Global Medical Refrigerators Market Outlook Report 2019: Market Accounted for $3.07 billion in 2018 and is Expected to Reach $5.75 Billion by 2027

Global Medical Refrigerators market accounted for $3.07 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $5.75 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include surging demand for the safe storage of blood and blood derivatives from hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and diagnostic centers, increasing demand for medical refrigerators from end-users. However, use of refurbished devices is restraining the market growth.



Medical refrigerators are heavy-duty refrigerators and freezers of various sizes designed to meet specific demands, and to maintain medical equipment/vaccines/specimens at a constant temperature. They are used by medical professionals in Hospital, research laboratories, crime labs, surgery centers and other medical facilities.



Based on the end user, the blood banks segment is likely to have a huge demand due to increasing prevalence of haematological diseases and a rise in the number of accidents have raised the demand for plasma for use in plasma fractionation procedures. This demand has, in turn, resulted in the hike in demand for blood bank refrigerators & plasma freezers. These factors are driving the growth of the blood banks segment of the medical refrigerators market across the globe.



By Geography, The North America is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the rising research activities for the treatment of diseases, increasing occurrence of chronic & infectious diseases, and the replacement of older medical refrigerators with newer & more advanced energy-efficient cold storage devices are driving the growth of the medical refrigerators market in this region.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Medical Refrigerators Market, By Door Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Double Door

5.3 Single Door



6 Global Medical Refrigerators Market, By Design Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Explosion-Proof Refrigerator

6.3 Undercounter Medical Refrigerator

6.4 Countertop Medical Refrigerator

6.5 Flammable Material Storage Refrigerator



7 Global Medical Refrigerators Market, By Product Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Laboratory Refrigerators & Freezers

7.3 Chromatography Refrigerators & Freezers

7.4 Ultra-Low-Temperature Freezers

7.5 Blood Bank Refrigerators & Plasma Freezers

7.6 Cryogenic Storage Systems

7.7 Pharmacy Refrigerators & Freezers

7.8 Enzyme Refrigerators & Freezers

7.9 Hospital Refrigerators & Freezers

7.10 Shock Freezers

7.11 Other Product Types



8 Global Medical Refrigerators Market, By Temperature Control Range

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Under -40

8.3 Between 2and 8

8.4 Between 0and -40



9 Global Medical Refrigerators Market, By Sales Channel

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Distribution Channel

9.3 Direct Channel



10 Global Medical Refrigerators Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Hospitals & Pharmacies

10.3 Medical Laboratories

10.4 Blood Banks

10.5 Pharmaceutical Companies

10.6 Research Institutes

10.7 Diagnostic Centers

10.8 Other End Users



11 Global Medical Refrigerators Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.3 Italy

11.3.4 France

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.2 China

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.5 New Zealand

11.4.6 South Korea

11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Argentina

11.5.2 Brazil

11.5.3 Chile

11.5.4 Rest of South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 Saudi Arabia

11.6.2 UAE

11.6.3 Qatar

11.6.4 South Africa

11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

13.2 Philipp Kirsch GmbH

13.3 Godrej

13.4 Helmer Scientific

13.5 Haier Biomedical

13.6 Blue Star Limited

13.7 Vestfrost Solutions

13.8 PHC Holdings Corporation

13.9 Felix Storch, Inc.

13.10 Panasonic

13.11 Zhongke Meiling Cryogenics Company Limited

13.12 Follett LLC

13.13 Standex

13.14 LEC Medical

13.15 PHC Holdings Corporation



