Global Medical Spa Strategic Business Report 2023: Rise of Traditional Holistic Medicine Encourages Medical Spas to Focus on Alternative Health

The global market for Medical Spa estimated at US$14.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$45 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Facial Treatment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.6% CAGR and reach US$19.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Body Shaping & Contouring segment is readjusted to a revised 17.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.6% CAGR



The Medical Spa market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 20.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.5% and 13.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.6 Billion by the year 2030.



Medical Spas Mark the Convergence of Beauty & Medicine

Robust Outlook for the Beauty Industry Provides the Foundation for Growth in the Medical Spa Market

The Never-Ending "Race" Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading Now & Beyond?

Omicron Variant Brings Back Memories & Fears of the Worst Part of the 2020 Pandemic

Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - "Vaccine Efficiency Against New Strains is Decreasing"

With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking. But How Practical Is It to Implement Them?

With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of Declining Clinical Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into a Necessity to Restore Vaccine Effectiveness, but this Strategy is Not Within Reach for Most Countries: Number of Booster Doses Administered Per 100 People by Country as of December 2021

At the Dawn of 2022, We Leave Behind Millions of Deaths Due to New Strains & Once Again Stare at an Impending Catastrophe

How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

Vaccine Imbalances to Stretch the Pandemic Further into 2022: Global Percentage (%) of Population Administered With Vaccines by Region as of November 2021

Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About Progress on Vaccinations?

With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2021, Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite a Continuing Pandemic

A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 & 2022 Although Moderate Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022

Medical Spa: Overview & Benefits

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Popularity of Beauty & Wellness Tourism & Post Pandemic Optimism for a Recovery Bodes Well for Medical Spas

Efforts to Push Beauty & Wellness Tourism, a Boon for Medical Spas

Beauty & Wellness Tourism to Attain Greater Heights in Post-Pandemic Era

Rise of Traditional Holistic Medicine Encourages Medical Spas to Focus on Alternative Health

Medical Spas Incorporate Herbs into all Aspects of the Spa Experience Encouraged by the Increasing Consumer Acceptance of Herbal Medicines

Strong Acceptance of Herbal Medicines Leads Medical Spas to Integrate Herbs into the Entire Treatment Experience: Global Opportunity for Herbal Medicines (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Desire to Look Young Among the Rapidly Aging World Population Drives Demand for Anti-Aging Services & Treatments at Medical Spas

Rapidly Aging Population Throws the Spotlight on the Massive Demand Potential for Anti-Aging Treatments: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Robust Growth in Spending on Anti-Aging Solutions to Support the Rise of Anti-Aging Medical Spas: Global Opportunity for Anti-Aging Products (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Rise in Demand for Aesthetic Services Brightens the Outlook for Non-Invasive and Minimally-Invasive Medical Spa Treatments

Expanding Market for Aesthetic Services Provides a Goldmine of Service Opportunities for Medical Spas: Global Market for Aesthetic Services (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Medical Spas Expand Services to Include Dermal Fillers and Botox Treatment Encouraged by Strong Demand Patterns

Botulinum Toxin in the Spotlight

Cosmetic Botulinum Toxin Procedures Performed Worldwide (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Procedure Volume by Age Group

Global Market for Botulinum Toxin in Aesthetics Applications (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Boom in Demand for Cosmetic Procedures Amid the Pandemic Bodes Well for Market Growth

Thalassotherapy Harnesses Curative Properties of Seawater to Provide Holistic Spa Treatments

Increasing Acceptance of Male Aesthetics Present Untapped Growth Opportunities

Importance of Mental Wellness and Stress Management in the Aftermath of the Pandemic to Trigger Demand for Spa Therapy

Hair Removal, A Popular Service Offering in Medical Spas

