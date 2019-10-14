Global Medical Oxygen Systems Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Medical Oxygen Systems market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.6%. Compressed Oxygen Cylinders, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.7 Billion by the year 2025, Compressed Oxygen Cylinders will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5817879/?utm_source=PRN



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$56.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$49.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Compressed Oxygen Cylinders will reach a market size of US$87.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$451.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Atlas Copco AB; Cryofab Inc.; GF Health Products, Inc.; Invacare Corporation; Keen Compressed Gas Co.; Medtronic, Inc.; Philips Respironics







Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5817879/?utm_source=PRN



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Medical Oxygen Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Medical Oxygen Systems Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Medical Oxygen Systems Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Medical Oxygen Systems Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Compressed Oxygen Cylinders (Product) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Compressed Oxygen Cylinders (Product) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Compressed Oxygen Cylinders (Product) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Oxygen Concentrators (Product) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Oxygen Concentrators (Product) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Oxygen Concentrators (Product) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Liquid Oxygen Systems (Product) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Liquid Oxygen Systems (Product) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Liquid Oxygen Systems (Product) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Hospitals (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Hospitals (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Hospitals (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Emergency Medical Centers (End-Use) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Emergency Medical Centers (End-Use) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Emergency Medical Centers (End-Use) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (End-Use) Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2018 through 2025

Table 20: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (End-Use) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2009 to 2017

Table 21: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (End-Use) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Home Care Settings (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Home Care Settings (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Home Care Settings (End-Use) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Medical Oxygen Systems Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019

& 2025

Table 25: United States Medical Oxygen Systems Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Medical Oxygen Systems Market in the United States by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 27: United States Medical Oxygen Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: United States Medical Oxygen Systems Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Medical Oxygen Systems Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 30: Medical Oxygen Systems Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Medical Oxygen Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Canadian Medical Oxygen Systems Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 33: Medical Oxygen Systems Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 34: Canadian Medical Oxygen Systems Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Medical Oxygen Systems Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 36: Canadian Medical Oxygen Systems Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Medical Oxygen Systems: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Medical Oxygen Systems Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2009-2017

Table 39: Japanese Medical Oxygen Systems Market Share Analysis

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Medical

Oxygen Systems in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Japanese Medical Oxygen Systems Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 42: Medical Oxygen Systems Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Medical Oxygen Systems Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Medical Oxygen Systems Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 45: Chinese Medical Oxygen Systems Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 46: Chinese Demand for Medical Oxygen Systems in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Medical Oxygen Systems Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese Medical Oxygen Systems Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Medical Oxygen Systems Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 49: European Medical Oxygen Systems Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 50: Medical Oxygen Systems Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 51: European Medical Oxygen Systems Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: European Medical Oxygen Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 53: Medical Oxygen Systems Market in Europe in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European Medical Oxygen Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Medical Oxygen Systems Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 56: Medical Oxygen Systems Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: European Medical Oxygen Systems Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 58: Medical Oxygen Systems Market in France by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 59: French Medical Oxygen Systems Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 60: French Medical Oxygen Systems Market Share Analysis

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Medical Oxygen Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 62: French Medical Oxygen Systems Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Medical Oxygen Systems Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 64: Medical Oxygen Systems Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: German Medical Oxygen Systems Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 66: German Medical Oxygen Systems Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Medical Oxygen Systems Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 68: German Medical Oxygen Systems Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 69: Medical Oxygen Systems Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 70: Italian Medical Oxygen Systems Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Medical Oxygen Systems Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 72: Italian Medical Oxygen Systems Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 73: Italian Demand for Medical Oxygen Systems in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Medical Oxygen Systems Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian Medical Oxygen Systems Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Medical Oxygen Systems:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Medical Oxygen Systems Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 78: United Kingdom Medical Oxygen Systems Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Medical Oxygen Systems in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: United Kingdom Medical Oxygen Systems Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 81: Medical Oxygen Systems Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 82: Spanish Medical Oxygen Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Spanish Medical Oxygen Systems Historic Market Review

by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 84: Medical Oxygen Systems Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 85: Spanish Medical Oxygen Systems Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Medical Oxygen Systems Market in Spain: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 87: Spanish Medical Oxygen Systems Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 88: Russian Medical Oxygen Systems Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Medical Oxygen Systems Market in Russia by Product: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 90: Russian Medical Oxygen Systems Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Russian Medical Oxygen Systems Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Medical Oxygen Systems Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 93: Medical Oxygen Systems Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Medical Oxygen Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 95: Medical Oxygen Systems Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of Europe Medical Oxygen Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Rest of Europe Medical Oxygen Systems Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 98: Medical Oxygen Systems Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of Europe Medical Oxygen Systems Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Medical Oxygen Systems Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 101: Medical Oxygen Systems Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Medical Oxygen Systems Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Medical Oxygen Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Medical Oxygen Systems Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Medical Oxygen Systems Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Medical Oxygen Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Medical Oxygen Systems Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Medical Oxygen Systems Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Medical Oxygen Systems Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Australian Medical Oxygen Systems Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 111: Australian Medical Oxygen Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Medical Oxygen Systems Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Australian Medical Oxygen Systems Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 114: Medical Oxygen Systems Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 115: Indian Medical Oxygen Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Indian Medical Oxygen Systems Historic Market Review

by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 117: Medical Oxygen Systems Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 118: Indian Medical Oxygen Systems Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Medical Oxygen Systems Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 120: Indian Medical Oxygen Systems Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: Medical Oxygen Systems Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: South Korean Medical Oxygen Systems Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 123: Medical Oxygen Systems Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Medical Oxygen Systems Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: South Korean Medical Oxygen Systems Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 126: Medical Oxygen Systems Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Medical Oxygen

Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: Medical Oxygen Systems Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medical Oxygen Systems Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Medical Oxygen Systems in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medical Oxygen Systems Market

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 132: Medical Oxygen Systems Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American Medical Oxygen Systems Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 134: Medical Oxygen Systems Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Medical Oxygen Systems Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 136: Latin American Medical Oxygen Systems Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 137: Medical Oxygen Systems Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Medical Oxygen Systems Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 139: Latin American Demand for Medical Oxygen Systems in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 140: Medical Oxygen Systems Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Medical Oxygen Systems Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 142: Argentinean Medical Oxygen Systems Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 143: Medical Oxygen Systems Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Argentinean Medical Oxygen Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Argentinean Medical Oxygen Systems Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 146: Medical Oxygen Systems Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Argentinean Medical Oxygen Systems Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 148: Medical Oxygen Systems Market in Brazil by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 149: Brazilian Medical Oxygen Systems Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 150: Brazilian Medical Oxygen Systems Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Medical Oxygen Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 152: Brazilian Medical Oxygen Systems Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 153: Brazilian Medical Oxygen Systems Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

MEXICO

Table 154: Medical Oxygen Systems Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Mexican Medical Oxygen Systems Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 156: Mexican Medical Oxygen Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Medical Oxygen Systems Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Mexican Medical Oxygen Systems Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 159: Medical Oxygen Systems Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Medical Oxygen Systems Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to

2025

Table 161: Medical Oxygen Systems Market in Rest of Latin

America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 162: Rest of Latin America Medical Oxygen Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Medical Oxygen Systems Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: Medical Oxygen Systems Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 165: Medical Oxygen Systems Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 166: The Middle East Medical Oxygen Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 167: Medical Oxygen Systems Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 168: The Middle East Medical Oxygen Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 169: The Middle East Medical Oxygen Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: The Middle East Medical Oxygen Systems Historic

Market by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 171: Medical Oxygen Systems Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 172: The Middle East Medical Oxygen Systems Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 173: Medical Oxygen Systems Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 174: The Middle East Medical Oxygen Systems Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 175: Iranian Market for Medical Oxygen Systems: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 176: Medical Oxygen Systems Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2009-2017

Table 177: Iranian Medical Oxygen Systems Market Share Analysis

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Medical

Oxygen Systems in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 179: Iranian Medical Oxygen Systems Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 180: Medical Oxygen Systems Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 181: Israeli Medical Oxygen Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 182: Medical Oxygen Systems Market in Israel in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 183: Israeli Medical Oxygen Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Israeli Medical Oxygen Systems Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 185: Medical Oxygen Systems Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Israeli Medical Oxygen Systems Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Medical Oxygen Systems Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: Medical Oxygen Systems Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 189: Saudi Arabian Medical Oxygen Systems Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Medical Oxygen Systems in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 191: Medical Oxygen Systems Market Review in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 192: Saudi Arabian Medical Oxygen Systems Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 193: Medical Oxygen Systems Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: United Arab Emirates Medical Oxygen Systems Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 195: Medical Oxygen Systems Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Medical Oxygen Systems Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: United Arab Emirates Medical Oxygen Systems Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 198: Medical Oxygen Systems Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 199: Medical Oxygen Systems Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Rest of Middle East Medical Oxygen Systems Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 201: Rest of Middle East Medical Oxygen Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Medical Oxygen Systems Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Rest of Middle East Medical Oxygen Systems Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 204: Medical Oxygen Systems Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 205: African Medical Oxygen Systems Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 206: Medical Oxygen Systems Market in Africa by Product:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 207: African Medical Oxygen Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: African Medical Oxygen Systems Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 209: Medical Oxygen Systems Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 210: Medical Oxygen Systems Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ATLAS COPCO AB

CRYOFAB INC.

GF HEALTH PRODUCTS

INVACARE CORPORATION

KEEN COMPRESSED GAS CO.

MEDTRONIC, INC.

PHILIPS RESPIRONICS



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5817879/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

