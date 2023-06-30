Global Medical Membranes Strategic Business Report 2023: Uptrend in Healthcare Spending to Result in Improved Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Membranes: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Medical Membranes estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Ultrafiltration, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.7% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Microfiltration segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $770.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.9% CAGR

The Medical Membranes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$770.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$509.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 6.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$446.7 Million by the year 2030.

