Global Medical Photo Printer Market Trends Analysis 2024-2030 - Moderate Increase Over Forecast Period with CAGR of 0.9%

News provided by

Research and Markets

04 Dec, 2023, 17:30 ET

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Photo Printer Market Size, Share, and Trends Analysis 2024-2030 - MedCore - Includes: Medical-Grade Printers" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2023, the global medical photo printer market was valued at $17.8 million. Forecasts indicate a modest increase over the forecast period, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 0.9%, projecting the market to reach $18.9 million.

The market for medical-grade photo printers is projected to see a lack of significant growth in the upcoming forecast period. This is attributed to the enhanced versatility of contemporary digital image capture tools, which now offer simplified processes for capturing and printing images promptly or for later use. The introduction of applications on tablet PCs, enabling physicians to conveniently view images, presents a competitive challenge for the medical printer market. Nonetheless, despite these advancements, it is expected that several improvements are required before medical printers become obsolete.

This extensive medical market research involved the analysis of several medical photo printer companies across 7 continents. Utilizing a comprehensive methodology, it examines market sizes, unit sales, company market shares, and formulated precise forecasts. 

Data Types Included:

  • Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Value & Growth Trends
  • Forecasts Until 2030, and Historical Data to 2020
  • Market Drivers & Limiters for Each Segment
  • Competitive Analysis with Market Shares for Each Segment
  • Recent Mergers & Acquisitions
  • COVID19 Impact
  • Disease Overviews and Demographic Information
  • Company Profiles, Product Portfolios and SWOT for Top Competitors

Global Medical Photo Printer Market Share Insights:

  • In 2023, Sony emerged as the frontrunner in the medical photo printer market, distinguished for their high-quality products and a diverse portfolio designed to meet a range of customer needs. Sony's dominance in the medical-grade printer market is exemplified by the UPDR80 MD printer, widely acknowledged in hospitals as a leading choice for operating room printing.
  • Mitsubishi secured the second position among competitors in the medical photo printer market, providing versatile printers suitable for various medical applications such as ultrasound, endoscopy, fluoroscopy, and nuclear medicine. Their product lines, PT (black and white printers) and CPT (color printers), address different requirements, with the option to include video recording devices.

Global Research Scope Summary:

  • Regions: North America (Canada, United States), Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Venezuela), Western Europe (Austria, Benelux, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Scandinavia, Spain, Switzerland, U.K.), Central & Eastern Europe (Baltic States, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Poland, Romania, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine), Middle East (Bahrain, Iran, Israel, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates), Asia Pacific (Australia, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam), Africa (Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Libya, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Sudan, Uganda)
  • Base Year: 2023
  • Forecast: 2024-2030
  • Historical Data: 2020-2023
  • Quantitative Coverage: Market Size, Market Shares, Market Forecasts, Market Growth Rates, Units Sold, and Average Selling Prices.
  • Qualitative Coverage: COVID19 Impact, Market Growth Trends, Market Limiters, Competitive Analysis & SWOT for Top Competitors, Mergers & Acquisitions, Company Profiles, Product Portfolios, FDA Recalls, Disruptive Technologies, Disease Overviews.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qwzhjx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager  
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Intake Filter Media Market Report 2023-2027, By Filter Media (Cellulose; Synthetic), By Vehicle Type and By Application (Automotive; Aerospace; Marine)

Global Intake Filter Media Market Report 2023-2027, By Filter Media (Cellulose; Synthetic), By Vehicle Type and By Application (Automotive; Aerospace; Marine)

The "Intake Filter Media Global Market Report 2023" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global intake filter media market grew...
Global Financial Accounting Advisory Services Market Report 2023-2032: Sector Adopts Technology for Greater Efficiency - AI-Powered Tools to Transform the Industry

Global Financial Accounting Advisory Services Market Report 2023-2032: Sector Adopts Technology for Greater Efficiency - AI-Powered Tools to Transform the Industry

The "Global Financial Accounting Advisory Services Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.