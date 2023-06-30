Global Medical Membranes Strategic Business Report 2023: Uptrend in Healthcare Spending to Result in Improved Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Membranes: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Medical Membranes estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Ultrafiltration, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.7% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Microfiltration segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $770.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.9% CAGR



The Medical Membranes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$770.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$509.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 6.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$446.7 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 48 Featured) -

3M

Amniox Medical, Inc.

Asahi Kasei

GE Healthcare

Getinge AB

Hangzhou Cobetter Filtration Equipment

Koch Membrane Systems

Merck KGaA

Microdyn-Nadir

Nipro Corporation

Pall Corporation

Sartorius AG

W. L. Gore & Associates

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Medical Equipment & Supplies COVID-19 Impact, Market Witnesses Disruptions

Supply Chain Disruptions and Challenges Faced by Healthcare Industry

Global Surgery Cancellation Rate (%) Feb to May 2020

Exposure of Leading Medical Equipment Companies to COVID-19 Pandemic

Medical Membranes: A Prelude

Key Applications of Medical Membranes

World Medical Membranes Market by Application (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Pharmaceutical Filtration, Hemodialysis, Drug Delivery, IV Infusion & Sterile Filtration, and Other Applications

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Prominent Factors Influencing the Medical Membranes Market

Analysis by Process Technology: Ultrafiltration Leads the Market

World Medical Membranes Market by Process Technology (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Ultrafiltration, Microfiltration, Nanofiltration, and Other Process Technologies

Regional Analysis: Developed Regions Lead Medical Membranes Market, Developing Nations Promise Future Growth

World Medical Membranes Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions

Global Medical Membranes Market: Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East , Africa , Europe , USA , Canada , and Japan

, , , , , , , , and Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

Medical Membranes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Uptrend in Healthcare Spending to Result in Improved Opportunities

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country for the Years 2020 & 2023

Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP

Demographic Trends & Growing Incidence of Chronic Diseases to Push the Market Ahead

Global Population Statistics for the 60+ Age Group by Geographic Region: 2019

Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group by Select Countries: 2019

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)

Rising Use of Membrane Filtration in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

Pharmaceutical R&D Spending Worldwide (USD Billion): 2015-2025

Relevance of Membranes in IV Infusion & Sterile Filtration Augurs Well

Widening Use Case in Hemodialysis Vertical

Sustained Opportunities in Pharmaceutical Filtration Applications

Liquid Filtration Membranes for Administration of Intravenous Drugs

Air & Gas Membrane Filtration Solutions for Medical Equipment

Technological Innovations & Improvements Bode Well

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zfjjyb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets