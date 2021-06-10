Global Medical Imaging Market Report 2021-2026 Featuring Siemens Healthineers, GE, Philips, Canon Medical Systems, Fujifilm SonoSite, Carestream Health, Hologic, Mediso, MILabs, MR Solutions

DUBLIN, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Imaging Market (2021 Edition) - Analysis By Product (X-Ray, Ultrasound, MRI, CT Scan, Nuclear Imaging), End-User, Application, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of Covid-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Medical Imaging Market was valued at USD 39.94 Billion in the year 2020.

Medical Imaging refers to use of different imaging modalities to get visual representations of interior of a body for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes. The medical imaging field has advanced at a great pace, with technological advancements playing a pivotal role in the growth of the market.



New imaging devices that reveal greater anatomical details are increasing in number in the diagnostic labs and hospitals, globally. Big Data has gained a lot of prominence in the medical imaging arena, especially through the integration of electronic health record (EHR) data. Also, the trend is shifting from fixed equipment to portable equipment, such as smaller ultrasound equipment. Thus, advancement in technology is expected to be major growth factor for market over forecast period.



Increasing incidence of chronic and acute diseases including cancer, cardiovascular diseases and orthopaedic disorders among the general population is presenting a large patient pool undergoing medical imaging procedures globally. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 3.6 billion diagnostic examinations are performed each year globally.

Out of these, an estimated 350 million examinations are performed on paediatric patients. This, combined with increasing emphasis of regional and national governments towards early diagnosis aiming to reduce overall healthcare costs, is driving the number of patients undergoing MRI, CT, ultrasound and X-ray scans globally.



North America holds a major share of the medical imaging market, and is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period. Rising disease burden along with rapidly growing elderly population base will accelerate the medical imaging market growth in the region.

Availability of advanced medical imaging modalities such as portable ultrasound and portable CT scanners that offers easy and relevant health information for clinical assessment of elderly population will propel the industry progression. Increasing adoption of these systems for cardiology, emergency medicine, obstetrics and gynecology as well as critical care anesthesiology for the care of ICU patients will surge its demand.

The companies analysed in the report include Siemens Healthineers, General Electric, Philips, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Fujifilm SonoSite, Carestream Health, Hologic, Mediso, MILabs and MR Solutions.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Global Medical Imaging Market Product Outlook



4. Global Medical Imaging Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2026

4.2 COVID-19 Impact on Medical Imaging Market



5. Global Medical Imaging Market Segmentation By Product (By Value)

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Medical Imaging Market: By Product

5.2 X-ray Imaging Systems - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.3 Ultrasound Imaging Systems - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.4 Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.5 Computed Tomography Scanners - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.6 Nuclear Imaging Systems - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



6. Global Medical Imaging Market Segmentation By End-User (By Value)

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Medical Imaging Market: By End-User

6.2 Hospitals - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.3 Diagnostic Imaging Centers - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.4 Ambulatory Imaging Centers - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



7. Global Medical Imaging Market Segmentation By Application (By Value)

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Medical Imaging Market: By Application

7.2 Oncology - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.3 Orthopaedics - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.4 Cardiovascular - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.5 Neurology - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.6 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



8. Global Medical Imaging Market: Regional Analysis

8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Medical Imaging Market: By Region



9. North America Medical Imaging Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)



10. Europe Medical Imaging Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)



11. Asia Pacific Medical Imaging Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)



12. Global Medical Imaging Market Dynamics



13. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

13.1 Market Attractiveness

13.2 Strategic Analysis

13.2.1 Mergers and Acquisitions



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Share Analysis



15. Innovation in Medical Imaging



16. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

Siemens Healthineers

General Electric

Philips

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Fujifilm SonoSite

Carestream Health

Hologic

Mediso

MILabs

MR Solutions.

