NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Medical Laser Systems Market to Reach $4.8 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Medical Laser Systems estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Diode Laser Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.5% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Solid State Laser Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 12.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $615.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14% CAGR

The Medical Laser Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$615.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.1% and 8.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$707.7 Million by the year 2030.

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Medical Laser Market - Outlook

Global Market Overview and Analysis

Key Market Restraints

Recent Market Activity

Medical Laser Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AMD Lasers, LLC (USA)

AngioDynamics, Inc. (USA)

Bausch Health Companies, Inc. (USA)

BIOLASE, Inc. (USA)

Biolitec AG (Germany)

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany)

Coherent, Inc. (USA)

CryoLife, Inc. (USA)

Cutera, Inc. (USA)

Danaher Corporation (USA)

KaVo Dental (USA)

Ellex Medical Lasers Limited (Australia)

Hologic, Inc. (USA)

IRIDEX Corporation (USA)

Lumenis Ltd. (Israel)

Lynton Lasers Ltd. (UK)

Nidek Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

The Spectranetics Corporation (USA)

Syneron Candela (USA)

Topcon Corporation (Japan)

Trimedyne, Inc. (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Ophthalmic Lasers

Technology Advancements Support Growth

Selective Retinal Therapy (SRT)

Retinal Rejuvenation Therapy for AMD Patients

Femtosecond Lasers garner Demand Led by Better Visual Outcomes

Femtosecond Lasers from Leading Players:Regulatory Status

Vision Correction - An Expanding Market

Diagnostic Application of Lasers Gain Significant Attention

High Prices Limit Use of Lasers

Demographic Changes Drive Demand for Ophthalmic Lasers

Rising Prevalence of Diabetes Fuels Growth

Dental Lasers

Dental Lasers Firmly on Growth Track

Soft Tissue Lasers Lead the Global Dental Lasers Systems Market

Advancements in Laser Dentistry Improve Outcomes and Reduce Costs

Drop in Prices to Support Penetration

Dental Lasers Puts Dental Practice on Growth Trajectory

Despite High Potential, Dental Laser Systems Market Faces

Challenges

Aesthetic Lasers

Lasers Gain Adoption in Cosmetic Procedures

Emerging Economies Drive Growth in Aesthetic Laser and Light

Device Market

Increasing Obesity Rates to Propel Aesthetic Lasers Market Growth

Lasers Dominate the Hair Removal Market

Laser Skin Tightening - A Potential Non-Surgical Substitute to

Face-lifting

Fraxel Lasers for Skin Resurfacing

Surgical Lasers

Lasers Witness Wide Adoption in Surgical Procedures

Lasers in Cardiology

Fiber-Laser Technology Offers Promising Applications in Medical

Sector

Selective Laser Treatment: An Emerging Trend

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Laser Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Medical Laser Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 18-Year Perspective for Medical Laser Systems by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Diode

Laser Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Diode Laser Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 18-Year Perspective for Diode Laser Systems by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solid

State Laser Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Solid State Laser Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 18-Year Perspective for Solid State Laser

Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 &

2030

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gas

Laser Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Gas Laser Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 18-Year Perspective for Gas Laser Systems by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Product Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 18-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Dermatology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Dermatology by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 18: World 18-Year Perspective for Dermatology by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ophthalmology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Ophthalmology by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 21: World 18-Year Perspective for Ophthalmology by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Dentistry by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Dentistry by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 24: World 18-Year Perspective for Dentistry by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 27: World 18-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 28: World Medical Laser Systems Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Medical Laser Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Laser Systems by Application - Dermatology,

Ophthalmology, Dentistry and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 30: USA Historic Review for Medical Laser Systems by

Application - Dermatology, Ophthalmology, Dentistry and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 31: USA 18-Year Perspective for Medical Laser Systems by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Dermatology, Ophthalmology, Dentistry and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Laser Systems by Product Type - Diode Laser Systems,

Solid State Laser Systems, Gas Laser Systems and Other Product

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 33: USA Historic Review for Medical Laser Systems by

Product Type - Diode Laser Systems, Solid State Laser Systems,

Gas Laser Systems and Other Product Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 34: USA 18-Year Perspective for Medical Laser Systems by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diode

Laser Systems, Solid State Laser Systems, Gas Laser Systems and

Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

CANADA

Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Laser Systems by Application - Dermatology,

Ophthalmology, Dentistry and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Medical Laser Systems by

Application - Dermatology, Ophthalmology, Dentistry and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 37: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Medical Laser Systems

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Dermatology, Ophthalmology, Dentistry and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Laser Systems by Product Type - Diode Laser Systems,

Solid State Laser Systems, Gas Laser Systems and Other Product

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Medical Laser Systems by

Product Type - Diode Laser Systems, Solid State Laser Systems,

Gas Laser Systems and Other Product Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 40: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Medical Laser Systems

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diode

Laser Systems, Solid State Laser Systems, Gas Laser Systems and

Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

JAPAN

Medical Laser Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Laser Systems by Application - Dermatology,

Ophthalmology, Dentistry and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Medical Laser Systems by

Application - Dermatology, Ophthalmology, Dentistry and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 43: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Medical Laser Systems

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Dermatology, Ophthalmology, Dentistry and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Laser Systems by Product Type - Diode Laser Systems,

Solid State Laser Systems, Gas Laser Systems and Other Product

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Medical Laser Systems by

Product Type - Diode Laser Systems, Solid State Laser Systems,

Gas Laser Systems and Other Product Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 46: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Medical Laser Systems

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diode

Laser Systems, Solid State Laser Systems, Gas Laser Systems and

Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

CHINA

Medical Laser Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Laser Systems by Application - Dermatology,

Ophthalmology, Dentistry and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 48: China Historic Review for Medical Laser Systems by

Application - Dermatology, Ophthalmology, Dentistry and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 49: China 18-Year Perspective for Medical Laser Systems

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Dermatology, Ophthalmology, Dentistry and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Laser Systems by Product Type - Diode Laser Systems,

Solid State Laser Systems, Gas Laser Systems and Other Product

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: China Historic Review for Medical Laser Systems by

Product Type - Diode Laser Systems, Solid State Laser Systems,

Gas Laser Systems and Other Product Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 52: China 18-Year Perspective for Medical Laser Systems

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diode

Laser Systems, Solid State Laser Systems, Gas Laser Systems and

Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

EUROPE

Medical Laser Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Laser Systems by Application - Dermatology,

Ophthalmology, Dentistry and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Medical Laser Systems by

Application - Dermatology, Ophthalmology, Dentistry and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 55: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Medical Laser Systems

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Dermatology, Ophthalmology, Dentistry and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Laser Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Medical Laser Systems by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 58: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Medical Laser Systems

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Laser Systems by Product Type - Diode Laser Systems,

Solid State Laser Systems, Gas Laser Systems and Other Product

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Medical Laser Systems by

Product Type - Diode Laser Systems, Solid State Laser Systems,

Gas Laser Systems and Other Product Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 61: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Medical Laser Systems

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diode

Laser Systems, Solid State Laser Systems, Gas Laser Systems and

Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

FRANCE

Medical Laser Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Laser Systems by Application - Dermatology,

Ophthalmology, Dentistry and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 63: France Historic Review for Medical Laser Systems by

Application - Dermatology, Ophthalmology, Dentistry and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 64: France 18-Year Perspective for Medical Laser Systems

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Dermatology, Ophthalmology, Dentistry and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Laser Systems by Product Type - Diode Laser Systems,

Solid State Laser Systems, Gas Laser Systems and Other Product

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 66: France Historic Review for Medical Laser Systems by

Product Type - Diode Laser Systems, Solid State Laser Systems,

Gas Laser Systems and Other Product Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 67: France 18-Year Perspective for Medical Laser Systems

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diode

Laser Systems, Solid State Laser Systems, Gas Laser Systems and

Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

GERMANY

Medical Laser Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Laser Systems by Application - Dermatology,

Ophthalmology, Dentistry and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Medical Laser Systems by

Application - Dermatology, Ophthalmology, Dentistry and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 70: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Medical Laser Systems

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Dermatology, Ophthalmology, Dentistry and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Laser Systems by Product Type - Diode Laser Systems,

Solid State Laser Systems, Gas Laser Systems and Other Product

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Medical Laser Systems by

Product Type - Diode Laser Systems, Solid State Laser Systems,

Gas Laser Systems and Other Product Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 73: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Medical Laser Systems

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diode

Laser Systems, Solid State Laser Systems, Gas Laser Systems and

Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

ITALY

Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Laser Systems by Application - Dermatology,

Ophthalmology, Dentistry and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Medical Laser Systems by

Application - Dermatology, Ophthalmology, Dentistry and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 76: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Medical Laser Systems

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Dermatology, Ophthalmology, Dentistry and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Laser Systems by Product Type - Diode Laser Systems,

Solid State Laser Systems, Gas Laser Systems and Other Product

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Medical Laser Systems by

Product Type - Diode Laser Systems, Solid State Laser Systems,

Gas Laser Systems and Other Product Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 79: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Medical Laser Systems

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diode

Laser Systems, Solid State Laser Systems, Gas Laser Systems and

Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

UNITED KINGDOM

Medical Laser Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Medical

Laser Systems by Application - Dermatology, Ophthalmology,

Dentistry and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 81: UK Historic Review for Medical Laser Systems by

Application - Dermatology, Ophthalmology, Dentistry and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 82: UK 18-Year Perspective for Medical Laser Systems by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Dermatology, Ophthalmology, Dentistry and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Medical

Laser Systems by Product Type - Diode Laser Systems, Solid

State Laser Systems, Gas Laser Systems and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 84: UK Historic Review for Medical Laser Systems by

Product Type - Diode Laser Systems, Solid State Laser Systems,

Gas Laser Systems and Other Product Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 85: UK 18-Year Perspective for Medical Laser Systems by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diode

Laser Systems, Solid State Laser Systems, Gas Laser Systems and

Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

SPAIN

Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Laser Systems by Application - Dermatology,

Ophthalmology, Dentistry and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Medical Laser Systems by

Application - Dermatology, Ophthalmology, Dentistry and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 88: Spain 18-Year Perspective for Medical Laser Systems

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Dermatology, Ophthalmology, Dentistry and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Laser Systems by Product Type - Diode Laser Systems,

Solid State Laser Systems, Gas Laser Systems and Other Product

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Medical Laser Systems by

Product Type - Diode Laser Systems, Solid State Laser Systems,

Gas Laser Systems and Other Product Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 91: Spain 18-Year Perspective for Medical Laser Systems

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diode

Laser Systems, Solid State Laser Systems, Gas Laser Systems and

Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

RUSSIA

Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Laser Systems by Application - Dermatology,

Ophthalmology, Dentistry and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Medical Laser Systems by

Application - Dermatology, Ophthalmology, Dentistry and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 94: Russia 18-Year Perspective for Medical Laser Systems

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Dermatology, Ophthalmology, Dentistry and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Laser Systems by Product Type - Diode Laser Systems,

Solid State Laser Systems, Gas Laser Systems and Other Product

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Medical Laser Systems by

Product Type - Diode Laser Systems, Solid State Laser Systems,

Gas Laser Systems and Other Product Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 97: Russia 18-Year Perspective for Medical Laser Systems

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diode

Laser Systems, Solid State Laser Systems, Gas Laser Systems and

Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

REST OF EUROPE

Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Medical Laser Systems by Application - Dermatology,

Ophthalmology, Dentistry and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Medical Laser

Systems by Application - Dermatology, Ophthalmology, Dentistry

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 100: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Medical Laser

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Dermatology, Ophthalmology, Dentistry and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Medical Laser Systems by Product Type - Diode

Laser Systems, Solid State Laser Systems, Gas Laser Systems and

Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Medical Laser

Systems by Product Type - Diode Laser Systems, Solid State

Laser Systems, Gas Laser Systems and Other Product Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 103: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Medical Laser

Systems by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Diode Laser Systems, Solid State Laser Systems, Gas Laser

Systems and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

ASIA-PACIFIC

Medical Laser Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Medical Laser Systems by Application - Dermatology,

Ophthalmology, Dentistry and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Medical Laser

Systems by Application - Dermatology, Ophthalmology, Dentistry

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 106: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Medical Laser

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Dermatology, Ophthalmology, Dentistry and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Medical Laser Systems by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Medical Laser

Systems by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 109: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Medical Laser

Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Medical Laser Systems by Product Type - Diode Laser

Systems, Solid State Laser Systems, Gas Laser Systems and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Medical Laser

Systems by Product Type - Diode Laser Systems, Solid State

Laser Systems, Gas Laser Systems and Other Product Types

