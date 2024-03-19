Global Medical Marijuana Market Competitive Analysis 2024, Featuring Aurora Cannabis., Cannabis Sativa, CanniMed Therapeutics, Pfizer, Tikun Olam, Tilray Brands, VIVO Cannabis and More

DUBLIN, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Marijuana Market (2023-2028) Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Medical Marijuana Market is estimated to be USD 14.78 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 32.23 Billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 16.87%.

Key Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in the Legalization of Marijuana Across Various Regions

Rise in Awareness Among Consumers Regarding the Health

Novel Product Development with Increased R&D Activities

Restraints

Complex Regulatory Structure for the Usage of Cannabis

Social Stigma Related to Cannabis Use

Opportunities

Novel Product Development with Increased R&D and Clinical Trial Activities

Challenges

Lack of Awareness about the Dosage and Medicinal Properties of Marijuana

Market Segmentation

The Global Medical Marijuana Market is segmented based on Route of Administration, Formulation Type, Applications, Distribution Channels, and Geography.

By Route of Administration, the market is classified into Inhalation, Oral, and Topical.

By Formulation Type, the market is classified into Capsules, Oils, and Other Formulation Types (Drops, Gel).

By Applications, the market is classified into Anorexia, Arthritis, Migraine, Muscle Spasms, Nausea, Pain Management, and Seizures.

By Distribution Channels, the market is classified into Dispensaries and Online.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe , Middle-East & Africa , and Asia-Pacific .

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Aurora Cannabis., Cannabis Sativa, CanniMed Therapeutics, Pfizer, Tikun Olam, Tilray Brands, VIVO Cannabis and more.

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Medical Marijuana Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development, and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The publisher analyses the Global Medical Marijuana Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the publisher has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Report Scope:

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Medical Marijuana Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the market are also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size, Segmentations, and Outlook

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increase in the Legalization of Marijuana Across Various Regions

4.1.2 Rise in Awareness Among Consumers Regarding the Health

4.1.3 Novel Product Development with Increased R&D Activities

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Complex Regulatory Structure for the Usage of Cannabis

4.2.2 Social Stigma Related to Cannabis Use

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Novel Product Development with Increased R&D and Clinical Trial Activities

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Lack of Awareness about the Dosage and Medicinal Properties of Marijuana

5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 PESTLE Analysis

5.4 SWOT Analysis

5.5 Impact of COVID-19

5.6 Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession

5.7 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Medical Marijuana Market, By Route of Administration

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Inhalation

6.3 Oral

6.4 Topical

7 Global Medical Marijuana Market, By Applications

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Anorexia

7.3 Arthritis

7.4 Migraine

7.5 Muscle Spasms

7.6 Nausea

7.7 Pain Management

7.8 Seizures

8 Global Medical Marijuana Market, By Distribution Channels

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Dispensaries

8.3 Online

9 Americas Medical Marijuana Market

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Argentina

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Canada

9.5 Chile

9.6 Colombia

9.7 Mexico

9.8 Peru

9.9 United States

9.10 Rest of Americas

10 Europe Medical Marijuana Market

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Austria

10.3 Belgium

10.4 Denmark

10.5 Finland

10.6 France

10.7 Germany

10.8 Italy

10.9 Netherlands

10.10 Norway

10.11 Poland

10.12 Russia

10.13 Spain

10.14 Sweden

10.15 Switzerland

10.16 United Kingdom

10.17 Rest of Europe

11 Middle East and Africa Medical Marijuana Market

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Egypt

11.3 Israel

11.4 Qatar

11.5 Saudi Arabia

11.6 South Africa

11.7 United Arab Emirates

11.8 Rest of MEA

12 APAC Medical Marijuana Market

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Australia

12.3 Bangladesh

12.4 China

12.5 India

12.6 Indonesia

12.7 Japan

12.8 Malaysia

12.9 Philippines

12.10 Singapore

12.11 South Korea

12.12 Sri Lanka

12.13 Thailand

12.14 Taiwan

12.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Quadrant

13.2 Market Share Analysis

13.3 Strategic Initiatives

14 Company Profiles

Acreage Holdings

Aurora Cannabis

Cannabis Sativa

CanniMed Therapeutics

Canopy Growth

Cara Therapeutics

Cronos Group

Curaleaf Holdings

Emerald Health Therapeutics

GB Sciences

Green Thumb Industries

Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Lexaria Bioscience

LivWell Holdings

Medical Marijuana

MedReleaf

OrganiGram Holding

Pfizer

Tikun Olam

Tilray Brands

VIVO Cannabis

