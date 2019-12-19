Global Medical Linear Accelerators Markets, 2020-2025 - Leading Vendors are Varian Medical Systems, Elekta, and Accuray

DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Linear Accelerators Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Medical Linear Accelerator Market is Growing at a CAGR of Over 7% During the Forecast Period 2019-2025.



The growing prevalence of cancer worldwide, coupled with rapid technological advancements and increased healthcare expenditure, is expected to boost the market growth. Linear accelerators (LINAC) are considered as breakthrough devices, which have revolutionized treatment due to their cost-effectiveness. Further, the market has witnessed a significant shift in cancer treatment delivery with increasing preference from invasive to non-invasive treatment procedures.

As non-invasive treatment includes radiation therapy, which is the most advanced and cost-effective treatment option for patients. It helps to treat a wide range of cancers and could be used alone or in conjunction with surgery, chemotherapy, and other treatment procedures. Therefore, this phenomenal shift in consumer expectation has increased the acceptance of medical LINAC equipment.



The emergence of artificial intelligence is revolutionizing the medical imaging devices market. Advances in machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) are rapidly transforming cancer treatment using LINAC devices. Hence, vendors are focusing on developing AI and ML-enabled LINACs for oncology treatment, which is likely to become convenient treatment options in upcoming years.



Market Dynamics



Growth Enablers



Growing Prevalence of Cancer

Technological Advances/Innovations

Increasing Demand for Non-Invasive Cancer Treatment

Growth Restraints

High Costs of LINACs

Lack of Infrastructure & Skilled Professionals

Alternate Treatment Options for Cancer

Risks and Complications Associated with RT

Opportunities and Trends

Product Approvals/Launches

Emergence of MRI-Based LINACs

Growing Popularity of Robotic Radiotherapy

Integration of AI in LINACs

Market Segmentation



This research report includes detailed segmentation by product, application, end-user, and geography.

The rapid use of radiotherapy with medical linear accelerator equipment for the treatment of breast cancer, along with the growing incidence of these cases, is responsible for the segment growth. With the increasing prevalence of breast cancers, the demand for advanced treatment options such as radiotherapy devices is expected to grow as they are highly targeted and effective in destroying the malignant cells.



Lung cancer treatment is projected to achieve maximum revenue owing to the rapid rise across the globe. Hence, the application of radiation therapy with LINAC for these treatments is likely to gain a lucrative share in the market. The increasing application of external beam radiation therapy (EBRT) is driving prominent vendors to offer advanced LINAC systems for lung cancer treatments.



The medical linear accelerator equipment segment is growing due to the growing incidence of cancers globally, coupled with the increasing demand for digitally advanced radiotherapy devices. The use of innovative oncology informatics platforms has led to rapid progress in radiation treatment planning, thereby saving time and cost. The demand for integration of digital solutions with LINAC is increasing as oncology informatics helps in better planning for radiotherapy and improves the effectiveness and patient outcomes in cancer care. The integration of informatics/software with radiation oncology is changing the treatment dynamics by providing end-users with smart and efficient tools to help receive, transmit, and store electronic information flawlessly.



The hospitals segment is likely to dominate the global medical linear accelerator market; however, the cancer care center segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The adoption of advanced radiotherapy devices such as LINAC is high, as majority of patients prefer to visit hospitals for cancer treatment because they offer advanced radiotherapy infrastructure facilities.



Geographical Insights



North America is growing at a significant rate due to the growing preference for technologically advanced medical LINAC devices. The presence of a large pool of the patient population requiring radiotherapy, coupled with high acceptance of innovative devices and high awareness of non-invasive treatments, has collectively driven the North America market.

Germany, France, the UK, Spain, and Italy are the major revenue contributors in Europe. The presence of highly sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, along with the high awareness of advanced oncology treatment, is increasing the demand for innovative radiotherapy devices. The APAC market is expected to witness the highest absolute growth during the forecast period.



Key Vendor Analysis



The global market has only six vendors that provide medical linear accelerator equipment at the global and regional levels. The market is highly consolidated as the leading two vendors account for around 89% of the market share.

The market is witnessing rapid technological advancements and product launches. Global players are focusing on developing innovative products and expanding their product portfolio to remain competitive in the market. They are investing extensively in R&D and product development activities to expand their product portfolio. Manufacturers are continuously focusing on product development and offering advanced technology-enabled medical linear accelerator devices.

Key Topics Covered



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the study

4.4 Market Segments

4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Products

4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Applications

4.4.3 Market Segmentation by End-users Type

4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

7.1 Cancer: An Overview

7.1.1 Background

7.1.2 Radiotherapy

7.2 Medical LINACs



8 Market Dynamics

8.1 Market Growth Enablers

8.1.1 Growing Prevalence of Cancer

8.1.2 Technological Advances/Innovations

8.1.3 Increasing Demand for Non-Invasive Cancer Treatment

8.2 Market Growth Restraints

8.2.1 High Costs of LINACs

8.2.2 Lack of Infrastructure & Skilled Professionals

8.2.3 Alternate Treatment Options for Cancer

8.2.4 Risks and Complications Associated with RT

8.3 Market Opportunities and Trends

8.3.1 Product Approvals/Launches

8.3.2 Emergence of MRI-Based LINACs

8.3.3 Growing Popularity of Robotic Radiotherapy

8.3.4 Integration of AI in LINACs



9 Global Medical LINACs Market

9.1 Market Overview

9.2 Market Size & Forecast

9.3 Five Forces Analysis

9.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

9.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

9.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

9.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

9.3.5 Competitive Rivalry



10 By Product Type

10.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

10.2 Market Overview

10.3 Equipment

10.4 Software



11 By Application

11.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

11.2 Market Overview

11.3 Breast Cancer

11.4 Prostate Cancer

11.5 Lung Cancer

11.6 Head & Neck Cancer

11.7 Colorectal Cancer

11.8 Others



12 By End-users

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Hospitals

12.4 Cancer Care Centers

12.5 Academic Institutes & Research Centers



13 By Geography

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Overview



14 North America



15 Europe



16 APAC



17 Latin America



18 Middle East & Africa



19 Competitive Landscape



20 Key Vendors

20.1 Varian Medical Systems

20.2 Elekta

20.3 Accuray



21 Other Prominent Vendors

21.1 Shinva Medical Instrument

21.2 Panacea Medical Technologies

21.3 Viewray Technologies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7sf8s3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

