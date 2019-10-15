Global Medical Publishing Markets, 2019-2023: A $10 Billion Industry whose Market Leaders Enjoy Double-Digit Profit Margins
Oct 15, 2019, 19:00 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Publishing 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In today's global market, it's more important than ever to understand the dynamics of STM publishing. Rely on Global Medical Publishing 2019-2023 to build your growth plan for this year and beyond.
Medical publishing is a $10 billion industry whose market leaders enjoy double-digit profit margins, serving one of the fastest-growing sectors of the economy. Medical Publishing has a diverse range of revenue channels. In this report, the overall market and each market segment are divided into five content delivery channels: books, journals, online content, abstracting and indexing, and other activities.
Global Medical Publishing 2019-2023 contains separate chapters covering the market, key competitors, and trends and forecast that include:
- Exclusive analysis of market size and structure
- Revenue and market share rankings of 10 leading global publishers
- Geographic market sizing for the four major regional markets: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
- Exclusive market projections to 2023 by publishing activity
Whether your focus is books, journals, online content, you can trust Global Medical Publishing 2019-2023 to provide the inside intelligence you need to evaluate growth potential, understand trends affecting the industry, and size up the competition in the dynamic markets for STM content worldwide.
Examples of some of the trends covered include:
- Breakdown of publishing activities, trends and forecast
- Analysis of competitor underlying growth
- Key mergers and acquisitions in medical publishing
- U.S. health care reform uncertainty clouds medical publishing market
- Global physician, nursing, dentistry employment
- Global health expenditure forecast
- U.S. import/export data for technical, scientific and professional books
Global Medical Publishing 2019-2023 is an essential tool for publishing executives, M&A advisors, market analysts and industry consultants who need to understand the business strategies driving the medical publishing industry.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Methodology
- Definition of Medical Publishing
- Journals
- Books
- Online Content
- Other Activities
- Abstracting & Indexing Services
- Elimination
- Scope of the Report
- Sources of Information
- Primary & Secondary Research
- Methodology for Projecting/Estimating Results
2 Executive Summary
- Introduction
- Key Facts & Trends
- The Ten Largest Publishers Hold 42% of the Global Medical Market
- Medical Online Content Revenue Surpassed Books in 2018
- Informa Wheels & Deals in the M&A Market
- Uncertainty in U.S. Health Care Reform Clouds Medical Publishing Market
- Number of Doctors & Nurses Will Grow Globally
- Digital Books Create Space on Shelves, In Budgets
- Technical, Scientific & Professional Book Export Grew in 2018
- Worldwide Medical Publishing Projected Flat in 2019
3 Global Medical Publishing Market
- Introduction
- Market Size
- Journals
- Online Content
- Books
- Other Activities
- Abstracting & Indexing (A&I) Services
- Elimination
- Medical Publishing by Geography
- Regional Breakdown:
- Language Splits and Major Publishing Hubs
- Currency
4 Leading Medical Publishers
- Introduction
- Leading Medical Publishers
- Elsevier
- Company Overview
- Recent Company Performance
- Table Elsevier's Strongest Medical Book Publishing Subjects by Title Count, 2018
- Medical Publishing Strategy
- Wolters Kluwer
- Springer Nature
- John Wiley & Sons
- Informa
- IBM Watson Health
- athenahealth
- Hearst Health
- Pearson
- Thieme Publishing
- Other Competitors
- American Medical Association
- EBSCO Information Services
- Ascend Learning
- Mergers & Acquisitions in Medical Publishing
- Medical Publishing M&A Index
- Mergers & Acquisitions Trend in Health Care, Education and Information
5 Trends & Forecast
- Introduction
- Current Trends in Medical Publishing
- World Health Expenditure
- Politics of U.S. Health Care Reform Cast a Long Shadow
- Employment Trends: Medical Doctors, Nurses & Dentists
- Academic Library Spending Trends
- Tactics Shift from Professional Drug Promotion to Direct to Consumer
- Technical, Scientific & Professional Book Export Trends
- Technical, Scientific & Professional Book Import Trends
- Medical Publishing Forecast
- Introduction
- Journals Forecast
- Online Content Forecast
- Books Forecast
- Other Activities Forecast
- Abstracting & Indexing Forecast
- Elimination Forecast
- Forecast by Geography
- Forecast of Leading Publishers
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/byz4uq
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article