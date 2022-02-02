Global Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market Report 2022-2026 - Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases and Wounds Propel Demand for High Performance Nonwovens

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Nonwoven Disposables - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market to Reach US$29.8 Billion by the Year 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Medical Nonwoven Disposables estimated at US$19.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$29.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period.

Nonwoven fabrics are increasingly playing a significant role in manufacturing several consumer products across the world. Benefits of nonwovens that make them robust medical textiles include easy disposability; offers effective barrier protection against bacteria; effective against air-borne contamination than linen; highly degree of flexibility to be customized as per needs; ability to withstand sterilization; hypoallergenic; high absorbent qualities; dimensional stability; high levels of uniformity; resistance to high temperature (flame retardancy); high tearing and abrasion resistance.

Prices of nonwovens are today competitive with tradition woven fabrics, a key reason driving their proliferation and adoption as medical textiles for surgical masks/gowns; bedding; dressings; surgical drapes; implantables like sutures, orthopedic and tissue structures, among others.

Advancements in manufacturing and fabrication technologies for micro/nano fibers based nonwoven composites will continue to push up the performance of nonwoven composites and their applications in the medical field. The emergence of highly infectious diseases including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the multi-drug resistant strains emerging viruses and bacteria is enhancing the importance of nonwovens in fighting cross contamination and curbing infection spread in medical environment.



Sterile Nonwoven Disposables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.1% CAGR to reach US$24.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Incontinence Hygiene Products segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 23.2% share of the global Medical Nonwoven Disposables market.

Globally, there is a rapid increase in the incidence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, cancer, osteoarthritis, among others. Against this background, number of surgical interventions is expected to increase significantly in the coming years, which in turn would drive demand for sterile medical non-woven disposables.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.8 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2026

The Medical Nonwoven Disposables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.8 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 34.11% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.8 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 6.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. China and India, with their huge population base, increasing life expectancies, rising income levels, and growing healthcare needs, are the most promising markets for medical nonwovens in Asia-Pacific.

Improving healthcare infrastructure and services and increasing focus on safety and infection prevention in these countries bode well for the medical nonwovens disposables market. In Europe, medical nonwovens market offers huge potential for growth in view of the need for complying with the recently adopted pan-European regulations and standards including EN 13795:2011.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

How the Healthcare Industry Has & Continues to be Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

Elective Surgeries Report Roller-Coaster Ride amid COVID-19

Spike in Demand for Medical Protective Gear Augurs Well

Medical Nonwovens Demand Gradually Inching towards Normalcy following COVID-19-Led Spike

US Nonwoven Players Make Herculean Efforts & Stay at Forefront of COVID-19 Battle

Pandemic Reshapes Meltblown Nonwovens Market.

Nonwovens Medical Disposables: A Prelude

Production of Nonwovens

Spunlace: The Preferred Manufacturing Technology

Spunbound-Meltblown-Spunbound Polypropylene

Surgical Gowns & Drapes: Vital for Safe Healthcare

High Penetration Characterizes Developed Markets

Surgical Masks: First Line of Defense against Infections

Developing Countries: Future Growth Opportunities

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Focus on Prevention of HAIs: A Key Growth Driver

Consistent Increase in Risks and Threats from Infections Drive Healthy Market Growth

Market to Benefit from the Resurgence in Surgical Procedures

Versatility of Manufacture of Nonwovens Creates New Possibilities

Technology Advances Bring in End-use Product Innovations

Growing Trend Towards Development of New Spunbond Nonwoven Fabrics

Spunbond-Meltblown-Spunbond Finds Improved Demand

Innovations Augment the Role of Nonwoven Fabrics in Healthcare

Experimenting with Nanotechnology

Nonwoven Fabrics Find Extensive Use in Making Surgical Face Masks

COVID-19-Led Face Mask Ubiquity Ensures Unabated Investments in Face Mask Lines & Nonwoven Production

Pandemic Sparks Medical Nonwoven Face Mask Innovations

More Transmissible COVID-19 Coronavirus Variants Likely to Increase Demand for N95 Masks

Market Poised to Benefit from Rising Demand for Effective Material for Wound Dressing

Providing Wound Care Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases and Wounds Propel Demand for High Performance nonwovens

Ultrasonic Welding Gains Preference for the Production of Nonwoven Medical PPE

Growing Focus on Sustainability Enhances Prospects

Adult Incontinence Products Market: An Overview

Impact of COVID-19 on Incontinence Products Market

Rising Focus on Disease-Associated Incontinence Management Augurs Well

Innovative Products Drive Adult Incontinence Marketplace

Low Penetration of Incontinence Products: Future Growth Potential

Institutional Sales Dominate Incontinence Products Market

Nonwoven Fabrics Make a Cut in Feminine Hygiene Domain

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders Fuels Market Growth

Opportunity Indicators

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth

Graying Population Spurs Growth of Medical Nonwovens

Market Issues

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/23kb73

