Global Medical Lasers Market Report 2023: Growth of Medical Tourism Fuels the Sector

DUBLIN, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Lasers Market 2022-2032 by Device Type, Power, Specialty, Application, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical lasers market will reach $16,239.7 million by 2032, growing by 13.2% annually over 2022-2032.

The market is driven by the increasing number of cosmetic procedures, the rising preference for minimally invasive procedures, a growing prevalence of eye disorders, the growth of medical tourism, and the growing disposable income.

Companies Mentioned

Alcon Laboratories Inc.

AngioDynamics Corp.

Bausch & Lomb Holdings

Biolase Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Candela Medical

CryoLife, Inc.

Cutera Inc.

El.En. S.P.A.

Fotona

Hologic

IRIDEX Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Photomedex Inc.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global medical lasers market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Device Type, Power, Specialty, Application, End User, and Region.



Based on Device Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Solid State Laser Devices

Holmium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Laser (Ho:Yag) Systems

Erbium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Laser (Er:Yag) Systems

Neodymium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Laser (Nd:Yag) Systems

Potassium Titanyl Phosphate Laser Systems

Alexandrite Laser Systems

Ruby Laser Systems

Gas Laser Devices

CO2 Laser Systems

Argon Laser Systems

Krypton Laser Systems

Metal Vapor (Copper and Gold) Laser Systems

Helium-Neon (He-Ne) Laser Systems

Excimer Laser Systems

Diode Laser Devices

Dye Laser Devices

Based on Power, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

High Power

Low Power

By Specialty, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Dermatology

Ophthalmology

Dentistry

Gynecology

Urology

Cardiology

Other Specialties

By Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Cosmetic Application

Diagnostic Application

Surgical Application

Therapeutic Application

Other Applications

By End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Other End Users

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada , and Mexico )

(U.S., , and ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Spain , Italy , Netherlands , Rest of Europe ; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia , Switzerland , Poland , Sweden , Belgium , Austria , Ireland , Norway , Denmark , and Finland )

( , UK, , , , , Rest of ; Rest of is further segmented into , , , , , , , , , and ) APAC ( Japan , China , South Korea , Australia , India , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia , Singapore , Indonesia , Thailand , New Zealand , Vietnam , Taiwan , and Philippines )

, , , , , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into , , , , , , , and ) South America ( Argentina , Brazil , Colombia , Rest of South America )

( , , , Rest of ) MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia , South Africa and Rest of MEA)

