29.7 Billion by 2030

The global market for Medical Imaging Equipment Services estimated at US$20.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$29.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The report encompasses an in-depth analysis of the global market for Equipment Repair & Maintenance, Equipment Removal & Relocation, Refurbished Systems, Other Service Types, OEM, Other Service Providers, Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, and Other End-Uses within the medical imaging equipment services industry.

Equipment Repair & Maintenance, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5% CAGR and reach US$17.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Equipment Removal & Relocation segment is estimated at 3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR

This analysis includes data on annual revenues, percentage CAGR, historic reviews, and a 16-year perspective for various geographic regions, such as the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

The Medical Imaging Equipment Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 3.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.

Additionally, the report features a summary of annual sales figures for Medical Imaging Equipment Services from 2014 to 2030, providing a comprehensive overview of this market segment.



Select Competitors

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

IMPACT OF COVID-19 on MEDICAL IMAGING MARKET

Imaging Screening Volume % Change 1H 2019 Vs 1H 2020 in U.S Hospitals

As Medical Imaging Revenues Remain in Jeopardy, Hospitals Switch to Equipment Services to Rein in Costs

Rising Adoption of Remote Servicing

Adjusting Protocols to Push Throughput

COVID-19 Set to Influence Service Requirements of Medical Imaging Modalities

Value-added Services & Post-Warranty Contracts

Resumption of Elective Procedures Prompts Radiology Departments to Ensure High Efficiency & Uptime for Imaging Equipment

Right to Repair Legislation to Create Divide among Imaging Equipment Service Providers

Medical Imaging Equipment Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Global Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market: A Primer

Types Of Services

Types of Vendors

Outlook

Developed Regions Dominate the Market

Fast Paced Growth Forecasts in Developing Regions

OEMs Dominate the Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market

Market Challenges

Evolving Role of In-House Service Departments

Reimbursement Policies

Repair Contract Volumes

COMPETITION

Market Share of Leading Players in Global Medical imaging equipment Market: 2020

Market Share of Leading Players in Global CT Scanners Market: 2020

Market Share of Leading Players in Global MRI Equipment Market: 2020

Market Share of Leading Players in the Global Ultrasound Equipment Market: 2020

OEM Vendors Implement Strategic Initiatives to Solidify Market Position

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Persistent Need to Maintain Fully-Conditioned Imaging Equipment: Cornerstone for Growth

Cost Comparison of Different Imaging Modalities

Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market by Modality (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Computer Tomography (CT), MRI, Nuclear Imaging, Ultrasound and X-Ray Equipment

Rise in Third Party Imaging Centers result in Increased Demand for Timely Servicing

Key Factors to Consider While Selecting Medical Imaging Equipment Service Providers

Rise in Number of Diagnostic Imaging Centers to Drive Demand for Imaging Services

Service Providers Offer Plethora of Services

Application of AI in Maintenance Services

Rise in Medical Diagnostic Volumes Augurs Well for Market Growth

Aged and Outdated Equipment: Primary Demand Driver

Rise in Need for New Advances in Medical Imaging Technology

Obsolete Imaging Equipment Impacting Claim Costs and Quality of Care of Injured Workers

Refurbished Equipment Fuels Services Market

Preventive Maintenance Critical in Time and Materials Service

Remote Services: An Additional Benefit to Make the Switch

Potential for Services in Mobile Medical Imaging Equipment

Rise in Demand for Sophisticated Healthcare Technologies Drives Demand for Installation and Maintenance Services

Rise in Deployment & Usage of Imaging Equipment Across Modalities: A Review

MRI Leads the Global Diagnostic Imaging Market

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Units in Select Countries (Per Million Population) for the Year 2019

Computed Tomography System (CT Scanner)

Ultrasound Systems

Global Ultrasound Systems Market by Portability Type (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Cart Systems and Point-of Care Systems

X-Ray

Nuclear Medicine

CT Imaging Gains Popularity

Demographic Factors Favor Growth

Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Propels the Demand for Medical Imaging

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Amplifies the Volume of Diagnostic Imaging Procedures: Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 and 2030

Uptrend in Healthcare Expenditure Drives Opportunities

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023

Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country for the Years 2020 & 2023

