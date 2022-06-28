Global Medical Implant Market Report to 2031 - by Product, Material Type, Technology, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Implant Market 2021-2031 by Product, Material Type, Technology, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global medical implant market will reach $ 189,030.8 million by 2031, growing by 7.1% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the increasing geriatric population with various chronic disorders, the improvement in healthcare infrastructure, rising incidence of accidents or sport injuries and growing trend of cosmetic implants, the growing disposable income, and the technological advancements in the field of implants.



This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global medical implant market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.

The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global medical implant market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product, Material Type, Technology, End User, and Region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Product

3.1 Market Overview by Product

3.2 Orthopedic Implants

3.2.1 Reconstructive Joint Replacements

3.2.2 Orthobiologics

3.2.3 Trauma & Craniomaxillofacial

3.3 Cardiovascular Implants

3.3.1 Pacing Devices

3.3.2 Stents

3.3.3 Structural Cardiac Implants

3.4 Spinal Implants

3.4.1 Spinal Fusion Implants

3.4.2 Spinal Bone Stimulators

3.4.3 Vertebral Compression Fracture (VCF) Devices

3.4.4 Motion Preservation Devices/Non-Fusion Devices

3.5 Neurostimulators

3.5.1 Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS)

3.5.2 Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS)

3.5.3 Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS)

3.5.4 Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS)

3.5.5 Other Neurostimulators

3.6 Opthalmic Implants

3.6.1 Intraocular Lens

3.6.2 Glaucoma Implants

3.7 Dental Implants

3.7.1 Reconstructive Joint Replacements

3.7.2 Trauma & Craniomaxillofacial

3.8 Cosmetic Implants

3.8.1 Facial Implants

3.8.2 Breast Implants

3.8.3 Other Cosmetic Implants

3.9 Cochlear Implants

3.10 Other Medical Implants



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Material Type

4.1 Market Overview by Material Type

4.2 Metallic Biomaterials

4.3 Ceramic Biomaterials

4.4 Polymers Biomaterials

4.5 Natural Biomaterials



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Technology

5.1 Market Overview by Technology

5.2 Conventional Implants

5.3 3D Printed Implants



6 Segmentation of Global Market by End User

6.1 Market Overview by End User

6.2 Hospitals & Clinics

6.3 Research Laboratories

6.4 Other End Users



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

7.1 Geographic Market Overview 2021-2031

7.2 North America Market 2021-2031 by Country

7.2.1 Overview of North America Market

7.2.2 U.S.

7.2.3 Canada

7.2.4 Mexico

7.3 European Market 2021-2031 by Country

7.3.1 Overview of European Market

7.3.2 Germany

7.3.3 U.K.

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Netherlands

7.3.8 Rest of European Market

7.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2021-2031 by Country

7.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

7.4.2 Japan

7.4.3 China

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 India

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of APAC Region

7.5 South America Market 2021-2031 by Country

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America Market

7.6 MEA Market 2021-2031 by Country

7.6.1 UAE

7.6.2 Saudi Arabia

7.6.3 South Africa

7.6.4 Other National Markets



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview of Key Vendors

8.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

8.3 Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

BIOTRONIK

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Conmed Corporation

Dentsply

Globus Medical, Inc.

Institut Straumann AG

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

LivaNova Plc

Medtronic Plc

Nuvasive, Inc.

Smith & Nephew PLC

Straumann AG

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holding Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vm5g07

