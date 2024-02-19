Global Medical Plastics Strategic Research Report 2024-2030 - Pioneering New Frontiers in Medical Device Evolution

19 Feb, 2024, 11:15 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Plastics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Medical Plastics Market to Reach $50.5 Billion by 2030
The global market for Medical Plastics estimated at US$31 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$50.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Engineering Plastics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.1% CAGR and reach US$6.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the High Performance Plastics (hpp) segment is estimated at 7.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR
The Medical Plastics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5% and 5.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.1 Billion by the year 2030.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Plastics in Healthcare: Pioneering New Frontiers in Medical Device Evolution
- Trends Shaping the Medical Devices and Medical Plastics Industries
- Medical Plastics - A SWOT Analysis
- Global Economic Update
- COVID-19 Revives Interest in Plastics for Medical Industry
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 97 Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- Plastics Used in Medical Devices
- Types of Medical Plastics
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Bioplastics in the Medical Sector: A Sustainable Innovation Gaining Interest
- Growing Applications of Bioresorbable and Biodegradable Polymers
- Biodegradable Polymers in Nano Drugs: A Growing Market
- Rise in Importance of 3D Printing in Manufacturing of Medical Devices
- Multi-Jet Fusion Technology: Revolutionizing Medical 3D Printing
- PEEK Emerges as a Key Material for 3D Printing Medical Devices
- Micro-Moulding Medical Plastics, an Essential Manufacturing Technique for Implants and other Medical Devices
- Silicone Gains Increased Acceptance in Medical Applications
- Growing Prominence of Silicone in Surgical and Medical Device Bonding Drive Demand in Medical Applications
- Wearable Medical Devices: A Lucrative End-use Market for Medical Silicone
- Silicone Elastomers Gain Attractive Penetration in Medical & Healthcare Industry
- Growing Adoption of Medical Robots Creates Demand for High Strength Plastics
- Advancements in Medical Plastics and Production Capabilities Drive Innovative Applications
- Growing Demand for Point of care Diagnostics Drive Gains
- Plastics Aid Artificial Organs Revolutionize Medical Industry
- Engineered Resins Continue to Evolve
- PEEK Polymers Gain Importance in Orthopedic Implants
- Thermoplastic Elastomers Find Growing Use in Medical Industry
- Rising Popularity of TPEs for Medical Tubing Applications
- Antimicrobial Plastics for Medical Devices Gain Prominence
- Trends in Decorating Techniques Used in Medical Device Manufacture
- Disposables Widen Demand for Advanced Polymers
- Medical Device Packaging: A Pivotal Aspect of Modern Healthcare System
- Sterilization Techniques Play a Vital Role in Selection of Polymers for Medical Applications
- Sustainable Healing: Pioneering the Recycling Revolution in Medical Plastics
- Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth
- Demographic Trends Push the Market Ahead
Share this article