Global Medical Robotics Market is Forecast to Reach a Value of USD 28.77 Billion By 2030 with a Growing CAGR of 14.94% | Infinium Global Research

PUNE, India, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinium Global Research, a renowned leader in market research, is proud to announce the release of its latest report on the Medical Robotics Market. This comprehensive report delves into a detailed analysis of segments and sub-segments in both the global and regional medical robotics markets. It also provides insights into the impact of drivers, restraints, and macro indicators, offering short-term and long-term perspectives. The report presents a thorough assessment of emerging trends, forecasts, and dollar values in the global medical robotics market. The global medical robotics market was valued at USD 8.14 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 28.77 Billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 14.94% over the forecast period.

The Medical Robotics Market is witnessing rapid expansion within the healthcare industry, encompassing the development, manufacturing, and application of robotic technologies for medical purposes. These cutting-edge robots play an indispensable role in assisting surgeons, improving diagnostic capabilities, and enhancing patient care. Renowned for their precision, automation, and ability to provide minimally invasive solutions, they effectively reduce the risks associated with surgery and accelerate patient recovery times. This market encompasses several categories of medical robots, including surgical robots, robotic exoskeletons, telemedicine robots, and various other automation devices designed for medical applications.

Surgical robots, in particular, are advanced robotic systems utilized during surgical procedures to enhance surgeon precision, making them invaluable in minimally invasive surgeries and complex procedures involving the heart and orthopaedic interventions. Rehabilitation robots support physical therapy and post-surgery recovery, aiding patients in regaining mobility and strength. Telemedicine robots enable remote medical consultations and examinations, facilitating interactions between doctors and patients across different locations via video conferencing and other communication technologies.

Driving Forces and Growth Factors

The Medical Robotics Market is propelled by the growing utilization of robot-assisted training in rehabilitation therapy, enhancing patient care and offering more efficient treatment options for healthcare providers. The increasing preference for minimally invasive surgical procedures is another significant driver. Medical robots provide surgeons with unparalleled precision, enabling smaller incisions, reducing tissue damage, and minimizing complications, thus meeting the demand for minimally invasive surgical options. Additionally, the market is buoyed by the rising incidence of neurological and orthopaedic conditions and the expanding global geriatric population. The market also benefits from the increasing adoption of robot-assisted procedures and the surging demand for telemedicine services.

Despite these growth drivers, challenges such as a shortage of skilled labor and safety concerns regarding robotic surgery devices may hinder market expansion. Nonetheless, ongoing technological advancements foster innovation and generate numerous opportunities for further growth in the medical robotics market.

North America Leads the Revenue; APAC Emerges as a Strong Contender

North America is anticipated to maintain its dominant market share in the forthcoming forecast period. This is attributed to the region's well-established healthcare infrastructure, advanced hospitals, research centers, and academic institutions, which create an ideal environment for the adoption and integration of medical robotics. North America's significant investment in research and development continually fuels innovation in the field. High healthcare spending and comprehensive insurance coverage further support market growth in the region. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific (APAC) region emerges as the fastest-growing area, driven by an expanding middle-class population, rising healthcare awareness, and improving healthcare infrastructure.

Segmentation and Company Profiles

The report on the global medical robotics market covers various segments, including type, application, and end-user. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include instruments and accessories, robotic systems, and services. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include laparoscopy surgeries, orthopaedic operations, pharmacy application, physical rehabilitation, and neurosurgery. On the basis of end user, the sub-markets include hospitals, ambulatory surgery centres, and rehabiliatory centers.

The report provides profiles of leading companies in the market, such as Stryker Corporation, Medtronic, CMR Surgical Ltd., Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Johnson & Johnson MedTech, Boston Scientific Corporation, HANSON MEDICAL CENTRE, Ekso Bionics, Zimmer Biomet, and Omnicell.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Medical Robotics Market Highlights

2.2. Medical Robotics Market Projection

2.3. Medical Robotics Market Regional Highlights

Chapter 3. Global Medical Robotics Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter`s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.4.2. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.4.3. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by End User

3.4.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Medical Robotics Market

Chapter 4. Medical Robotics Market Macro Indicator Analysis

Chapter 5. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

5.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Medical Robotics Market

5.2. Companies Profiles

5.2.1. Stryker Corporation

5.2.2. Medtronic

5.2.3. CMR Surgical Ltd.

5.2.4. Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

5.2.5. Johnson & Johnson MedTech

5.2.6. Boston Scientific Corporation

5.2.7. HANSON MEDICAL CENTRE

5.2.8. Ekso Bionics

5.2.9. Zimmer Biomet

5.2.10. Omnicell

Chapter 6. Global Medical Robotics Market by Type

6.1. Instruments and Accesories

6.2. Robotic Systems

6.3. Services

Chapter 7. Global Medical Robotics Market by Application

7.1. Laparoscopy Surgeries

7.2. Orthopedic Operations

7.3. Pharmacy Application

7.4. Physical Rehabiliation

7.5. Neurosurgery

Chapter 8. Global Medical Robotics Market by End User

8.1. Hospitals

8.2. Ambulatory Surgery Centres

8.3. Rehabiliatory Centers

Chapter 9. Global Medical Robotics Market by Region 2023-2030

9.1. North America

9.1.1. North America Medical Robotics Market by Type

9.1.2. North America Medical Robotics Market by Application

9.1.3. North America Medical Robotics Market by End User

9.1.4. North America Medical Robotics Market by Country

9.1.4.1. The U.S. Medical Robotics Market

9.1.4.1.1. The U.S. Medical Robotics Market by Type

9.1.4.1.2. The U.S. Medical Robotics Market by Application

9.1.4.1.3. The U.S. Medical Robotics Market by End User

9.1.4.2. Canada Medical Robotics Market

9.1.4.2.1. Canada Medical Robotics Market by Type

9.1.4.2.2. Canada Medical Robotics Market by Application

9.1.4.2.3. Canada Medical Robotics Market by End User

9.1.4.3. Mexico Medical Robotics Market

9.1.4.3.1. Mexico Medical Robotics Market by Type

9.1.4.3.2. Mexico Medical Robotics Market by Application

9.1.4.3.3. Mexico Medical Robotics Market by End User

9.2. Europe

9.2.1. Europe Medical Robotics Market by Type

9.2.2. Europe Medical Robotics Market by Application

9.2.3. Europe Medical Robotics Market by End User

9.2.4. Europe Medical Robotics Market by Country

9.2.4.1. Germany Medical Robotics Market

9.2.4.1.1. Germany Medical Robotics Market by Type

9.2.4.1.2. Germany Medical Robotics Market by Application

9.2.4.1.3. Germany Medical Robotics Market by End User

9.2.4.2. United Kingdom Medical Robotics Market

9.2.4.2.1. United Kingdom Medical Robotics Market by Type

9.2.4.2.2. United Kingdom Medical Robotics Market by Application

9.2.4.2.3. United Kingdom Medical Robotics Market by End User

9.2.4.3. France Medical Robotics Market

9.2.4.3.1. France Medical Robotics Market by Type

9.2.4.3.2. France Medical Robotics Market by Application

9.2.4.3.3. France Medical Robotics Market by End User

9.2.4.4. Italy Medical Robotics Market

9.2.4.4.1. Italy Medical Robotics Market by Type

9.2.4.4.2. Italy Medical Robotics Market by Application

9.2.4.4.3. Italy Medical Robotics Market by End User

9.2.4.5. Rest of Europe Medical Robotics Market

9.2.4.5.1. Rest of Europe Medical Robotics Market by Type

9.2.4.5.2. Rest of Europe Medical Robotics Market by Application

9.2.4.5.3. Rest of Europe Medical Robotics Market by End User

9.3. Asia Pacific

9.3.1. Asia Pacific Medical Robotics Market by Type

9.3.2. Asia Pacific Medical Robotics Market by Application

9.3.3. Asia Pacific Medical Robotics Market by End User

9.3.4. Asia Pacific Medical Robotics Market by Country

9.3.4.1. China Medical Robotics Market

9.3.4.1.1. China Medical Robotics Market by Type

9.3.4.1.2. China Medical Robotics Market by Application

9.3.4.1.3. China Medical Robotics Market by End User

9.3.4.2. Japan Medical Robotics Market

9.3.4.2.1. Japan Medical Robotics Market by Type

9.3.4.2.2. Japan Medical Robotics Market by Application

9.3.4.2.3. Japan Medical Robotics Market by End User

9.3.4.3. India Medical Robotics Market

9.3.4.3.1. India Medical Robotics Market by Type

9.3.4.3.2. India Medical Robotics Market by Application

9.3.4.3.3. India Medical Robotics Market by End User

9.3.4.4. South Korea Medical Robotics Market

9.3.4.4.1. South Korea Medical Robotics Market by Type

9.3.4.4.2. South Korea Medical Robotics Market by Application

9.3.4.4.3. South Korea Medical Robotics Market by End User

9.3.4.5. Australia Medical Robotics Market

9.3.4.5.1. Australia Medical Robotics Market by Type

9.3.4.5.2. Australia Medical Robotics Market by Application

9.3.4.5.3. Australia Medical Robotics Market by End User

9.3.4.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific Medical Robotics Market

9.3.4.6.1. Rest of Asia-Pacific Medical Robotics Market by Type

9.3.4.6.2. Rest of Asia-Pacific Medical Robotics Market by Application

9.3.4.6.3. Rest of Asia-Pacific Medical Robotics Market by End User

9.4. RoW

9.4.1. RoW Medical Robotics Market by Type

9.4.2. RoW Medical Robotics Market by Application

9.4.3. RoW Medical Robotics Market by End User

9.4.4. RoW Medical Robotics Market by Sub-region

9.4.4.1. Latin America Medical Robotics Market

9.4.4.1.1. Latin America Medical Robotics Market by Type

9.4.4.1.2. Latin America Medical Robotics Market by Application

9.4.4.1.3. Latin America Medical Robotics Market by End User

9.4.4.2. Middle East Medical Robotics Market

9.4.4.2.1. Middle East Medical Robotics Market by Type

9.4.4.2.2. Middle East Medical Robotics Market by Application

9.4.4.2.3. Middle East Medical Robotics Market by End User

9.4.4.3. Africa Medical Robotics Market

9.4.4.3.1. Africa Medical Robotics Market by Type

9.4.4.3.2. Africa Medical Robotics Market by Application

9.4.4.3.3. Africa Medical Robotics Market by End User

