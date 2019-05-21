Global Medical Specialty Bags Industry
May 21, 2019, 17:02 ET
NEW YORK, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Medical Specialty Bags in US$ Thousand by the following Segments: Bile Collection Bags, Blood Bags, Cadaver Bags, Enema Bags, Enteral Feeding Bags, Ice Bags, Intravenous Fluid Containers, Ostomy Collection Bags, Sterilization Packaging Bags, Urinary Collection Bags, CAPD Bags, and Other Medical Specialty Bags.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 110 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- B Braun Melsungen AG
- Baxter International, Inc.
- C.R. Bard, Inc.
- Coloplast A/S
- ConvaTec Group Plc
- Fresenius Kabi AG
MEDICAL SPECIALTY BAGS MCP-3
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2
CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Disclaimers
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
Bile Collection Bags
Blood Bags
Cadaver Bag
Enema Bags
Enteral Feeding Bags
Ice Bags
Intravenous Fluid Containers
Ostomy Collection Bags
Sterilization Packaging Bags
Urinary Collection Bags
CAPD Bags
Other Medical Specialty Bags
Resuscitation Bags
Anesthesia Breathing Bags
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Medical Specialty Bags: An Introductory Prelude
Uptrend in Healthcare Expenditure Creates Substantial Opportunities
Table 1: Healthcare Spending as % of GDP by Geographic Region (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 2: Per Capita Healthcare Spending (in $) in Select Developed Countries for the Year 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 3: Hospital Bed Density (Number of Beds per 1,
People) in Select Countries (2015) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors
Table 4: World Medical Specialty Bags Market by Region (2017E & 2022P): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Developed Regions and Developing Regions (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Developing Regions Exhibit Immense Growth Potential
Table 5: Global Medical Specialty Bags Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2015-2022: Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, US, Canada, Europe and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Factors Driving Demand for Medical Specialty Bags in Asia- Pacific & Other Developing Regions
Increase in Number of Hospitals & Improved Access to Care Services
Growing Healthcare Awareness & Healthcare Spending
Proliferation of Medical Tourism
Stable Economic Scenario to Augment Market Prospects
Table 6: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % (2016-2018P): Breakdown by Country/Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Steady Growth Predicted over the Next Few Years
Competitive Scenario
Leading Players in the World Medical Specialty Bags Market
Vendors Emphasize Distribution Collaborations
M&A Activity
Select M&A Deals in the World Medical Supplies Market (2015 - 2017)
2. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES
Ostomy Bags: Leading Product Segment
Blood Bags Emerge As Fastest Growing Category
Disposable Bags Become the Norm
Table 7: World Blood Bags Market by Resin Type (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for COPE, PVC, TPU and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Blood Bags with RFID Tag on the Rise
Robust Market for Incontinence and Urinary Collection Bags
Favorable Reimbursement Policies Aid Use of Incontinence Bags
New IV Solution Production Lines Fuel Growth in the IV Bags Market
Demand for Environmentally Compatible IV Containers Catching On
CAPD Bags Gaining Importance for Dialysis Patients
Table 8: Global Dialysis Market by Category (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Patient Population for Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 9: Global Peritoneal Dialysis Market by Region/Country (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Patient Population for EU, Japan, the US, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 10: World Dialysis Market by Country (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Patients for Brazil, China, Japan, Mexico, US, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Sterilization Packaging Bags Propel Bags Market
Progressive Advancements in Design & Functionality Fuel Growth
Demand for Disposables to Rise in the Long Run
PVC-Free Alternatives Gain Popularity Due to Environmental and Health Concerns
Table 11: World Medical Specialty Bags Market by Resin Type (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for COPE, PVC, TPU and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
List of Alternative Materials Available for Select Medical Bags
Engineered Polyolefin - An Efficient Alternative to PVC
Not-so-Stringent FDA Approval Norms: A Positive Driver
Low Profits, Automation: Key Issues for Manual Blood Collection Devices
Increasing Prevalence of Chronic & Lifestyle Diseases: Cornerstone for Present & Future Expansion
Table 12: Hypertension Prevalence (%) Worldwide by Region in Male and Females Aged 25+ Years (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: Economic Burden of Cardiovascular Diseases between 2011 and 2025: Breakdown of Lost Output Value by Income Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: Percentage of Hypertension-Associated Deaths in Various Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: Global Cost of Respiratory Therapy by Disease (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Therapy Costs for Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: Global Prevalence of COPD by Age Group (2016): Percentage of Men and Women Affected by the Condition (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: Mortality Rates of COPD ('000s) by Select Geographic Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: Worldwide Incidence of Cancer (2012, 2020 & 2030): Number of New Cases Diagnosed (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Increased Care Needs of Growing Aging Population Augments Market Prospects
Table 19: Global Population Statistics for 65+ Age Group (Male & Female) for Major Countries/Regions (mid-2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: Global Life Expectancy at Age 60 and 80 Years - (2010-2015), (2020-2025) & (2045-2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: Percentage of Population Aged 65 and Above in EU-
Countries, US and Japan (1960-2030) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: Life Expectancy for Select Countries in Number of Years (2015) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Introduction
Bile Collection Bags
Blood Bags
Cadaver Bags
Enema Bags
Enteral Feeding Bags
Ice Bags
Intravenous Fluid Containers
Ostomy Collection Bags
Sterilization Packaging Bags
Urinary Collection Bags
CAPD Bags
Other Medical Specialty Bags
Resuscitation Bags
Anesthesia Breathing Bags
4. PRODUCT APPROVALS/LAUNCHES
ConvaTec Rolls Out Flexi-Seal™ PROTECT FMS in the US
ConvaTec Launches Esteem™+ Flex Convex One-Piece System for Ostomy Care
ConvaTec Rolls Out Natura™ Convex Accordion Flange™
MELITEK Introduces PVC-Free Blood Bags
11 Health Launches App for Remote Monitoring of Ostomy Bags
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
ConvaTec to Acquire Woodbury Holdings
Hollister Secures Sourcing Contract from HealthTrust
Becton Dickinson to Acquire C R Bard
Medline to Construct New Distribution Center in Maryland
Medline Bags Two New Contracts from ROi
Coloplast Acquires SAS Lilial
ConvaTec Acquires EuroTec Beheer
Hollister to Construct New Manufacturing Plant in Lithuania
PT B. Braun Medical Indonesia Inaugurates New Infusion Products Facility
B. Braun Establishes B. Braun Medical Zambia
Coloplast Snaps Up Comfort Medical
ConvaTec Inks New National Agreements with Vizient
Medline to Construct New Distribution Center in Florida
Medline Inks Distribution Agreement with Wisconsin Hospice Collaborative
Medline to Expand Lithia Springs Incontinence Products Facility
Premier Signs Purchasing Agreement with Medline
C. R. Bard to Acquire Remaining Stake in Medicon Joint Venture
Hollister Bags Signature Supplier Contract for Novation
Tennessee Health Management Inks Supply Agreement with Medline
Danaher Snaps Up Pall
Terumo BCT Opens New Global Headquarters in Lakewood, Colorado
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
B Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)
Baxter International, Inc. (USA)
C.R. Bard, Inc. (USA)
Coloplast A/S (Denmark)
ConvaTec Group Plc (UK)
Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany)
Hogy Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Hollister Incorporated (USA)
Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc. (Japan)
MacoPharma (France)
Medline Industries, Inc. (USA)
Pall Corporation (USA)
Terumo BCT, Inc. (USA)
Westfield Medical Ltd. (UK)
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Medical Specialty Bags by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: World Historic Review for Medical Specialty Bags by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: World 14-Year Perspective for Medical Specialty Bags by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Medical Specialty Bags Market by Product Segment
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bile Collection Bags by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: World Historic Review for Bile Collection Bags by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: World 14-Year Perspective for Bile Collection Bags by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Blood Bags by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 30: World Historic Review for Blood Bags by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: World 14-Year Perspective for Blood Bags by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cadaver Bags by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: World Historic Review for Cadaver Bags by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 34: World 14-Year Perspective for Cadaver Bags by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Enema Bags by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: World Historic Review for Enema Bags by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 37: World 14-Year Perspective for Enema Bags by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Enteral Feeding Bags by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 39: World Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Bags by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 40: World 14-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Bags by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ice Bags by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 42: World Historic Review for Ice Bags by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 43: World 14-Year Perspective for Ice Bags by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 44: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravenous Fluid Containers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 45: World Historic Review for Intravenous Fluid Containers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 46: World 14-Year Perspective for Intravenous Fluid Containers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ostomy Collection Bags by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 48: World Historic Review for Ostomy Collection Bags by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 49: World 14-Year Perspective for Ostomy Collection Bags by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 50: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sterilization Packaging Bags by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: World Historic Review for Sterilization Packaging Bags by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 52: World 14-Year Perspective for Sterilization Packaging Bags by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 53: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Urinary Collection Bags by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 54: World Historic Review for Urinary Collection Bags by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 55: World 14-Year Perspective for Urinary Collection Bags by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 56: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CAPD Bags by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 57: World Historic Review for CAPD Bags by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 58: World 14-Year Perspective for CAPD Bags by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 59: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Medical Specialty Bags by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 60: World Historic Review for Other Medical Specialty Bags by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 61: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Medical Specialty Bags by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
The Prime Market
Ageing Demographics and Chronic Diseases: Key Market Drivers
Table 62: North American Elderly Population by Age Group: 1975-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Increasing Obesity and Cancer Incidence: Opportunity Indicators
Table 63: Obesity Prevalence in US Adults by Type of Obesity (2015) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 64: Obesity Prevalence in the US by Age Group (2015) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 65: Obesity Prevalence in the US by Percentage Annual Income Level of Adult Population (2015) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 66: Cancer Deaths in the US (2016) by Site & Gender: No. of Deaths by Cancer Type - Lung & Bronchus, Prostate, Colon & Rectum, and Breast (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 67: New Cancer Case Estimates in the US by Site (2016): Percentage Share of Leading Cancer Sites in Men(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Ostomy Bags - The Largest Segment in the US
Table 68: Estimated New Colorectal Cancer Cases by Age in the US: 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Semi-Rigid Intravenous Bag Packaging on a Growth Track
Table 69: The US Intravenous (IV) Container Market by Type (2017E & 2020P): Percentage Breakdown of Revenue for Semi-Rigid Plastic Bags, Flexible Mini Bags, and Glass Containers (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Reimbursement Policies Aid Market Growth
Product Launch
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 70: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Medical Specialty Bags by Product Segment - Bile Collection Bags, Blood Bags, Cadaver Bags, Enema Bags, Enteral Feeding Bags, Ice Bags, Intravenous Fluid Containers, Ostomy Collection Bags, Sterilization Packaging Bags, Urinary Collection Bags, CAPD Bags, and Other Medical Specialty Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 71: The US Historic Review for Medical Specialty Bags by Product Segment - Bile Collection Bags, Blood Bags, Cadaver Bags, Enema Bags, Enteral Feeding Bags, Ice Bags, Intravenous Fluid Containers, Ostomy Collection Bags, Sterilization Packaging Bags, Urinary Collection Bags, CAPD Bags, and Other Medical Specialty Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 72: The US 14-Year Perspective for Medical Specialty Bags by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Bile Collection Bags, Blood Bags, Cadaver Bags, Enema Bags, Enteral Feeding Bags, Ice Bags, Intravenous Fluid Containers, Ostomy Collection Bags, Sterilization Packaging Bags, Urinary Collection Bags, CAPD Bags, and Other Medical Specialty Bags Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Rising Incidence of Cancer - A Business Case for Medical Bags Market
Table 73: New Cancer Cases in Canada by Site (2015): Percentage Breakdown of New Cancer Cases Diagnosed for Prostate, Colorectal, Lung, Bladder, Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 74: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Medical Specialty Bags by Product Segment - Bile Collection Bags, Blood Bags, Cadaver Bags, Enema Bags, Enteral Feeding Bags, Ice Bags, Intravenous Fluid Containers, Ostomy Collection Bags, Sterilization Packaging Bags, Urinary Collection Bags, CAPD Bags, and Other Medical Specialty Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 75: Canadian Historic Review for Medical Specialty Bags by Product Segment - Bile Collection Bags, Blood Bags, Cadaver Bags, Enema Bags, Enteral Feeding Bags, Ice Bags, Intravenous Fluid Containers, Ostomy Collection Bags, Sterilization Packaging Bags, Urinary Collection Bags, CAPD Bags, and Other Medical Specialty Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 76: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Medical Specialty Bags by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Bile Collection Bags, Blood Bags, Cadaver Bags, Enema Bags, Enteral Feeding Bags, Ice Bags, Intravenous Fluid Containers, Ostomy Collection Bags, Sterilization Packaging Bags, Urinary Collection Bags, CAPD Bags, and Other Medical Specialty Bags Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Aging Population: Key Market Driver
Table 77: Japanese Elderly (65+ Years) Population: 2000-2020P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 78: Aging Population Growth (%) in Japan: 2015-2060P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Strategic Corporate Development
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 79: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Medical Specialty Bags by Product Segment - Bile Collection Bags, Blood Bags, Cadaver Bags, Enema Bags, Enteral Feeding Bags, Ice Bags, Intravenous Fluid Containers, Ostomy Collection Bags, Sterilization Packaging Bags, Urinary Collection Bags, CAPD Bags, and Other Medical Specialty Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 80: Japanese Historic Review for Medical Specialty Bags by Product Segment - Bile Collection Bags, Blood Bags, Cadaver Bags, Enema Bags, Enteral Feeding Bags, Ice Bags, Intravenous Fluid Containers, Ostomy Collection Bags, Sterilization Packaging Bags, Urinary Collection Bags, CAPD Bags, and Other Medical Specialty Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 81: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Medical Specialty Bags by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Bile Collection Bags, Blood Bags, Cadaver Bags, Enema Bags, Enteral Feeding Bags, Ice Bags, Intravenous Fluid Containers, Ostomy Collection Bags, Sterilization Packaging Bags, Urinary Collection Bags, CAPD Bags, and Other Medical Specialty Bags Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Largest Regional Market for Medical Specialty Bags
Blood Bags Exhibit Strong Growth
Ageing Demography to Drive Demand Growth for Medical Bags
Table 82: Population Breakup by Age Group for Select European Countries: 2015 (as Percentage of Total Population) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Cancer Incidence in Europe: An Opportunity Indicator
B.Market Analytics
Table 83: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Medical Specialty Bags by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 84: European Historic Review for Medical Specialty Bags by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 85: European 14-Year Perspective for Medical Specialty Bags by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 86: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Medical Specialty Bags by Product Segment - Bile Collection Bags, Blood Bags, Cadaver Bags, Enema Bags, Enteral Feeding Bags, Ice Bags, Intravenous Fluid Containers, Ostomy Collection Bags, Sterilization Packaging Bags, Urinary Collection Bags, CAPD Bags, and Other Medical Specialty Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 87: European Historic Review for Medical Specialty Bags by Product Segment - Bile Collection Bags, Blood Bags, Cadaver Bags, Enema Bags, Enteral Feeding Bags, Ice Bags, Intravenous Fluid Containers, Ostomy Collection Bags, Sterilization Packaging Bags, Urinary Collection Bags, CAPD Bags, and Other Medical Specialty Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 88: European 14-Year Perspective for Medical Specialty Bags by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Bile Collection Bags, Blood Bags, Cadaver Bags, Enema Bags, Enteral Feeding Bags, Ice Bags, Intravenous Fluid Containers, Ostomy Collection Bags, Sterilization Packaging Bags, Urinary Collection Bags, CAPD Bags, and Other Medical Specialty Bags Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4a. FRANCE
A.Market Analysis
Strategic Corporate Development
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 89: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Medical Specialty Bags by Product Segment - Bile Collection Bags, Blood Bags, Cadaver Bags, Enema Bags, Enteral Feeding Bags, Ice Bags, Intravenous Fluid Containers, Ostomy Collection Bags, Sterilization Packaging Bags, Urinary Collection Bags, CAPD Bags, and Other Medical Specialty Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 90: French Historic Review for Medical Specialty Bags by Product Segment - Bile Collection Bags, Blood Bags, Cadaver Bags, Enema Bags, Enteral Feeding Bags, Ice Bags, Intravenous Fluid Containers, Ostomy Collection Bags, Sterilization Packaging Bags, Urinary Collection Bags, CAPD Bags, and Other Medical Specialty Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 91: French 14-Year Perspective for Medical Specialty Bags by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Bile Collection Bags, Blood Bags, Cadaver Bags, Enema Bags, Enteral Feeding Bags, Ice Bags, Intravenous Fluid Containers, Ostomy Collection Bags, Sterilization Packaging Bags, Urinary Collection Bags, CAPD Bags, and Other Medical Specialty Bags Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Table 92: Growth of Senior Citizen Population in Germany: 2000-2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 93: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Medical Specialty Bags by Product Segment - Bile Collection Bags, Blood Bags, Cadaver Bags, Enema Bags, Enteral Feeding Bags, Ice Bags, Intravenous Fluid Containers, Ostomy Collection Bags, Sterilization Packaging Bags, Urinary Collection Bags, CAPD Bags, and Other Medical Specialty Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 94: German Historic Review for Medical Specialty Bags by Product Segment - Bile Collection Bags, Blood Bags, Cadaver Bags, Enema Bags, Enteral Feeding Bags, Ice Bags, Intravenous Fluid Containers, Ostomy Collection Bags, Sterilization Packaging Bags, Urinary Collection Bags, CAPD Bags, and Other Medical Specialty Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 95: German 14-Year Perspective for Medical Specialty Bags by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Bile Collection Bags, Blood Bags, Cadaver Bags, Enema Bags, Enteral Feeding Bags, Ice Bags, Intravenous Fluid Containers, Ostomy Collection Bags, Sterilization Packaging Bags, Urinary Collection Bags, CAPD Bags, and Other Medical Specialty Bags Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4c. ITALY
Market Analysis
Table 96: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Medical Specialty Bags by Product Segment - Bile Collection Bags, Blood Bags, Cadaver Bags, Enema Bags, Enteral Feeding Bags, Ice Bags, Intravenous Fluid Containers, Ostomy Collection Bags, Sterilization Packaging Bags, Urinary Collection Bags, CAPD Bags, and Other Medical Specialty Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 97: Italian Historic Review for Medical Specialty Bags by Product Segment - Bile Collection Bags, Blood Bags, Cadaver Bags, Enema Bags, Enteral Feeding Bags, Ice Bags, Intravenous Fluid Containers, Ostomy Collection Bags, Sterilization Packaging Bags, Urinary Collection Bags, CAPD Bags, and Other Medical Specialty Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 98: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Medical Specialty Bags by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Bile Collection Bags, Blood Bags, Cadaver Bags, Enema Bags, Enteral Feeding Bags, Ice Bags, Intravenous Fluid Containers, Ostomy Collection Bags, Sterilization Packaging Bags, Urinary Collection Bags, CAPD Bags, and Other Medical Specialty Bags Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Product Launches
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 99: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Medical Specialty Bags by Product Segment - Bile Collection Bags, Blood Bags, Cadaver Bags, Enema Bags, Enteral Feeding Bags, Ice Bags, Intravenous Fluid Containers, Ostomy Collection Bags, Sterilization Packaging Bags, Urinary Collection Bags, CAPD Bags, and Other Medical Specialty Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 100: The UK Historic Review for Medical Specialty Bags by Product Segment - Bile Collection Bags, Blood Bags, Cadaver Bags, Enema Bags, Enteral Feeding Bags, Ice Bags, Intravenous Fluid Containers, Ostomy Collection Bags, Sterilization Packaging Bags, Urinary Collection Bags, CAPD Bags, and Other Medical Specialty Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 101: The UK 14-Year Perspective for Medical Specialty Bags by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Bile Collection Bags, Blood Bags, Cadaver Bags, Enema Bags, Enteral Feeding Bags, Ice Bags, Intravenous Fluid Containers, Ostomy Collection Bags, Sterilization Packaging Bags, Urinary Collection Bags, CAPD Bags, and Other Medical Specialty Bags Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4e. SPAIN
Market Analysis
Table 102: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Medical Specialty Bags by Product Segment - Bile Collection Bags, Blood Bags, Cadaver Bags, Enema Bags, Enteral Feeding Bags, Ice Bags, Intravenous Fluid Containers, Ostomy Collection Bags, Sterilization Packaging Bags, Urinary Collection Bags, CAPD Bags, and Other Medical Specialty Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 103: Spanish Historic Review for Medical Specialty Bags by Product Segment - Bile Collection Bags, Blood Bags, Cadaver Bags, Enema Bags, Enteral Feeding Bags, Ice Bags, Intravenous Fluid Containers, Ostomy Collection Bags, Sterilization Packaging Bags, Urinary Collection Bags, CAPD Bags, and Other Medical Specialty Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 104: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Medical Specialty Bags by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Bile Collection Bags, Blood Bags, Cadaver Bags, Enema Bags, Enteral Feeding Bags, Ice Bags, Intravenous Fluid Containers, Ostomy Collection Bags, Sterilization Packaging Bags, Urinary Collection Bags, CAPD Bags, and Other Medical Specialty Bags Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4f. RUSSIA
Market Analysis
Table 105: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Medical Specialty Bags by Product Segment - Bile Collection Bags, Blood Bags, Cadaver Bags, Enema Bags, Enteral Feeding Bags, Ice Bags, Intravenous Fluid Containers, Ostomy Collection Bags, Sterilization Packaging Bags, Urinary Collection Bags, CAPD Bags, and Other Medical Specialty Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 106: Russian Historic Review for Medical Specialty Bags by Product Segment - Bile Collection Bags, Blood Bags, Cadaver Bags, Enema Bags, Enteral Feeding Bags, Ice Bags, Intravenous Fluid Containers, Ostomy Collection Bags, Sterilization Packaging Bags, Urinary Collection Bags, CAPD Bags, and Other Medical Specialty Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 107: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Medical Specialty Bags by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Bile Collection Bags, Blood Bags, Cadaver Bags, Enema Bags, Enteral Feeding Bags, Ice Bags, Intravenous Fluid Containers, Ostomy Collection Bags, Sterilization Packaging Bags, Urinary Collection Bags, CAPD Bags, and Other Medical Specialty Bags Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4g. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Product Launch
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 108: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Medical Specialty Bags by Product Segment - Bile Collection Bags, Blood Bags, Cadaver Bags, Enema Bags, Enteral Feeding Bags, Ice Bags, Intravenous Fluid Containers, Ostomy Collection Bags, Sterilization Packaging Bags, Urinary Collection Bags, CAPD Bags, and Other Medical Specialty Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 109: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Medical Specialty Bags by Product Segment - Bile Collection Bags, Blood Bags, Cadaver Bags, Enema Bags, Enteral Feeding Bags, Ice Bags, Intravenous Fluid Containers, Ostomy Collection Bags, Sterilization Packaging Bags, Urinary Collection Bags, CAPD Bags, and Other Medical Specialty Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 110: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Medical Specialty Bags by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Bile Collection Bags, Blood Bags, Cadaver Bags, Enema Bags, Enteral Feeding Bags, Ice Bags, Intravenous Fluid Containers, Ostomy Collection Bags, Sterilization Packaging Bags, Urinary Collection Bags, CAPD Bags, and Other Medical Specialty Bags Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
A Market Laden with Opportunities
India & China Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
Table 111: Population Statistics in Select Asian Countries & Percentage of Population Aged above 65 Years (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Increasing Cardiovascular Surgeries Drive Demand
B.Market Analytics
Table 112: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Medical Specialty Bags by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Medical Specialty Bags by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 114: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Medical Specialty Bags by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 115: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Medical Specialty Bags by Product Segment - Bile Collection Bags, Blood Bags, Cadaver Bags, Enema Bags, Enteral Feeding Bags, Ice Bags, Intravenous Fluid Containers, Ostomy Collection Bags, Sterilization Packaging Bags, Urinary Collection Bags, CAPD Bags, and Other Medical Specialty Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Medical Specialty Bags by Product Segment - Bile Collection Bags, Blood Bags, Cadaver Bags, Enema Bags, Enteral Feeding Bags, Ice Bags, Intravenous Fluid Containers, Ostomy Collection Bags, Sterilization Packaging Bags, Urinary Collection Bags, CAPD Bags, and Other Medical Specialty Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 117: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Medical Specialty Bags by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Bile Collection Bags, Blood Bags, Cadaver Bags, Enema Bags, Enteral Feeding Bags, Ice Bags, Intravenous Fluid Containers, Ostomy Collection Bags, Sterilization Packaging Bags, Urinary Collection Bags, CAPD Bags, and Other Medical Specialty Bags Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5a. CHINA
A.Market Analysis
Ongoing Expansion in Healthcare Sector Generates Massive Growth Momentum
Table 118: Healthcare Spending in China for years 2004, 2009 & 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Increasing Cancer Surgeries Drive Market Growth
Table 119: China Cancer-Related Incidence and Mortalities in Annual Number of Cases (2010, 2020 & 2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 120: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Medical Specialty Bags by Product Segment - Bile Collection Bags, Blood Bags, Cadaver Bags, Enema Bags, Enteral Feeding Bags, Ice Bags, Intravenous Fluid Containers, Ostomy Collection Bags, Sterilization Packaging Bags, Urinary Collection Bags, CAPD Bags, and Other Medical Specialty Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 121: Chinese Historic Review for Medical Specialty Bags by Product Segment - Bile Collection Bags, Blood Bags, Cadaver Bags, Enema Bags, Enteral Feeding Bags, Ice Bags, Intravenous Fluid Containers, Ostomy Collection Bags, Sterilization Packaging Bags, Urinary Collection Bags, CAPD Bags, and Other Medical Specialty Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 122: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Medical Specialty Bags by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Bile Collection Bags, Blood Bags, Cadaver Bags, Enema Bags, Enteral Feeding Bags, Ice Bags, Intravenous Fluid Containers, Ostomy Collection Bags, Sterilization Packaging Bags, Urinary Collection Bags, CAPD Bags, and Other Medical Specialty Bags Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5b. INDIA
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Blood Bags - The Fastest Growing Market Segment
Table 123: Indian Blood Bags Market by Type (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single Bags and Multiple Bags (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 124: Indian Blood Bags Market by Type (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Single Bags and Multiple Bags (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Blood Bags Market Largely Fuelled by Government Procurement
B.Market Analytics
Table 125: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Medical Specialty Bags by Product Segment - Bile Collection Bags, Blood Bags, Cadaver Bags, Enema Bags, Enteral Feeding Bags, Ice Bags, Intravenous Fluid Containers, Ostomy Collection Bags, Sterilization Packaging Bags, Urinary Collection Bags, CAPD Bags, and Other Medical Specialty Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 126: Indian Historic Review for Medical Specialty Bags by Product Segment - Bile Collection Bags, Blood Bags, Cadaver Bags, Enema Bags, Enteral Feeding Bags, Ice Bags, Intravenous Fluid Containers, Ostomy Collection Bags, Sterilization Packaging Bags, Urinary Collection Bags, CAPD Bags, and Other Medical Specialty Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 127: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Medical Specialty Bags by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Bile Collection Bags, Blood Bags, Cadaver Bags, Enema Bags, Enteral Feeding Bags, Ice Bags, Intravenous Fluid Containers, Ostomy Collection Bags, Sterilization Packaging Bags, Urinary Collection Bags, CAPD Bags, and Other Medical Specialty Bags Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Medical Specialty Bags by Product Segment - Bile Collection Bags, Blood Bags, Cadaver Bags, Enema Bags, Enteral Feeding Bags, Ice Bags, Intravenous Fluid Containers, Ostomy Collection Bags, Sterilization Packaging Bags, Urinary Collection Bags, CAPD Bags, and Other Medical Specialty Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Medical Specialty Bags by Product Segment - Bile Collection Bags, Blood Bags, Cadaver Bags, Enema Bags, Enteral Feeding Bags, Ice Bags, Intravenous Fluid Containers, Ostomy Collection Bags, Sterilization Packaging Bags, Urinary Collection Bags, CAPD Bags, and Other Medical Specialty Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Medical Specialty Bags by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Bile Collection Bags, Blood Bags, Cadaver Bags, Enema Bags, Enteral Feeding Bags, Ice Bags, Intravenous Fluid Containers, Ostomy Collection Bags, Sterilization Packaging Bags, Urinary Collection Bags, CAPD Bags, and Other Medical Specialty Bags Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. THE MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
A.Market Analysis
Aging Population: Key Growth Driver
Table 131: Aging Population in the Middle East by Country (2015 & 2030): 60 Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 132: Aging Population in Africa by Region (2015 & 2030): 60 Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 133: The Middle East & African Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Medical Specialty Bags by Product Segment - Bile Collection Bags, Blood Bags, Cadaver Bags, Enema Bags, Enteral Feeding Bags, Ice Bags, Intravenous Fluid Containers, Ostomy Collection Bags, Sterilization Packaging Bags, Urinary Collection Bags, CAPD Bags, and Other Medical Specialty Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 134: The Middle East & African Historic Review for Medical Specialty Bags by Product Segment - Bile Collection Bags, Blood Bags, Cadaver Bags, Enema Bags, Enteral Feeding Bags, Ice Bags, Intravenous Fluid Containers, Ostomy Collection Bags, Sterilization Packaging Bags, Urinary Collection Bags, CAPD Bags, and Other Medical Specialty Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 135: The Middle East & African 14-Year Perspective for Medical Specialty Bags by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Bile Collection Bags, Blood Bags, Cadaver Bags, Enema Bags, Enteral Feeding Bags, Ice Bags, Intravenous Fluid Containers, Ostomy Collection Bags, Sterilization Packaging Bags, Urinary Collection Bags, CAPD Bags, and Other Medical Specialty Bags Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
Table 136: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Medical Specialty Bags by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 137: Latin American Historic Review for Medical Specialty Bags by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 138: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Medical Specialty Bags by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 139: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Medical Specialty Bags by Product Segment - Bile Collection Bags, Blood Bags, Cadaver Bags, Enema Bags, Enteral Feeding Bags, Ice Bags, Intravenous Fluid Containers, Ostomy Collection Bags, Sterilization Packaging Bags, Urinary Collection Bags, CAPD Bags, and Other Medical Specialty Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 140: Latin American Historic Review for Medical Specialty Bags by Product Segment - Bile Collection Bags, Blood Bags, Cadaver Bags, Enema Bags, Enteral Feeding Bags, Ice Bags, Intravenous Fluid Containers, Ostomy Collection Bags, Sterilization Packaging Bags, Urinary Collection Bags, CAPD Bags, and Other Medical Specialty Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 141: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Medical Specialty Bags by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Bile Collection Bags, Blood Bags, Cadaver Bags, Enema Bags, Enteral Feeding Bags, Ice Bags, Intravenous Fluid Containers, Ostomy Collection Bags, Sterilization Packaging Bags, Urinary Collection Bags, CAPD Bags, and Other Medical Specialty Bags Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7a. BRAZIL
Market Analysis
Table 142: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Medical Specialty Bags by Product Segment - Bile Collection Bags, Blood Bags, Cadaver Bags, Enema Bags, Enteral Feeding Bags, Ice Bags, Intravenous Fluid Containers, Ostomy Collection Bags, Sterilization Packaging Bags, Urinary Collection Bags, CAPD Bags, and Other Medical Specialty Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 143: Brazilian Historic Review for Medical Specialty Bags by Product Segment - Bile Collection Bags, Blood Bags, Cadaver Bags, Enema Bags, Enteral Feeding Bags, Ice Bags, Intravenous Fluid Containers, Ostomy Collection Bags, Sterilization Packaging Bags, Urinary Collection Bags, CAPD Bags, and Other Medical Specialty Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 144: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Medical Specialty Bags by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Bile Collection Bags, Blood Bags, Cadaver Bags, Enema Bags, Enteral Feeding Bags, Ice Bags, Intravenous Fluid Containers, Ostomy Collection Bags, Sterilization Packaging Bags, Urinary Collection Bags, CAPD Bags, and Other Medical Specialty Bags Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
Table 145: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Medical Specialty Bags by Product Segment - Bile Collection Bags, Blood Bags, Cadaver Bags, Enema Bags, Enteral Feeding Bags, Ice Bags, Intravenous Fluid Containers, Ostomy Collection Bags, Sterilization Packaging Bags, Urinary Collection Bags, CAPD Bags, and Other Medical Specialty Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 146: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Medical Specialty Bags by Product Segment - Bile Collection Bags, Blood Bags, Cadaver Bags, Enema Bags, Enteral Feeding Bags, Ice Bags, Intravenous Fluid Containers, Ostomy Collection Bags, Sterilization Packaging Bags, Urinary Collection Bags, CAPD Bags, and Other Medical Specialty Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 147: Rest of Latin America 14-Year Perspective for Medical Specialty Bags by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Bile Collection Bags, Blood Bags, Cadaver Bags, Enema Bags, Enteral Feeding Bags, Ice Bags, Intravenous Fluid Containers, Ostomy Collection Bags, Sterilization Packaging Bags, Urinary Collection Bags, CAPD Bags, and Other Medical Specialty Bags Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 110 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 122) The United States (48) Japan (4) Europe (34) - France (4) - Germany (7) - The United Kingdom (10) - Italy (3) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (9) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (34) Middle East (2)
