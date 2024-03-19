Global Medical Marijuana Market Competitive Analysis 2024, Featuring Aurora Cannabis., Cannabis Sativa, CanniMed Therapeutics, Pfizer, Tikun Olam, Tilray Brands, VIVO Cannabis and More

19 Mar, 2024, 20:00 ET
DUBLIN, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Marijuana Market (2023-2028) Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Medical Marijuana Market is estimated to be USD 14.78 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 32.23 Billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 16.87%.
Key Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increase in the Legalization of Marijuana Across Various Regions
- Rise in Awareness Among Consumers Regarding the Health
- Novel Product Development with Increased R&D Activities
Restraints
- Complex Regulatory Structure for the Usage of Cannabis
- Social Stigma Related to Cannabis Use
Opportunities
- Novel Product Development with Increased R&D and Clinical Trial Activities
Challenges
- Lack of Awareness about the Dosage and Medicinal Properties of Marijuana
Market Segmentation
- The Global Medical Marijuana Market is segmented based on Route of Administration, Formulation Type, Applications, Distribution Channels, and Geography.
- By Route of Administration, the market is classified into Inhalation, Oral, and Topical.
- By Formulation Type, the market is classified into Capsules, Oils, and Other Formulation Types (Drops, Gel).
- By Applications, the market is classified into Anorexia, Arthritis, Migraine, Muscle Spasms, Nausea, Pain Management, and Seizures.
- By Distribution Channels, the market is classified into Dispensaries and Online.
- By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.
Company Profiles
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Aurora Cannabis., Cannabis Sativa, CanniMed Therapeutics, Pfizer, Tikun Olam, Tilray Brands, VIVO Cannabis and more.
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
- The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Medical Marijuana Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development, and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
- The publisher analyses the Global Medical Marijuana Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
- Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the publisher has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Report Scope:
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Medical Marijuana Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the market are also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the Proprietary competitive positioning tool.
Report Highlights:
- A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry
- Important market dynamics and trends
- Market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Size, Segmentations, and Outlook
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increase in the Legalization of Marijuana Across Various Regions
4.1.2 Rise in Awareness Among Consumers Regarding the Health
4.1.3 Novel Product Development with Increased R&D Activities
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Complex Regulatory Structure for the Usage of Cannabis
4.2.2 Social Stigma Related to Cannabis Use
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Novel Product Development with Increased R&D and Clinical Trial Activities
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Lack of Awareness about the Dosage and Medicinal Properties of Marijuana
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 PESTLE Analysis
5.4 SWOT Analysis
5.5 Impact of COVID-19
5.6 Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession
5.7 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Medical Marijuana Market, By Route of Administration
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Inhalation
6.3 Oral
6.4 Topical
7 Global Medical Marijuana Market, By Applications
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Anorexia
7.3 Arthritis
7.4 Migraine
7.5 Muscle Spasms
7.6 Nausea
7.7 Pain Management
7.8 Seizures
8 Global Medical Marijuana Market, By Distribution Channels
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Dispensaries
8.3 Online
9 Americas Medical Marijuana Market
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Argentina
9.3 Brazil
9.4 Canada
9.5 Chile
9.6 Colombia
9.7 Mexico
9.8 Peru
9.9 United States
9.10 Rest of Americas
10 Europe Medical Marijuana Market
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Austria
10.3 Belgium
10.4 Denmark
10.5 Finland
10.6 France
10.7 Germany
10.8 Italy
10.9 Netherlands
10.10 Norway
10.11 Poland
10.12 Russia
10.13 Spain
10.14 Sweden
10.15 Switzerland
10.16 United Kingdom
10.17 Rest of Europe
11 Middle East and Africa Medical Marijuana Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Egypt
11.3 Israel
11.4 Qatar
11.5 Saudi Arabia
11.6 South Africa
11.7 United Arab Emirates
11.8 Rest of MEA
12 APAC Medical Marijuana Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Australia
12.3 Bangladesh
12.4 China
12.5 India
12.6 Indonesia
12.7 Japan
12.8 Malaysia
12.9 Philippines
12.10 Singapore
12.11 South Korea
12.12 Sri Lanka
12.13 Thailand
12.14 Taiwan
12.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Competitive Quadrant
13.2 Market Share Analysis
13.3 Strategic Initiatives
14 Company Profiles
- Acreage Holdings
- Aurora Cannabis
- Cannabis Sativa
- CanniMed Therapeutics
- Canopy Growth
- Cara Therapeutics
- Cronos Group
- Curaleaf Holdings
- Emerald Health Therapeutics
- GB Sciences
- Green Thumb Industries
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals
- Lexaria Bioscience
- LivWell Holdings
- Medical Marijuana
- MedReleaf
- OrganiGram Holding
- Pfizer
- Tikun Olam
- Tilray Brands
- VIVO Cannabis
