NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Medical Specialty Bags Market to Reach $8.4 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Medical Specialty Bags estimated at US$6.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Ostomy Bags, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.5% CAGR and reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the IV Fluid Bags segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR

The Medical Specialty Bags market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 4.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 112 Featured)

- B. Braun Melsungen AG

- Baxter International Inc.

- Coloplast A/S

- ConvaTec Group Plc

- Fresenius Kabi AG

- Hogy Medical Co. Ltd.

- Hollister Inc.

- Kawasumi Laboratories Inc.

- MacoPharma

- Medline Industries Inc.

- Pall Corporation

- Terumo BCT Inc.

- Westfield Medical Ltd.

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Medical Specialty Bags: An Introductory Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Uptrend in Healthcare Expenditure Creates Substantial

Opportunities

Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors

Developing Regions Exhibit Immense Growth Potential

Factors Driving Demand for Medical Specialty Bags in Asia-

Pacific & Other Developing Regions

Increase in Number of Hospitals & Improved Access to Care Services

Growing Healthcare Awareness & Healthcare Spending

Proliferation of Medical Tourism

Stable Economic Scenario to Augment Market Prospects

Steady Growth Predicted over the Next Few Years

Competitive Scenario

Leading Players in the World Medical Specialty Bags Market

Vendors Emphasize Distribution Collaborations

M&A Activity

Select M&A Deals in the World Medical Supplies Market (2015-2017)

Medical Specialty Bags - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Ostomy Bags: Leading Product Segment

Blood Bags Emerge As Fastest Growing Category

Disposable Bags Become the Norm

Blood Bags with RFID Tag on the Rise

Robust Market for Incontinence and Urinary Collection Bags

Favorable Reimbursement Policies Aid Use of Incontinence Bags

New IV Solution Production Lines Fuel Growth in the IV Bags Market

Demand for Environmentally Compatible IV Containers Catching On

CAPD Bags Gaining Importance for Dialysis Patients

Sterilization Packaging Bags Propel Bags Market

Progressive Advancements in Design & Functionality Fuel Growth

Demand for Disposables to Rise in the Long Run

PVC-Free Alternatives Gain Popularity Due to Environmental and

Health Concerns

List of Alternative Materials Available for Select Medical Bags

Engineered Polyolefin - An Efficient Alternative to PVC

Not-so-Stringent FDA Approval Norms: A Positive Driver

Low Profits, Automation: Key Issues for Manual Blood Collection

Devices

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic & Lifestyle Diseases:

Cornerstone for Present & Future Expansion

Increased Care Needs of Growing Aging Population Augments

Market Prospects

