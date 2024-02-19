Global Medical Plastics Strategic Research Report 2024-2030 - Pioneering New Frontiers in Medical Device Evolution

DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Plastics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Medical Plastics Market to Reach $50.5 Billion by 2030



The global market for Medical Plastics estimated at US$31 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$50.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Engineering Plastics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.1% CAGR and reach US$6.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the High Performance Plastics (hpp) segment is estimated at 7.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR



The Medical Plastics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5% and 5.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.1 Billion by the year 2030.



MARKET OVERVIEW

Plastics in Healthcare: Pioneering New Frontiers in Medical Device Evolution

Trends Shaping the Medical Devices and Medical Plastics Industries

Medical Plastics - A SWOT Analysis

Global Economic Update

COVID-19 Revives Interest in Plastics for Medical Industry

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 97 Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Plastics Used in Medical Devices

Types of Medical Plastics

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Bioplastics in the Medical Sector: A Sustainable Innovation Gaining Interest

Growing Applications of Bioresorbable and Biodegradable Polymers

Biodegradable Polymers in Nano Drugs: A Growing Market

Rise in Importance of 3D Printing in Manufacturing of Medical Devices

Multi-Jet Fusion Technology: Revolutionizing Medical 3D Printing

PEEK Emerges as a Key Material for 3D Printing Medical Devices

Micro-Moulding Medical Plastics, an Essential Manufacturing Technique for Implants and other Medical Devices

Silicone Gains Increased Acceptance in Medical Applications

Growing Prominence of Silicone in Surgical and Medical Device Bonding Drive Demand in Medical Applications

Wearable Medical Devices: A Lucrative End-use Market for Medical Silicone

Silicone Elastomers Gain Attractive Penetration in Medical & Healthcare Industry

Growing Adoption of Medical Robots Creates Demand for High Strength Plastics

Advancements in Medical Plastics and Production Capabilities Drive Innovative Applications

Growing Demand for Point of care Diagnostics Drive Gains

Plastics Aid Artificial Organs Revolutionize Medical Industry

Engineered Resins Continue to Evolve

PEEK Polymers Gain Importance in Orthopedic Implants

Thermoplastic Elastomers Find Growing Use in Medical Industry

Rising Popularity of TPEs for Medical Tubing Applications

Antimicrobial Plastics for Medical Devices Gain Prominence

Trends in Decorating Techniques Used in Medical Device Manufacture

Disposables Widen Demand for Advanced Polymers

Medical Device Packaging: A Pivotal Aspect of Modern Healthcare System

Sterilization Techniques Play a Vital Role in Selection of Polymers for Medical Applications

Sustainable Healing: Pioneering the Recycling Revolution in Medical Plastics

Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth

Demographic Trends Push the Market Ahead

