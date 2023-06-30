Global Medical Membranes Strategic Business Report 2023: Uptrend in Healthcare Spending to Result in Improved Opportunities

30 Jun, 2023, 21:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Membranes: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Medical Membranes estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Ultrafiltration, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.7% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Microfiltration segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $770.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.9% CAGR
The Medical Membranes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$770.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$509.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 6.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$446.7 Million by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 48 Featured) -
- 3M
- Amniox Medical, Inc.
- Asahi Kasei
- GE Healthcare
- Getinge AB
- Hangzhou Cobetter Filtration Equipment
- Koch Membrane Systems
- Merck KGaA
- Microdyn-Nadir
- Nipro Corporation
- Pall Corporation
- Sartorius AG
- W. L. Gore & Associates
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
- Medical Equipment & Supplies COVID-19 Impact, Market Witnesses Disruptions
- Supply Chain Disruptions and Challenges Faced by Healthcare Industry
- Global Surgery Cancellation Rate (%) Feb to May 2020
- Exposure of Leading Medical Equipment Companies to COVID-19 Pandemic
- Medical Membranes: A Prelude
- Key Applications of Medical Membranes
- World Medical Membranes Market by Application (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Pharmaceutical Filtration, Hemodialysis, Drug Delivery, IV Infusion & Sterile Filtration, and Other Applications
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Prominent Factors Influencing the Medical Membranes Market
- Analysis by Process Technology: Ultrafiltration Leads the Market
- World Medical Membranes Market by Process Technology (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Ultrafiltration, Microfiltration, Nanofiltration, and Other Process Technologies
- Regional Analysis: Developed Regions Lead Medical Membranes Market, Developing Nations Promise Future Growth
- World Medical Membranes Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions
- Global Medical Membranes Market: Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Europe, USA, Canada, and Japan
- Competitive Scenario
- Recent Market Activity
- Select Global Brands
- Medical Membranes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Uptrend in Healthcare Spending to Result in Improved Opportunities
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023
- Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country for the Years 2020 & 2023
- Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP
- Demographic Trends & Growing Incidence of Chronic Diseases to Push the Market Ahead
- Global Population Statistics for the 60+ Age Group by Geographic Region: 2019
- Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group by Select Countries: 2019
- Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030
- Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
- World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)
- Rising Use of Membrane Filtration in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing
- Pharmaceutical R&D Spending Worldwide (USD Billion): 2015-2025
- Relevance of Membranes in IV Infusion & Sterile Filtration Augurs Well
- Widening Use Case in Hemodialysis Vertical
- Sustained Opportunities in Pharmaceutical Filtration Applications
- Liquid Filtration Membranes for Administration of Intravenous Drugs
- Air & Gas Membrane Filtration Solutions for Medical Equipment
- Technological Innovations & Improvements Bode Well
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
